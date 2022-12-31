Rishi Sunak Warns That 2023 Will Have 'Challenges' In New Year Message

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak struck a downbeat tone in his new year message by warning that 2023 will have its “challenges”.

The prime minister said that “2022 was tough” as the UK recovered from Covid and Russia launched a “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine.

In a message, to be broadcast on Saturday, Sunak says Vladimir Putin’s invasion had a “profound economic impact” around the world which the UK is “not immune to”.

The PM goes on to describe work the government has done to help with rising energy bills, the NHS backlog and the crisis in the asylum system.

“Now, I’m not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the new year,” the prime minister said.

“But 2023 will give us an opportunity to showcase the very best of Britain on the world stage, continuing to stand with our Ukrainian friends against Putin’s brutality, and defending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat.”

He added: “Yes, 2023 will have its challenges, but the government I lead is putting your priorities first.”

His message was in stark contrast to Labour leader Keir Starmer who struck a more optimistic tone by promising to set out the “case for change” and a “new Britain”.

It follows a recent poll that showed Labour is heading into the new year on a 26-point lead over the Tories.

Politics experts say it shows Labour is in “prime position” with more than enough support to win a majority at the next general election.

2022 was a tumultuous year for the Conservative Party which saw the country rattle through three prime ministers.

Related...