Rishi Sunak will stop any ‘dodgy backroom deal’ between Labour and SNP, Scottish Tories claim

Simon Johnson
·7 min read
Rishi Sunak - Finnbarr Webster
Rishi Sunak - Finnbarr Webster

Rishi Sunak is the leadership candidate most likely to win the next general election and stop “any dodgy backroom deal” between the SNP and Labour on another independence referendum, 10 senior Scottish Tories claimed on Tuesday.

In a joint article for The Telegraph (see below), the eight senior MSPs and two MPs argued the former chancellor was best placed to unite the party as he has more support on the Tory benches at Westminster than Liz Truss.

They also said opinion polls “consistently show” that he is the candidate most likely to beat Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour in a general election and ensure there is no “second divisive referendum” on Scottish separation.

Arguing that the alternative was a Labour-SNP pact that “would put the future of the UK at risk”, they warned Scottish Tory members this “would give the nationalists licence to divide Scotland all over again with another vote on breaking up Britain”.

Rishi Sunak - SIMON WALKER HM TREASURY
Rishi Sunak - SIMON WALKER HM TREASURY

It was signed by John Lamont, the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP, who was formerly part of Penny Mordaunt’s campaign, and Andrew Bowie, the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP.

A series of senior figures from the Tory shadow cabinet at Holyrood also endorsed Mr Sunak, including Donald Cameron, the shadow constitution secretary, Liz Smith, the shadow finance secretary, and Miles Briggs, the shadow housing secretary. Jackson Carlaw, the former Scottish leader, added his name.

But Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, is expected to deliver a speech in Stirling on Wednesday urging Scottish party members to vote for Ms Truss.

Their intervention also highlighted the divide in Douglas Ross’s frontbench team about who should be the next prime minister after nine other MSPs, including five shadow cabinet ministers, backed the Foreign Secretary.

In a joint article in The Times, they claimed Ms Truss was a “child of the Union” as part of her upbringing was in Paisley.

Describing her as “a heartfelt and passionate Unionist”, they said that “with Liz as prime minister, the Union won’t just be defended, it will be championed”.

The Foreign Secretary told The Telegraph last weekend there would be no second referendum “on my watch”, and she would hold Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, to her promise that the 2014 vote was a “once-in-a-generation” event.

Ms Sturgeon wants to stage a re-run in October next year, and a Supreme Court battle in the autumn is expected to determine whether she can hold a legal vote without the prime minister’s authority.

Rishi Sunak is the best candidate to unite Britain and win the next general election

To unite our party and our country. That is the first of four reasons why we are backing Rishi Sunak to be our next prime minister.

Rishi is the best candidate to end the division in our party and to bring our whole United Kingdom together so that we can focus on the immense challenges ahead of us.

Just look at the broad range of supporters that he has already drawn from. From Scottish to Welsh, Leave to Remain, Blue wall to Red wall and rural to urban, Rishi’s campaign has reached out to all parts of the UK, and he will take that same approach to governing our country. Of course, he has also demonstrated he has more support within the Parliamentary party.

If we want to keep our country united, we have to win the next election. A Labour-SNP pact would put the future of the UK at risk and would give the nationalists license to divide Scotland all over again with a second independence referendum.

We cannot allow that to happen, and the polls consistently show that Rishi is the candidate most likely to win the next general election and put a stop to any dodgy backroom deal. A second divisive referendum is the wrong priority for Scotland at the worst possible time, when instead we should be focused on the big challenges that are at the front of people’s minds.

And that is the second reason why he has our support - he wants to put the people’s priorities first and already has a fantastic record of doing so.

For the last three years, as chancellor, Rishi has delivered more direct UK government investment into communities to create jobs and growth and more funding for Scotland’s public services, so that they can rebuild from the pandemic. Unlike the SNP government, which only pays lip service to increasing opportunity across Scotland, Rishi has been at the forefront of delivering the levelling up agenda across the whole of the UK.

From Inverness to Falkirk, eight Scottish projects are receiving £172 million from the first round of Rishi’s Levelling Up Fund. They will create jobs, deliver improvements in transport and the regeneration of our city centres in Inverness and Aberdeen.

And Rishi has also backed smaller projects through the £1 million Community Ownership Fund, including the Old Town Hall in Galloway and the Old Forge pub in Inverie.

These examples are just the beginning of an impressive record of delivery in Scotland that will only continue if he becomes prime minister.

Ambitious vision for the future

In a time of crisis we need strong, competent leadership and that is the third reason why we are backing Rishi.

Rishi is a proven leader with a record of delivery in the toughest of times. During the pandemic, he acted decisively to protect over one million Scottish jobs and almost 100,000 Scottish businesses.

And with households struggling with rising bills, Rishi announced that £400 would be cut off everyone’s energy costs, with £1,200 of support for the most vulnerable 30 per cent of families. Last week he added to that, pledging to scrap the VAT on all domestic energy bills, saving another £160 for every household.

Whether it is dealing with the cost of living crisis or delivering leadership on the world stage in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – we need a prime minister who has a grip on the big issues of the day and Rishi is the best candidate for the job.

Finally, our fourth reason for backing Rishi is his ambitious vision for the future of our United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak is pro-growth, pro-Union and he champions Conservative principles to his core.

His family story is the embodiment of opportunity. He wants to give that same opportunity, that same chance to succeed, to every family across our United Kingdom whether you’re from Bathgate or Basildon.

Competence and prosperity

He not only has a plan to win the next general election but also to support our Scottish party to finally kick the SNP government out of office too. He knows that competence and prosperity are not just a recipe for Conservative success across the UK, but also to beat the SNP.

He has a plan which will work for Scotland and the whole of the UK. He wants to boost support for the Union by supporting our shared infrastructure and by investing directly in local communities – delivering schemes and projects that work for them. He has already laid out plans on how to cut crime, build the housing we need, tackle the NHS backlogs and so much more.

Under Rishi, management of the UK economy will be based on sound financial planning and improving productivity through enhancing skills and embracing new technology. This will ensure long term credibility and ultimately prosperity not just for this generation but for future generations.

Rishi Sunak’s ambitions for the United Kingdom and Scotland’s place within it are unrivalled. It is for these key reasons that we are all supporting Rishi and why we are urging our hugely valued and committed Scottish party members to do so as well

As our next prime minister, he will bring the unity, delivery, competence and ambition that will secure success for our party and country in these difficult times.

By John Lamont, Andrew Bowie, Jackson Carlaw, Maurice Golden, Jeremy Balfour, Miles Briggs, Dean Lockhart, Donald Cameron, Alexander Stewart, Liz Smith

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass