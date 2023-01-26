Rishi Sunak's Cabinet is 'awash with sleaze', claims Labour

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured leaving 10 Downing Street yesterday - Toby Melville/Reuters

Labour has claimed Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet is “awash with sleaze and scandal” as the Prime Minister gathers his top team at Chequers today to plot the Conservative Party’s political fightback.

The premier is holding a Cabinet away day at his grace and favour country house in Buckinghamshire.

The meeting, due to start at noon, comes after days of damaging headlines about Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, with the embattled Tory chairman expected to attend.

Ministers will discuss the progress being made towards the Prime Minister’s “five priorities” - including halving inflation and tackling NHS waiting lists - and also look to plan a path to victory at the next general election.

The meeting also comes after reports which claimed Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, has been the subject of formal bullying complaints by at least 24 civil servants. Mr Raab has previously said he is “confident I behaved professionally throughout”.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said Mr Sunak’s Cabinet “is awash with sleaze and scandal, but the Prime Minister is too weak to do anything about it”.

08:33 AM

Lord O'Donnell labels level of government debt interest being paid 'crazy'

Lord O'Donnell, the former Cabinet secretary, said the amount of debt interest the Government is currently having to pay is "crazy".

The Office for National Statistics revealed earlier this week that central government debt interest payable in December last year was £17.3 billion as borrowing and debt levels continued to soar.

There have been reports that the state of the public finances will prompt Jeremy Hunt to rule out any tax cuts at the Budget in March.

Asked if he agreed with the idea of no tax cuts, Lord O'Donnell, who also served as permanent secretary to the Treasury, told LBC Radio: "Well, I think the point about tax cuts is that they have to be affordable. There is a sense in which you can’t be a country with Scandinavian-style wonderful public services and very low US-style taxes.

"It just doesn't add up. That means that you borrow a lot which means that we get to the situation we are in now where debt interest, the interest we are paying on our debt is the second largest government spending programme. That is crazy.

"We need to get the borrowing down so I am with the Chancellor there but actually if we want the public services that I think people are demanding of a rich society like ours then you have to pay for them one way or the other and doing it through taxation is probably the best way."

08:21 AM

Cabinet minister suggests Zahawi ethics probe could conclude within 10 days

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said the investigation into Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs could be concluded within 10 days.

Rishi Sunak ordered an investigation by Sir Laurie Magnus, his independent adviser on ministers’ interests, into the Tory chairman but No10 has not set a firm deadline for the probe to conclude.

However, there have been rumours which suggested it could be finished within 10 days.

Asked about the rumours last night during an interview on ITV's Peston programme, Mr Stride said it "wouldn’t be untypical" for Sir Laurie to operate in that timeframe.

He added: "I can’t be drawn on an arrangement of which I don’t know all the details. But the good news is that we will, in around it sounds like ten days’ time or thereabouts, hear from the ethics adviser, who will report to the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister will then have the facts and be able to make exactly those judgments."

08:17 AM

Rishi Sunak set to hold Cabinet away day at Chequers

Rishi Sunak will gather his most senior ministers at Chequers today as he tries to stabilise his premiership and plot a path to victory at the next general election.

The meeting at the PM's grace and favour country house in Buckinghamshire is due to get underway at noon and it will see ministers discuss the progress being made towards the premier's "five priorities" which he set out in a big speech earlier this month.

There will also be a political Cabinet held, where ministers discuss political matters without officials present, which will look at what the Tories need to do to gain ground on the Labour Party.