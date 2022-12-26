Rishi Sunak told care system at risk of collapse if workers not paid as much as nurses

Daniel Martin
·4 min read
Rishi Sunak - James Manning/PA
Rishi Sunak has come under Tory pressure to give care workers a pay rise – just as he is refusing demands to increase nurses’ pay.

Damian Green, the former First Secretary of State, said Britain’s care system was at risk of collapse unless care workers were paid as much as nurses.

Mr Green, the chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on adult social care, said the country desperately needed more care staff and the only way to achieve that was pay parity with NHS nurses.

The Royal College of Nursing wants an increase of 19 per cent, and is set to hold further strike action.

Average care worker earns £23,000

The RCN said the average wage of a UK nurse was £33,384, while the average care worker earns around £23,000. Care workers, most of whom are employed by private firms, have not decided to go on strike.

Mr Green, in charge of social care policy when he was Theresa May’s de facto deputy, suggested the extra pay could be afforded in the long run because the NHS and care system would save £60 billion if everyone had an extra year of healthy life.

He also called on Mr Sunak to build far more sheltered housing to allow older people to downsize and make it easier for younger people to get on the housing ladder, and urged care providers to make more use of technology such as Alexas or internet-connected fridges.

Mr Green said: “We need more care workers, whether they come from abroad or whether they are home-grown. And when we get them, we need to keep them.

“The way to do that is to have salary parity with the NHS, otherwise you will end up losing care workers to the NHS. If you’re doing the same job in the social care sector as in the NHS, then straightforwardly many will decide to move to the NHS.

He said that “as a country we build far too few” sheltered homes for older people, adding that doing so “would free up the whole housing ladder, allowing younger people to get a foot on the ladder”.

‘An Alexa can be transformative’

Mr Green said he was disappointed that there seemed to be no concerted effort to use technology to enable people to live in their own homes for longer.

“An Alexa is a toy for most of us, but if you are bedbound that can make a phone call on your behalf, it can order food or medicine for you, it can be transformative.

“Another issue is the internet of things. What about using an intelligent fridge which can say ‘you haven’t opened your fridge, have you forgotten to have your lunch?’ There are also electronic medicine dispensers.

“These sorts of ideas can keep people in homes for months or years longer than now. Some of these technologies can do the job that we get care workers or relatives to do at the moment.”

‘£15 an hour is the least they deserve’

Liz Kendall, the shadow care minister, said: “The Conservatives’ failure to fix social care has left people across the country without the support they need, and care workers are leaving in droves.

“Without the staff, millions will continue to go without care and this has a knock-on impact on the NHS, where hospital beds are filled by patients who are fit to leave but can’t because the care isn’t available in their community.

“The more care workers who leave, the worse the NHS waiting times crisis will get.”

Megan Fisher, of the GMB women’s campaign unit, said: “Care workers do crucial work every day, but too often they are underpaid and under worked.

“Getting £15 per hour would be the very least they deserve. The Government should act to make this happen, and work with unions to improve care across the country.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesnan said: “We are incredibly grateful to our social care workforce and recognise their extraordinary commitment.

“That’s why we prioritised social care in the Autumn Statement, making up to £7.5 billion available over the next two years to support social care services and discharge which will help local authorities address waiting lists, low fee rates, and workforce pressures in the sector.”

