Rishi Sunak: Time to ramp up military support for Ukraine

Patrick Daly and Bill McLoughlin
·4 min read
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Munich to urge the West to give Ukraine Nato-standard training to secure its long-term security (Peter Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Munich to urge the West to give Ukraine Nato-standard training to secure its long-term security (Peter Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

The West must give Ukrainian armed forces the “advanced, Nato-standard capabilities” needed to banish Russian troops from its land, the Prime Minister is due to say.

Rishi Sunak will tell the Munich Security Conference that more needs to be done to “boost Ukraine’s long-term security” and that leaders must “double down” on military support for the war-torn country.

The Prime Minister will use his afternoon speech at the German global security forum on Saturday to argue that securing a lasting peace for Ukraine will require international law to be strengthened.

With the one-year anniversary of the bloody conflict approaching, he will also press for a new plan to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty in the future against Russian aggression, saying that Kyiv’s struggle is “about the security and sovereignty of every nation”.

The intervention follows Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Britain, Paris and Brussels last week as he made the case for the West to send fighter planes for his air force.

Mr Sunak used Mr Zelensky’s surprise visit to announce a two-pronged approach to support for Ukraine, offering military kit immediately to fend off a Russian spring offensive while also preparing its forces for the longer term.

To coincide with the war leader’s momentous trip, the UK Government announced that Britain would extend its training mission – which has already seen 10,000 Ukrainian troops come to the UK – to cover fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine can defend its skies using “Nato tactics” in the future.

The training of pilots is expected to commence in the spring, according to Downing Street officials.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Germany comes as some in Ukraine suggest a spring-time offensive by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces has already begun along parts of the eastern frontline.

Mr Sunak is expected to tell the forum that the West, in the face of ramped-up Russian attacks, must continue to back Kyiv.

“Now is the moment to double down on our military support,” he is due to say.

“When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. Even now he is betting we will lose our nerve.

“But we proved him wrong then, and we will prove him wrong now.”

In an apparent attempt to encourage others in the West to offer long-term training to Kyiv’s armed forces, the Conservative Party leader will warn leaders that Ukrainians are fighting for the security of all nations.

“We need to do more to boost Ukraine’s long-term security,” Mr Sunak is scheduled to say in his speech.

“We must give them the advanced, Nato-standard capabilities that they need for the future.

“And we must demonstrate that we’ll remain by their side, willing and able to help them defend their country again and again.

“What is at stake in this war is even greater than the security and sovereignty of one nation.

“It’s about the security and sovereignty of every nation.

“Because Russia’s invasion, its abhorrent war crimes and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric are symptomatic of a broader threat to everything we believe in.”

In the last year, No 10 officials said £2.3 billion of UK military support to Ukraine has provided a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks, 200 other armoured vehicles and more than 10,000 anti-tank missiles and multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Prime Minister has said he is committed to matching or exceeding that level of support this year.

Sir Keir Starmer, who has been visiting Ukraine in recent days, said a Labour administration would maintain the defence, training and technological support the Government is providing.

“Throughout this conflict, I’ve made clear that there will be no difference between the UK political parties on this,” the Labour leader said.

“We will continue to work with the Government to see what further support we can provide, but any support must be provided in lockstep with Nato powers.”

Sir Keir added that “there must also be justice, and reparations for the rebuilding of Ukraine”.

Reports suggest Mr Sunak will also use his Munich trip to hold talks on the fringes of the summit with European leaders about a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of Britain’s Brexit agreement with the European Union.

Latest Stories

  • A Russian marine who survived bitter fighting in Vuhledar says soldiers left alive are being treated like deserters: 'It would have been better if I had been captured'

    Russia has renewed efforts to take the town of Vuhledar as it starts its new spring offensive, leaving many wounded, dead, or captured.

  • Ukraine-Russia news – live: Belarus issues stark warning on Putin’s war

    ‘The war will take on a completely different nature,’ Lukashenko says

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Makes Disgusting Comment About John Fetterman To Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Donald Trump's son echoed right-wing talking points about the Democratic senator, prompting Greene to point out that Fetterman is hospitalized with clinical depression.

  • 'Bodies piled up' in Russian assault on Bakhmut

    STORY: Ukrainian forces on Thursday fought back against a punishing Russian assault... more than 36 missiles launched in the early hours, according to Ukraine's Air Force.&nbsp;Russia's current focus -- the small city of Bakhmut in Donetsk -- one of two regions that make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland.An area now partially occupied by Russia, where Ukrainian forces fight against an onslaught of Russian soldiers.&nbsp;A spokesman for Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade said&nbsp;the&nbsp;unit was battling waves of Russian troops.&nbsp;&nbsp;TARAS DZIOBA: “They have a lot of manpower. They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up. There is a trench where… They just don’t evacuate their wounded or killed. They just leave them there and send more waves and waves of people.”Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and a major new offensive appears to be underway as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.Driving the battlefield gains for Russia is the Wagner group - mercenary forces swelled by prison recruits.In video released Thursday, &nbsp;Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would fall in a matter of weeks."I think Wagner Group will manage to encircle Bakhmut in March or April. Although it is very difficult to guess. It depends on Ukrainian activity. They are receiving new types of weapons now. I'm one hundred percent sure we will be destroying these Leopards. One hundred percent we'll sort out how to burn them."&nbsp;The mercenaries and Russian military have tried to take control of the city since last August, while defending Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance.Its capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance further west.&nbsp;Thursday's attack follows a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains.NATO allies had met the previous day to plan more military support for Kyiv, as Ukraine burns through munitions fast and clamors for heavier firepower, including tanks and fighter jets.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • After being attacked by both Democrats and the GOP, Rick Scott edits his plan to sunset all federal laws every 5 years. He now wants to make exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, and the military.

    Sen. Rick Scott said he "never intended" to touch Medicare or Social Security in his plan to make Congress regularly renew all legislation.

  • 4 US service members wounded in helicopter raid that killed ISIS leader in Syria

    Four U.S. service members were wounded by an explosion during a helicopter raid in northeast Syria on Thursday night. A senior ISIS leader who was killed in the mission set off the explosion, officials said. "Last night, during a partnered U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. service members and one working dog wounded," said a statement from U.S. Central Command.

  • Russian envoy claims West is determined to destroy Russia

    A week before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s U.N. ambassador claimed that the West is driven by its determination to destroy Russia and declared: “We had no choice other than to defend our country — defend it from you, to defend our identity and our future.” Western ambassadors shot back, accusing Russia of using a Security Council meeting it called on lessons learned from the failure to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists that began in 2014 to justify what France’s U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere called “the unjustifiable” – Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022. Friday's meeting in the council — the only international venue where Russia regularly faces Ukraine and its Western supporters — put a spotlight on the deep chasm between the warring parties as the conflict moves into its second year with no end in sight, tens of thousands of casualties on both sides, and new military offensives expected.

  • Taliban plunged into power struggle as ‘growing spat’ opens up over girls’ education

    The Taliban is facing its first power crisis amid signs of a rift between Haibtalluah Akhundzada, its supreme leader, and his top officials over girls’ education.

  • Exclusive: British intel caught FBI spy chief secretly meeting a Russian in London

    The FBI opened an investigation into a top spy-hunter after the UK tipped them off about a meeting with a Russian, Insider has exclusively learned.

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • A top Russian military official is dead after falling out of a 16th-floor window, the latest in a string of untimely deaths

    Marina Yankina, the head of the financial support department for the Russian Defense Ministry's Western Military District, was found dead Wednesday.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia accuses United States of inciting Ukraine to escalate the war

    Russia on Friday accused the United States of inciting Ukraine to escalate the war by condoning attacks on Crimea, warning that Washington was now directly involved in the conflict because "crazy people" had dreams of defeating Russia. Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, should be demilitarised at a minimum and that Washington supports Ukrainian attacks on military targets on the peninsula.

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks near Bakhmut

    STORY: “They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up,” said Taras Dzioba, 80th Air Assault Brigade press officer.Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists drafted in December after months of humiliating battlefield reverses, Russia has intensified attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive is widely anticipated as the first anniversary of its invasion nears.Bakhmut's capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk further west in Donetsk, which would revive Moscow's momentum ahead of the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the invasion.

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.