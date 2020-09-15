Rishi Sunak: New ways to protect jobs 'my priority'

The chancellor has said looking for new ways to protect jobs is his "number one priority" after the unemployment rate hit its highest level in two years.

Rishi Sunak said finding innovative solutions was "top of mind" as figures showed unemployment rose to 4.1% in the three months to July, up from 3.9%.

Labour called for the furlough scheme to be replaced when it ends in October, warning joblessness could spike.

But the chancellor stressed this would not help people find new opportunities.

Mr Sunak acknowledged the furlough wage support scheme had worked, with more than half of the 9.6 million workers furloughed since May returning to work by mid-August.

But he told the BBC: "I wouldn't be being honest with people if I pretended that it was always going to be possible for people to return to the job that they had.

"Now in terms of helping those people, I don't think the right thing to do is to endlessly extend furlough.

"People don't want to be at home they want to be in work and that's why our plan for jobs is so important because it helps provide people with new opportunities, going forward."

View photos furlough by sector More

Instead he said the government had cut taxes for business, offered targeted support to the hospitality industry, and launched a job retention bonus for firms that bring back staff from furlough.

At the job protection scheme's peak in May, 30% of the workforce across the UK was furloughed. The share of the workforce furloughed fell by more than half to 11% by mid-August.

Support for struggling sectors?

Earlier on Tuesday, Employment Minister Mims Davies also indicated that more targeted support for struggling sectors could be announced by the government.

"There will be sectors that take longer to come back - I don't think this government is afraid of supporting where we can," she said.

Is the Chancellor cooking up a new jobs scheme?

View photos Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor More

The furlough scheme was designed with a specific problem in mind - to keep people connected to jobs that would return after the pandemic peak passed.

Any future package would be concentrated on a different target - to help create new and replacement jobs, or to allow for short time work.

Number 11 is still sceptical about sectoral targeting (how do you deal with supply chains, eg a media buyer who works in the aviation industry). Will cash be wasted on businesses that do not need support?

But the very facts that the chancellor pointed out to me in Stoke, that people are quite quickly coming off furlough, show that is less of a worry than might be thought. The ongoing generosity of such a scheme would have to be assessed in the light of the spending review, and high levels of government debt.

Something is cooking at the Treasury as it looks beyond furlough scheme.

Though it is not yet, what might be referred to as "oven ready".

Read more here

What do the latest unemployment figures show?

The latest employment figures show that firms have continued to remove staff from payrolls as they prepare for the end of the furlough scheme on 31 October.

View photos young people unemployment More

Story continues