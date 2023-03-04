Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal is more threadbare than reckless Tories will admit

Stormont Government Buildings in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 28 February 2023. Under the new Windsor Framework it is proposed there will be the 'Same food available on supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland as in the rest of the UK,' according to a fact sheet published by the European Commission. - Mark Marlow/Shutterstock

As he marched into the House of Commons to a clamour of cheers from his backbenchers and subdued silence from the Opposition, it was clear that the Prime Minister was going to have an easy sell for the Protocol deal he had struck with the EU. When it came to commenting on the deal, members from across the House stood to praise it and pledge their support, even though they hadn’t received a copy let alone had time to read it.

One even congratulated the PM on a “spectacular negotiating success”, commenting that the “Stormont brake on EU law is a brilliant piece of negotiating insight and imagination”, and then without the slightest embarrassment asked the PM to explain “how exactly it would work”.

There is no doubt that, in some areas, progress has been made. The outcome has demonstrated that our principled position in opposing the Protocol in Parliament and in the Northern Ireland Assembly has been vindicated. When many others said there would be no changes to the Protocol, our determination proved otherwise.

However, against the background of shallow, superficial, skin-deep scrutiny is the fear that the impact of a wrong deal will do short-term damage to Northern Ireland's economy and result in the long-term dismantling of the UK.

We must avoid the danger of repeating the mistakes made with the original Protocol. Don’t forget that, when it was brought to the House of Commons by Boris Johnson, he too received the same adulation as a great negotiator and his deal was described as a “complete and utter game changer”. Two years later, Rishi Sunak in his statement to the House of Commons spent the first 18 minutes of his speech listing the devastating impact the Protocol had had on sovereignty.

The reason my party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson did not join in the outburst of euphoria was because he knew from experience that the substance of these deals is usually very different from the spin put on them. Hence our commitment to give a considered verdict once the party has had the chance to analyse the legal commitments, have them examined by lawyers and listen to the voices of businesses and others who will have to work these new arrangements.

The Prime Minister and other ministers have repeatedly said that this agreement means that pets can be taken on holiday without expensive passports, medicines will only require UK authorisation, people in Northern Ireland can now get parcels from their relatives in England without customs checks, and seed potatoes from Scotland will now be available to the country's farmers. We are supposed to be grateful to the EU for its generosity.

Digging beneath the surface, the reality appears to be that the damaging aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol remain in place. The EU makes it clear that all the changes are still within the parameters of the Protocol. Elements of EU law will still apply to Northern Ireland, and the European Court of Justice will still adjudicate on those elements.

The Stormont brake, which the PM claimed would enable Northern Ireland's politicians to block EU laws applying in Northern Ireland, is subject to a number of conditions which have yet to be defined in law. These include that it can only be triggered in the most exceptional circumstances, because any new EU laws would have to have a “significant specific impact to everyday life”.

If this threshold is met and if 30 MLAs indicate they wish to raise concerns, it would be up to the UK Government to take it to the Joint Committee and try to persuade the EU not to apply its new law – or else the Government could veto it, accepting the right of the EU to retaliate as it saw fit.

Despite the fact that the use of the controversial petition of concern would destabilise the already fragile Assembly, does anyone really believe that the UK government would risk a trade war with the EU in order to oppose EU law changes in Northern Ireland?

The Government in Westminster has taken on responsibility for building border posts in Northern Ireland, creating a border within the UK. The Windsor Framework does not even try to disguise the fact that these posts will be checkpoints for goods coming from Britain for exclusive use in Northern Ireland.

The agreement makes it clear that 100 per cent of loads coming into Northern Ireland will be subject to paperwork checks, although the customs paperwork will be reduced and there will be a minimum of 5 per cent physical checks. This is for the movement of goods within the UK. When the destination of the goods cannot be guaranteed, they will be subject to full EU customs checks. Against this background, the rhetoric of frictionless trade claimed by the PM looks fairly threadbare.

As the details of the deal are given more scrutiny, it illustrates why the cautious methodical approach of my party is far more reasonable than the reckless, headlong endorsement given by most politicians, the chattering classes across the media, and the take-any-deal mentality of others. For our part, we will take time to study and scrutinise all the details before we pronounce on our next steps. History teaches us that it is always better to get the right outcome for Northern Ireland rather than a rushed one.

Sammy Wilson is an MP for the Democratic Unionist Party