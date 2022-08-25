Rishi Sunak wins support for criticism of over-powerful Covid lockdown scientists

Christopher Hope
Rishi Sunak's former Cabinet colleagues have backed his comments about the role of Sage during the coronavirus pandemic - Reuters/John Sibley

Rishi Sunak's claim that the Government gave too much power to scientists during the Covid lockdowns has been backed by other Cabinet ministers.

It comes as Sir Patrick Vallance faced questions over how dissent raised in meetings of the Government's scientific advisers was handled, after the former chancellor alleged such concerns were left out of minutes.

In the interview with The Spectator magazine, Mr Sunak said ministers were banned from talking about the "trade-offs" involved, adding that it was "wrong to scare people" with posters showing Covid patients on ventilators.

"A number of government ministers" were concerned about the lack of information from scientists regarding the impact of lockdowns, insiders have since told The Telegraph.

Former Cabinet colleagues, scientists and senior MPs have echoed the leadership contender’s criticisms of the influential Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which Sir Patrick chaired - describing as “frightening” the lack of consideration given to lockdown harms.

'Save summer six' group in Cabinet

In government, Mr Sunak led a “save summer six” group of ministers including Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, Oliver Dowden, then the culture secretary, and Robert Jenrick, then the housing secretary, who pushed for reopening dates to be brought forward.

One ministerial aide said the decision to "follow the science" meant that in trying to give ministers "a clear outcome or message... it got condensed into one version of the truth".

The aide added: "The output tended to be a summary, one consensus opinion. What became obvious is that even within that there was probably differing views."

This led to a "frustration among a number of government ministers that they did not have the tools available to them".

The source added: "Some ministers like Oliver pushed to have the 'events research programme' to build an evidence base to challenge the assumptions being given."

Mr Dowden had to rely on external research to stop officials banning him from reopening arts venues where choirs might be singing.

"There was this whole thing about whether singing was dangerous - it was killing the arts - and we did not have the counter view," the source said.

"Eventually, a study from Cardiff University was done that found that singing didn't seem to be a super-spreader."

Mr Sunak would look to "empower ministers as the accountable decision-makers" when they came to make such huge decisions if he becomes prime minister.

Truss: Measures were 'draconian'

On Thursday Liz Truss, Mr Sunak’s rival for the Tory leadership, claimed that as a minister she questioned the decision to lockdown .

The Foreign Secretary also said that the Government’s “draconian” response to Covid-19 went too far.

Asked at the Tory leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday night whether she questioned the lockdown policy and its likely costs, she said: “The answer is I did. I did question it.”

Ms Truss said that at the time she was “not sitting on the committee that made the decisions”.

“There was a specific committee I think with the Prime Minister, Chancellor, Health Secretary,” she said. “I was Trade Secretary and I was spending my time going hell for leather to get all those trade deals over the line so our businesses would be able to continue exporting and be successful.”

Liz Truss on the campaign trail on Thursday. She said lockdown "went too far" - GETTY IMAGES

She went on: “Clearly in retrospect we did do too much. It was too draconian… I don’t think we should have closed schools.”

Ms Truss said the decision to shut schools meant “a lot of children have ended up suffering - educationally, with mental health issues”.

She vowed to Tory members that she would "never impose a lockdown if I am selected as prime minister”.

Politicians 'bullied' into lockdown

It came as Prof Robert Dingwall, one of Britain’s leading sociologists and formerly a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group - which fed into Sage - said that sceptical voices were not respected by Sir Patrick.

“The problem was the social and economic voices were not considered,” he told The Telegraph.

“Sage is better understood as a network with a powerful clique at the centre of it.”

Robert Halfon, chairman of the House of Commons education select committee, described closing schools as “the biggest and most catastrophic mistake the Government made during Covid”.

“What is frightening is that from what he says there was very little consideration given to the disadvantage that pupils would face from school closures,” he said.

Iain Duncan Smith, the former work and pensions secretary who is backing Ms Truss for prime minister, said the Sage set-up effectively “bullied” politicians into lockdown, because scientists were “marking their own homework”.

Steve Baker, deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, which was sceptical of lockdowns, said the ability of ministers to make an informed choice had been “closed down and closed down quite wrongly” by the Sage-Number 10 mechanism.

“We really must change the way that expert advice is provided to ministers so that there is choice and competition to drive up the quality of public policy,” he said.

Further material from Mr Sunak's interview has come to light in which the former Chancellor alleged that government scientists abandoned the standard medical criteria - quality-adjusted life years (QALY) - for weighing the benefits versus harms of interventions, which would have given more prominence to the harms of lockdown.

In unpublished comments to The Spectator, Mr Sunak questioned why decision makers had abandoned the nuanced medical analysis usually performed when judging whether or not to make an intervention at a population level.

Adopting so-called “quality-adjusted life years” would have taken account of the fact that the “average person who died from Covid was aged 83” rather than “a crude balance of lives lost”.

“I was very nervous because my analytical side of me was saying: ‘clearly we should be having a QALY analysis,’” he said.

Sir Patrick Vallance has declined to comment.

