Rishi Sunak vows to tackle ‘woke nonsense’ and ‘left-wing agitators’

Sophie Wingate, PA Political Correspondent
·3 min read

Rishi Sunak has vowed to review the Equalities Act to stop the “woke nonsense” it has allowed to “permeate public life”.

While claiming he has “zero interest in fighting a so-called culture war”, the Tory leadership hopeful pledged to “end the brainwashing, the vandalism and the finger pointing” and “protect British freedoms” if he becomes prime minister.

In his latest policy announcement to woo Tory party members who will decide whether he or rival Liz Truss get the keys to No 10, Mr Sunak promised to stand up to “left-wing agitators”.

The former chancellor, a father of two daughters, wants to preserve gendered words such as “woman” or “mother” by ensuring sex means biological sex in the 2010 Equality Act, and clarify that gender self-identification does not have legal force.

Mr Sunak previously made this aim clear in the first public policy pledge of his leadership bid, when he said he would oppose biological males being allowed to compete against women in sport and protect single-sex services.

He also wants to strengthen statutory guidance for schools on how they teach issues of sex and relationships so that pupils are “shielded from inappropriate material”.

Mr Sunak also promised to protect free speech by amending the Public Sector Equality Duty, which requires public bodies to consider discrimination.

This would be to ensure organisations “are open and welcoming” to people with differing political opinions and religious and philosophical world views, “putting a stop to practices such as no-platforming”, his campaign said.

He was expected to tell supporters in West Sussex on Saturday that his government would “safeguard our shared cultural, historical and philosophical heritage”.

“What’s the point in stopping the bulldozers in the green belt if we allow left-wing agitators to take a bulldozer to our history, our traditions and our fundamental values?

“Whether it’s pulling down statues of historic figures, replacing the school curriculum with anti-British propaganda, or rewriting the English language so we can’t even use words like ‘man’ ‘woman’ or ‘mother’ without being told we’re offending someone?

“It’s not us who are the aggressors; we have zero interest in fighting a so-called culture war.

“But we are determined to end the brainwashing, the vandalism and the finger pointing.

“Too often, existing legislation is used to engage in social engineering to which no one has given consent.

“The worst offender in this regard is the 2010 Equality Act, conceived in the dog days of the last Labour government.

“It has been a Trojan horse that has allowed every kind of woke nonsense to permeate public life.

“It must stop. My government would review the Act to ensure we keep legitimate protections while stopping mission creep.

“Our laws must protect free speech, block biological men from competing in women’s sport and ensure that children are allowed to be children.”

Ms Truss has also spoken out in favour of single-sex spaces, telling a hustings audience on Thursday that she backs a policy that guarantees schoolgirls can go to a toilet in a safe environment.

“I’ve been very clear that single sex spaces should be protected,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Politics daily briefing: July 28

    All the latest political developments of the day, as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are poised to go head to head in the latest Tory leadership hustings as the race for the top job intensifies.

  • Tracking the Tropics | July 29, Evening Update

    ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

  • Vendors cautiously optimistic as West Side Market moves to non-profit management

    Vendors and supporters of Cleveland’s West Side Market remain cautiously optimistic following Thursday’s announcement by Mayor Justin Bibb that the indoor market will move to a non-profit management.

  • Senate Democrats want to tax hedge funders by closing a loophole while Republicans cling to the hope that Sinema will object

    Democrats are suddenly tiptoeing closer to a deal on Biden's economic agenda, but closing the carried interest loophole could be a sticking point.

  • Rishi Sunak Mocked For 'Most Northern Tory Chancellor' Claim

    The Southampton-born politician's attempt to burnish his credentials called out.

  • Tom Tugendhat backs Liz Truss in Tory leadership race in huge blow to Rishi Sunak

    Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has endorsed Liz Truss in the race to be prime minister, in a huge blow to Rishi Sunak. Writing in The Times, Mr Tugendhat said that the foreign secretary's promises of tax cuts are based on "true Conservative principles" and that she can unite the party. Mr Tugendhat had pitched himself as the outsider who could make a clean break with a party mired in sleaze and scandal.

  • Audio of police interview with Zhukovskyy played during testimony

    It's unclear if Volodymyr Zhukovskyy will take the stand in the trial. If he doesn't, the police interview may be the closest the jury gets to hearing his account about what happened on June 21, 2019.

  • The ruble is now the worst-performing emerging market currency against the dollar while Russian demand for the yuan soars

    The ruble is down more than 16% so far in July after becoming the world's top-performing currency against the dollar earlier this year.

  • These 'impressive' Bose earbuds with 17K 5-star reviews are $40 off on Amazon

    Save 17% on these top-rated Bose earbuds with Amazon's latest deal.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tries To Comfort Trump After Reporting Very Bad Poll Numbers

    “If Donald Trump is watching, just let him know we didn’t come up with that number. That’s what the poll said,” co-host Brian Kilmeade told viewers.

  • Truss vows to help renters prove they can take on a mortgage

    The Tory leadership contender said she would ‘break down barriers’ to support people keen to get on the housing ladder.

  • Who’s backing whom in the Conservative leadership race?

    Liz Truss won the backing of former Tory leadership rival Tom Tugendhat on July 29, a major boost for her campaign.

  • California woman sentenced in crash that orphaned 3 kids

    A California woman sentenced Friday to between 21 years and life in prison for killing a mother and father and injuring their three young children in a 2020 drunk driving crash while the family was out looking at Christmas lights. Grace Coleman, 23, was sentenced after she previously pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, driving under the influence causing great bodily injury and other charges under a court-offered plea deal, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. Authorities have said Coleman was driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit in December 2020 when she ran a red light and crashed into the car driven by Henry Saldana-Mejia as he took his family to see Christmas lights in the seaside community of Newport Beach.

  • Biden and Xi look to calm Taiwan nerves with phone call

    US officials say the phone call is intended to ‘keep the lines of communication open’ with Xi

  • Biden looks to tamp down Taiwan tension during China Xi call

    U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping may hold their fifth call as leaders as soon as today, as concerns rise over a possible visit to Chinese-claimed Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. White House officials have said the long-planned call will have a broad agenda, including discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which China has yet to condemn. At its core, U.S. officials see the exchange as another chance to manage competition between the world's two largest economies, whose ties are increasingly clouded by tensions over democratically governed Taiwan, which Xi has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th