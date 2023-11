Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the government is now able to cut taxes, after price rises eased.

Mr Sunak said his target of halving inflation had been met so taxes would be reduced in "a responsible way".

He refused to comment on "speculation" about changes to individual taxes and said there would be more details in Wednesday's Autumn Statement.

But the PM said the government could now move to "the next phase" of its plan to grow the economy.