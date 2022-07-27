Rishi Sunak: Sexual violence against women and girls is a ‘national emergency’

Rishi Sunak also said he would give the justice secretary a final say over parole decisions for dangerous criminals - Simon Walker

Leaders of grooming gangs who prey on children face life in jail under a new policy proposed by Rishi Sunak. Any member will also automatically face criminal charges for belonging to or facilitating the activity of the gang.

Downblousing would also become a criminal offence to ban perpetrators taking photos down a woman's top under the plans.

The leadership contender and former chancellor said he would also set up a new taskforce under the aegis of the National Crime Agency to launch an investigation into any town or city where significant grooming gang activity had been found and root it out.

Grooming gang suspects would be forced to explain why they had the phone numbers or contact details of children. They would also have to reveal their ethnicity or nationality for the purposes of crime prevention. Failure to do so would be a criminal offence.

Sexual violence 'should be treated as a national emergency'

There would also be a national grooming gangs whistleblower network to gather intelligence on gangs and create a dedicated database to help the police monitor suspects.

Mr Sunak said: “Sexual violence against women and girls should be treated as a national emergency until it has been defeated. As a father of two girls, I want them to be able to go for a walk in the evening or to a shop at night without any fear of threat.

“As Chancellor I boosted support for victims to record levels – quadruple those under Labour – and a ground-breaking new approach to policing which is helping drive up prosecutions of sex offenders.

“As prime minister I will go further. I will make it a criminal offence if you harass women by taking intimate images of them without their consent and will introduce a major crackdown on grooming gangs.

“We can not let sensitivities over race stop us from catching dangerous criminals who prey on women and I will not stop until we live in a society where women and girls can go about their daily lives feeling safe and secure.”

Survivors of sexual violence to have access to same-sex spaces

Mr Sunak said he would give the justice secretary a final say over parole decisions for dangerous criminals and his government would personally review and consider denying parole for any gang member convicted of rape who still posed a risk after serving their sentence.

He would pass the Bill of Rights to help prevent any foreign perpetrators using the Human Rights Act to frustrate their deportation orders although he would not leave the European Convention as other leadership contenders have advocated.

He would also build on the support for victims he has funded in government - £192 million a year by 2024-25 including funding 1,000 sexual violence advisers - by extending mental health support for rape victims to be available to them for life.

He said he would also ensure all survivors of sexual violence have access to same-sex spaces.