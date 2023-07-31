Rishi Sunak confirms carbon capture plans in Scotland

Rishi Sunak will visit the north east of Scotland on Monday to meet figures from the energy industry

The prime minister has announced millions of pounds of funding for a carbon capture project ahead of a visit to the north east of Scotland.

Rishi Sunak emphasised the role the region will play in the UK's wider energy security plans as he confirmed 100 new North Sea oil and gas licences.

The UK government said Scottish schemes would help it grow the economy and meet its 2050 net zero commitment.

But opponents say the Conservatives are "doubling down" on fossil fuels.

It comes as the party faces internal divisions over its green policies - such as the review over low-traffic neighbourhoods in England - with some MPs calling for a rethink.

Mr Sunak confirmed funding for the Acorn Project in St Fergus, Aberdeenshire, on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme.

And he said the announcement meant the UK now had four clusters across that would help it transition to net zero in a new industry and strengthen energy security.

Mr Sunak told the programme it would support thousands of jobs across the UK and defended the new oil and gas licences as "the right thing to do".

He added: "Even when we reach net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will still come from oil and gas and domestic gas production has about a quarter or a third of the carbon footprint of imported gas.

"So not only is it better for our energy security not to rely on foreign dictators for that energy, not only is it good for jobs - particularly Scottish jobs - it is actually better for the environment because there is no point in importing stuff from half way around the world with two to three times the carbon footprint of what we have got at home.

"That makes absolutely no sense."

The prime minister also told the programme international events continued to have a bearing in the UK.

But Mr Sunak added: "In spite of us not directly importing a huge amount of oil and gas directly from Russia, we are still heavily impacted by what happens when energy supplies are weaponised by dictators because they are traded on a global market.

"It is just economically incoherent to say we are not impacted by that. Just look at anyone's energy bill.

"That's what happens in a globally traded market so it is important that we increase home-grown sources of energy to improve our resilience."

He said this was not only good for jobs but for tax revenue to fund public services.

Mr Sunak also said the government was determined to transition to net zero in a "proportionate and pragmatic" way.

And he defended his plans to fly to Scotland as "an efficient use of time for the person running the country".

The prime minister said: "If your approach to climate change is to say that no one should go on holiday, no one should go on a plane, I think you are completely and utterly wrong.

"That is absolutely not the approach to tackling climate change.

"It is not about banning flying. It is about investing in new technologies, like sustainable aviation fuel, that will make flying more sustainable."

'Decisive action'

The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn welcomed the announcement but criticised the time it had taken to get over the line.

He told Good Morning Scotland: "I don't think anyone can step away from the fact that this is a positive step in the right direction after 18 years of dither and delay."

Mr Flynn, who is the MP for Aberdeen South, was also asked about the new oil and gas licences.

He said: "What we need to do is ensure that any new licences which are granted, which the UK government appears to have accelerated today, is done on an evidence-based approach which takes into account the climate situation and wider energy security."

Mr Flynn also emphasised the importance of a "just transition" to protect North Sea jobs and employment.

The St Fergus project, a joint venture between Shell UK and other companies, could see up to 21,000 jobs created.

If given the go ahead, it would become Scotland's first carbon capture and storage facility, which would see harmful greenhouse gas emissions piped under the North Sea.

This would prevent the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, by capturing it at the point where the fossil fuel is being burnt.

The UK government said its "decisive action" would provide highly-skilled jobs for young people in the region.

It added this package would "defend the public" against the disruption of global energy supplies by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However climate campaigners said carbon capture was a greenwashing tactic designed to keep the fossil fuel industry in business.

March Church, of Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: "Funding for the Acorn project would be yet another massive public subsidy to oil companies who have been making billions in profits, while ordinary people are struggling to pay the bills.

"Instead of handing more money to polluters, it is time to redirect that investment to climate solutions that we know can deliver emissions cuts and improve people's lives today - such as improving public transport and insulating people's homes to help with energy bills."

What is carbon capture?

Ratcliffe on Soar coal fired power station

Burning fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal to generate electricity emits carbon dioxide (CO2), which is the main driver of climate change.

The carbon capture process stops most of the CO2 produced from being released, and either re-uses it or stores it underground.

Carbon capture technology is seen by policy makers as a vital tool in reaching the net zero target by the middle of the century.

Some environmentalists, however, are against it because they consider it a distraction from the urgent need to cut emissions.

The Acorn Project has been under development in various forms for more than a decade.

It had hoped to be one of the first projects of its kind to receive government backing in 2021, but lost out to two projects in the north of England around the Humber and the Mersey.

SNP Westminster leader and MP for Aberdeen South, Stephen Flynn, said "broken promises" had left Scotland's green energy future in jeopardy.

Welcoming the investment, he added: "There can be no more broken promises or delays. Now is the time to strike on Scotland's green energy potential."

There have been questions raised about the government's ability to meet its 2050 net zero target, with its climate advisers having warned the UK risks falling behind without much faster action.

On Friday, Mr Sunak said he was committed to meeting the target in a "pragmatic and proportionate way" but without "unnecessarily adding costs and burdens to families".

Net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Mr Sunak has faced calls from some Tories to change the deadline for the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesels cars, but told the Sunday Telegraph he was not planning to do so.

There has also been debate over the expansion of London's ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), which was widely seen as helping Conservatives seal a narrow victory in the Uxbridge by-election.

Both Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have urged London mayor Sadiq Khan to reflect on the rollout as people struggle with cost-of-living pressures.