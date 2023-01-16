Rishi Sunak set to block Nicola Sturgeon's trans law tonight

Nicola Sturgeon and Rishi Sunak pictured holding a meeting in Inverness last week - Reuters

Rishi Sunak is to block Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender reforms after receiving clear legal advice that they would undermine women's rights, the UK Government is set to announce tonight.

The Telegraph understands that Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, is set to tell the First Minister on Monday evening that he will issue a Section 35 veto to prevent the law, which was passed at Holyrood in December, from coming into force.

The move is certain to spark yet another bitter constitutional row between Ms Sturgeon's SNP administration in Edinburgh and the UK Government.

Ahead of the announcement, the First Minister said a block would amount to using trans people as a "political weapon". The Scottish Government is almost certain to seek to overturn the veto in the Scottish Courts.

However, UK Government lawyers have advised that the Bill, which would allow people as young as 16 to self-identify their legal gender, "cuts across" UK-wide legislation on equalities.

Mr Jack is expected to write to Ms Sturgeon, the Commons speaker and Holyrood's Presiding Officer informing them of his decision to invoke Section 35 of the Scotland Act.

The measure, seen as a "nuclear option", has never been used before in the history of devolution.

He is then due to formally lay the Order in the Commons tomorrow, and expand on his reasons for doing so. It is expected that Mr Jack will address the Commons in a statement on Tuesday.

05:29 PM

Grant Shapps: Public expect essential services to be there

Grant Shapps, the Business Secretary, is speaking in the Commons as the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill receives its second reading.

"This Government firmly believes the important to strike is an important element of industrial relations in the UK," Mr Shapps said. "It's rightly protected by law and we understand that an element of disruption is likely with any strike.

"But we also need to maintain a reasonable balance between the ability of workers to strike with the rights of the public, who work hard and expect the essential services they pay for to be there when they need them.

"And we need to be able to have confidence that when strikes occur, people's lives and livelihoods are not put at undue risks."

The new law will act as a "safety net" to avoid the public becoming "collateral damage" amid the cost-of-living crisis, Mr Shapps added.

05:26 PM

Union blames strikes for scuppering its own strikes

A headteachers' union will consider re-running a ballot on strike action - as a result of disruption caused by separate strikes.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said 64 per cent of its members who returned ballots supported walkouts, which were mooted for the coming months, while 87 per cent of its members who returned ballots voted for action short of a strike.

However, the legal requirement for industrial action was not met as votes were only counted for 42 per cent of members of the trade union. This is short of the 50 per cent threshold legally required for a strike to take place in England.

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: "It is incredibly frustrating that anti-trade union and anti-democratic legislation compelled us to conduct the ballot by post during a period in which the management of the Royal Mail refused to take action to ameliorate the disruption to the postal service."

05:04 PM

Teacher strike dates announced as unions demand 'correction' on pay

The vote by members of the National Education Union (NEU) to go on strike means teachers will walk out on the following dates:

Wednesday February 1 (England and Wales), Tuesday February 14 (Wales), Tuesday February 28 (the North), March 1 (the Midlands and the East), March 2 (London, the South-East and the South-West), March 15 (England and Wales) and March 16 (England and Wales).

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, the joint general secretaries of the National Education Union, said in a statement in the past few minutes: "We have continually raised our concerns with successive education secretaries about teacher and support staff pay and its funding in schools and colleges, but instead of seeking to resolve the issue they have sat on their hands.

"It is disappointing that the Government prefers to talk about yet more draconian anti-strike legislation, rather than work with us to address the causes of strike action. This is not about a pay rise but correcting historic real-terms pay cuts. Teachers have lost 23 per cent in real-terms since 2010, and support staff 27 per cent over the same period.

"The Government has also been happy to sit by as their own recruitment targets are routinely missed... The Government must know there is going to have to be a correction on teacher pay. They must realise that school support staff need a pay rise."

05:01 PM

Breaking: Teachers in England and Wales to strike

Teachers in England and Wales are set to go on strike in February and March after members of the National Education Union voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.

04:56 PM

Ukraine latest: Ben Wallace announces 'most significant of combat power' to date

The UK will send tanks to Ukraine, Ben Wallace has announced in an update to MPs on the conflict this afternoon.

The Defence Secretary, told the Commons the move formed part of the "calibrated and determined" response to Putin's ongoing invasion.

Mr Wallace said: "Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success.

"This includes a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armoured recovery and repair vehicles. We will donate AS90 guns to Ukraine. This batch comprises a battery of eight guns of high readiness and two further batteries at varying stages of readiness."

04:51 PM

MPs hit out at Sir Mark Rowley over David Carrick

MPs have hit out at the Met Police Commissioner over the force's failure to act on a series of red flags and warnings about one of Britain’s most prolific rapists (see 4.35pm), writes Camilla Turner.

Lee Rowley, the Tory MP for Ashfield who sits on the home affairs select committee, said Sir Mark Rowley's "silence" on David Carrick is "deafening".

He told The Telegraph: "I want to hear what he's got to say. I would think more of Rowley if he went back over the last 20 years, went over every complaint, and every person in a senior position ignored it or waved it through, and sacked them. How can the public have confidence in the Met police solving sex crimes when it is happening right under their nose?"



Meanwhile James Daly, the Conservative MP for Bury North who is also a member of the home affairs select committee, said Sir Mark's failure to make any kind of statement so far today "does not give confidence to members of the public that any lessons have been learned".



He added: "I would like to hear more from him - how on earth was this allowed to happen? He needs to be held accountable for what he did and didn't do. He should be accounting for the Met's failures."

04:35 PM

Carrick would require 'further investigation' today, says Met and No 10

David Carrick, who was a Metropolitan Police officer, was this morning revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific rapists after admitting more than 80 sex offences spanning almost 20 years.

Asked this afternoon about Carrick's depraved attacks and action taken by the Met, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said this afternoon: "[The Met] are confident if these incidents happened today, they would have been identified as forming a pattern of behaviour requiring further investigation."

"My understanding is that's because of the changes already taken. following cases like the Wayne Couzens case. Obviously we'd expect all chief officers to take immediate action to ensure vetting is prioritised in their forces, so the public can continue to have confidence in the workforce."

Pressed on whether Rishi Sunak still had faith in Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Police Commissioner, the spokesman replied: "He does, and as I say the Commissioner has acknowledged the significant work required by the force, and I think he made that clear when he took up the post."

04:27 PM

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through the rest of the day.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, is currently addressing the Commons to provide an update on Ukraine.

And later on we can expect the second reading of the Government's new anti-strike legislation, which looks to provide a minimum service level.

03:59 PM

Education Secretary to hold further talks with teaching unions later this week

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has told MPs that she plans to meet with teaching union leaders later this week.

Speaking in the House of Commons earlier this afternoon, Ms Keegan said: "I always believe in constructive dialogue.

"The very first meeting I took as we welcomed in the new year was with all the four main teaching unions and I’ll also be meeting them again later on this week."

The comments came as the National Education Union prepares to announce the result of its strike ballot at 5pm.

03:50 PM

James Cleverly: UK is facing 'escalating threat from Iran'

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, has told MPs that the UK is facing an "escalating threat from Iran" as he responded to the execution of Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian dual national.

Delivering a statement on the execution, Mr Cleverly said that "we are witnessing the vengeful actions of a weakened and isolated regime" as he said the UK is willing to take further action against Iran beyond that which has already been announced.

He told the House of Commons that his message to the Iranian regime was clear: "The world is watching you and you will be held to account."

03:11 PM

Boris Johnson to write memoir about time in No10

Boris Johnson is writing a book about his time as prime minister, it emerged this afternoon, after a publisher announced it had acquired the rights to the former premier's memoir.

HarperCollins Publishers will publish the book and Arabella Pike, publishing director at HarperCollins’ William Collins, said it would be a prime ministerial memoir "like no other". A publication date is yet to be set.

Here's the original tweet:

We are pleased to share the news that HarperCollins Publishers has acquired former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s memoir. @WmCollinsBooks – an imprint of HarperCollins UK – will publish the book. No publication date has been set. pic.twitter.com/fxkW2p6Zo5 — HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) January 16, 2023

02:58 PM

Penny Mordaunt urges the Church of England to allow gay marriages

Penny Mordaunt has urged Church of England bishops to allow gay marriage ahead of an historic vote on the issue, marking the first intervention by a Cabinet minister on the subject.

Ms Mordaunt, the Commons Leader and Tory MP for Portsmouth North, has written to the Bishop of Portsmouth, calling on him to to "recognize the pain and trauma" that failure to recognise same-sex marriage causes to "many LGBT+ people who are left feeling that they are treated as second class citizens within our society".

Currently, according to canon law, no Church of England minister can bless or marry gay couples. Ms Mordaunt’s intervention marks the first time that a serving cabinet minister has called for the issue to be reformed within the Church of England.

Her comments also come as next month, bishops will present their long-awaited findings to the General Synod – the Church’s legislative body – on whether the ban on gay marriage could be overturned.

You can read the full story here.

02:36 PM

DUP says UK and EU not 'close' to a deal on Northern Ireland Protocol

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, said he does not think the UK and EU are close to a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol (see the post below at 14.17).

He said: "It was clear from our conversations with James Cleverly last Wednesday when he visited Belfast that there are still substantial gaps between the two sides. There is still a lot of ground to be covered. I don’t think we are close to a deal at this stage.

"Our position remains unchanged. We need to get an agreement that restores Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market."

02:17 PM

No breakthrough in Brexit talks

There has been no breakthrough in Brexit talks between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The two sides have agreed to continue conducting "scoping work for potential solutions".

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, and Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, held talks via video conference with Maros Sefcovic, the vice president of the European Commission, earlier today.

They said in a joint statement:

The two sides discussed the range of existing challenges over the last two years and the need to find solutions together to tackle comprehensively the real-life concerns of all communities in Northern Ireland and protect both Northern Ireland's place in the UK's internal market and the integrity of the EU's Single Market. They agreed that this scoping work for potential solutions should continue in a constructive and collaborative spirit, taking careful account of each other's legitimate interests.

02:11 PM

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly sanctioned by Russia

I've been sanctioned by the

Russian government.



Good.



01:38 PM

Labour takes 16 point poll lead over Tories

The Labour Party has extended its poll lead over the Tories to 16 points, according to a new survey published today by Deltapoll.

The poll, conducted from January 12-16, put Labour on 45 per cent, the same as a previous poll published earlier this month which was conducted from January 5-7, but the Tories were on 29 per cent, down by two points.

The Lib Dems were on 10 per cent overall, up by one point.

🚨🚨New Voting Intention🚨🚨

Labour lead is sixteen points in latest results from Deltapoll.

Con 29% (-2)

Lab 45% (-)

Lib Dem 10% (+1)

Other 17% (+3)

Fieldwork: 12th - 16th January 2023

Sample: 1,059 GB adults

(Changes from 5th - 7th January 2023) pic.twitter.com/zBNJ5n7HmG — Deltapoll (@DeltapollUK) January 16, 2023

01:07 PM

No10 urges teachers not to strike

Downing Street has urged teachers not to go on strike and inflict "substantial damage" to children’s education.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: "We would continue to call on teachers not to strike given we know what substantial damage was caused to children’s education during the pandemic and it’s certainly not something we want to see repeated.

"We would hope they would continue to discuss with us their concerns rather than withdraw education from children."

The result of a strike ballot conducted by the National Education Union will be announced at 5pm.

12:56 PM

'Still gaps' between UK and EU on Northern Ireland Protocol

Gaps still remain between London and Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Downing Street has said, amid speculation that a breakthrough could be on the horizon.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is speaking to Maros Sefcovic, the vice president of the European Commission, today and the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said of the meeting: "They will continue to look at any progress that’s being made.

"But as we’ve said on a number of occasions, there are still gaps in our position that need to be resolved in order to address the full range of problems created by the protocol."

12:36 PM

Entire schools face closure during potential strikes, union boss warns

Union bosses have warned that entire schools face closure if teacher strikes go ahead, writes Camilla Turner, The Telegraph's chief political correspondent.

At 5pm today, leaders of the National Education Union (NEU) will reveal the ballot result to their 300,000 members. If they meet the threshold, they will also announce a series of dates for walkouts during February and March.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, told the Telegraph: "We will be calling all our members to take strike action over a number of days. We will be announcing some dates over the next two months."

He added that "whether a school closes partly depends on how many members the NEU has in that school". If a school only has a handful of teachers who are NEU members, they would probably be able to remain open, he said. But schools with a large number of teachers who are NEU members could be forced to shut altogether on strike days.



Mr Courtney added that any strikes could be "changed or postponed" if the Government enters into "meaningful" talks about pay.

12:29 PM

No10 'confident' Ukraine will make 'very effective' use of UK tanks

The Kremlin has said the tanks the UK is giving to Ukraine will "burn" on the battlefield (you can follow the latest updates on the war in Ukraine here).

Downing Street responded by saying it is "confident" the tanks will be put to "very effective" use by Ukrainian armed forces.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: "I think we have seen very clearly Ukrainian armed forces be very effective with the equipment that we have provided to them.

"I think there is a plethora of evidence for that and we are confident they will do so again."

12:24 PM

'This is an appalling case'

Downing Street said the actions of serving Metropolitan Police officer Pc David Carrick were “appalling”.

It comes after Carrick admitted 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, after carrying out sex attacks on a dozen women over an 18-year period.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “This is an appalling case and the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with all of his victims. We have been clear, there is no place in our police forces for officers who fall so seriously short of the acceptable standards of behaviour and are not fit to wear the uniform.

“Police forces must root out these officers to restore the public’s trust, which has been shattered by high-profile events such as this."

12:22 PM

UK 'surging' military support for Ukraine to stop 'long and static war'

The UK is "surging" its military support for Ukraine to prevent the Russian invasion from becoming a "long and static war", Downing Street has said.

Asked about the decision to give Ukraine 14 Challenger 2 tanks, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: "We are not only sending 14 Challenger 2 tanks which in itself is a significant contribution, we are also sending 30 AS90 armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

"Obviously that comes on top of a huge amount of other military equipment, not to mention the training we are providing to Ukrainian armed forces as well.

"I think we believe that a long and static war only serves to benefit Russia. That is why we are surging our military support."

12:15 PM

No10: No decision yet on whether to block Scotland's gender recognition laws

Downing Street has insisted no decision has yet been taken on whether to block Nicola Sturgeon's new gender recognition laws in Scotland but an announcement will be made by Wednesday this week.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: "No decision has been taken at this point by the UK Government.

"As you know it is standard and routine practice for us to consider any bill the Scottish parliament possess to understand any possible impact it may have on reserved legislation both within Scotland and across the United Kingdom.

"It is the Secretary of State for Scotland who is the ultimate decision maker and you can expect to hear from him before the deadline on Wednesday."

11:48 AM

Nicola Sturgeon vows to 'vigorously defend' gender reform laws

Nicola Sturgeon said she would "vigorously defend" her gender reform legislation against any challenge from the UK Government.

She said a Section 35 order being made by the UK Government would require her government to apply to the Court of Session for judicial review of the decision.

Speaking at a briefing on the NHS this morning, the First Minister said her government would "absolutely and vigorously and with a very, very, very high degree of confidence defend the legislation".

11:33 AM

Nicola Sturgeon: It would be an 'outrage' for UK Government to block gender reform laws

Nicola Sturgeon has said it would be an "outrage" for the UK Government to veto her gender reform legislation, ahead of an expected announcement tomorrow, writes Simon Johnson, The Telegraph's Scottish Political Editor.

She said a Section 35 order, the device expected to be used to block the Bill, had never previously been utilised and there were "no grounds to challenge this legislation".

The First Minister insisted the legislation would not undermine women's rights protected by the UK Equality Act and any decision to veto it would be a "political decision".

"I think it would be using trans people as a political weapon. It would be inconceivable, indefensible and quite disgraceful," she said.

Ms Sturgeon said the issue at stake was the right of the Scottish Parliament to legislate within its areas of competence.

She argued that even those opposed to the Bill should oppose the UK Government intervening, saying it was a "very, very slippery slope" as Tory ministers would be encouraged to do so again.

The First Minister also criticised Sir Keir Starmer after he expressed concerns over the Bill, noting that it was supported by Labour MSPs at Holyrood.

She said he was showing "utter contempt for his own Scottish party" and repeated there was "no justification whatsoever" for the Bill being vetoed.

11:23 AM

Pressure on NHS in Scotland eases slightly

Pressures on the NHS in Scotland have eased slightly but they still remain "severe", Nicola Sturgeon said this morning.

Speaking in Edinburgh at a briefing on NHS pressures, the First Minister said: "Although pressures do remain severe, some of our latest management information suggests a slight easing in some areas – for example, the number of calls to NHS 24 reduced in the past week and feedback from NHS boards has been that the situation in accident and emergency is also stabilising."

But Ms Sturgeon added that A&E waiting times are still "far higher than they should be", saying waits have been exacerbated by capacity issues at hospitals.

She said the current pressures facing the NHS in Scotland "are having an adverse impact on too many" patients.

11:12 AM

Labour posts new attack ad on Government's anti-strike laws

Together, we cheered for our nurses, teachers, and paramedics.



Now Rishi Sunak wants to sack them. pic.twitter.com/BSL7kUmZmC — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) January 16, 2023

10:38 AM

Scottish Greens: Blocking trans law would be a 'disgraceful new low'

The Scottish Greens equalities spokesperson, Maggie Chapman MSP, said if the Government blocks the Scottish government's proposed new gender recognition laws it would represent a "disgraceful new low".

She said: "The Scottish Parliament voted overwhelmingly to support Gender Recognition Reform and to take Scotland a big step closer towards international best practice.

"Any attempt to overrule this decision, or to refuse to recognise Gender Recognition Certificates from Scotland, would set a terrible precedent and send an awful message to our trans siblings here in Scotland and around the world."

10:02 AM

Labour's 2019 manifesto is 'gone' - Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer was asked if a 2019 Labour pledge to bring in free bus travel for under 25s will be retained under his leadership. He said the 2019 manifesto should be treated as "gone".

The Labour leader told LBC Radio: "Well, it needs to be reviewed. Treat the 2019 manifesto as gone. We will write the next manifesto from scratch. There will be no commitment from Labour that isn't fully costed.

"What we can afford now isn't what we might have been able to afford three or four years ago and that is why I said at my party conference, a lot of people scratched their head and said what is he driving at, I said there are good Labour things that we won't be able to do as quickly as we wanted because of the situation we will inherit."

Asked if he believed the UK would be in a better place now had Labour under Jeremy Corbyn won the 2019 general election, he said: "Yeah, we could hardly be in a worse place."

09:54 AM

Sir Keir Starmer defends dropping leadership pledges: 'I have to be realistic about what is possible'

Sir Keir Starmer has faced criticism from some on the left of the Labour Party for failing to stand by some of the policy pledges he made during the leadership contest he won.

His pledges had included renationalising rail, energy, water and the Royal Mail plus “defending free movement” with the EU. Both of those policies have been dropped while others have also been ditched.

Asked why he keeps breaking his promises, Sir Keir told LBC Radio: "I made a number of pledges to my party in the leadership campaign. They were clearly matters of value and principle for me and my party voted me in as leader of my party.

"What I have had to do since then is recognise firstly we have been through Covid, we have got conflict in Ukraine and we have got a Government that done huge damage to the economy.

"Therefore in the event that the Labour Party wins the next election the economy will be in a much, much poorer situation than it was three years ago, still less 13 years ago and so I have to be realistic about what is possible."

09:45 AM

Labour leader refuses to be drawn on whether he would support blocking trans law

Sir Keir Starmer would not be drawn on whether Labour would support the Government if it chooses to block Nicola Sturgeon's proposed new gender recognition laws in Scotland.

He told LBC Radio: "I am worried if I am honest just about the fact that I think this is being used by the SNP as a sort of devolution political football and I think it is being used by the Government, or might be used, as a sort of divisive football in relation to the particular issue."

Asked directly if he would support the Government if it blocks the legislation, he said: "Let's see. They are being very careful in what they are saying."

Sir Keir said he wanted to see "exactly" what the Government says on the issue before making a decision. He said: "No10 is treading very, very carefully as you would imagine. It would be the first time that a provision passed in Scotland has ever, ever been blocked. That is a big step for a Government to take.

"I will wait and see what they do and the reasons they say they are doing it but I do not want this to be just another political football."

09:31 AM

Sir Keir Starmer questions Government plan to give police more powers to tackle protests

Police are to be given new powers to deal with slow walking protests, as ministers broaden the legal definition of what counts as "serious disruption" during demonstrations.

The change will be made through an amendment to the Public Order Bill and has been hailed by Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, as a way to help police counter protesters’ “guerrilla tactics” ( you can read the full story here).

Sir Keir Starmer today suggested that the police do not need new powers but rather they just need clarity on when they can use the ones they already have.

Asked if the changes are necessary, he told LBC Radio: "I am not sure they are. We will wait and see what they are and there are plenty of examples of the Government sort of grabbing the headlines.

"I am as strong as anyone in the argument that we need to take action against Just Stop Oil. Gluing yourself to the road, taking those actions, stopping ambulances getting through. Wrong, deeply arrogant and I want the police to act.

"What I would say is this. I think the police have the power to act and that is why I think..."

Sir Keir said that his "worry with this government is for every problem their answer is always let's do some more legislation".

He added: "You can't just legislate your way out of every problem. I would get the chief constables in, I would get the commissioner in and say right, what is the problem? Do you need legal clarity? If so let's get the most senior lawyer we can to give the strongest opinion and test it in court. If we did that we could actually take this action tomorrow instead of waiting for legislation to go through."

09:19 AM

'I have tried not to wade into this'

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to be drawn on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should attend the King's coronation in May.

He said: "I haven't read the book... I have tried not to wade into this. I think politicians in the end have to take a choice, do you want to wade into these disputes in the royal family or not?"

Sir Keir said his view is that "we shouldn't wade in" and that "in the end I think it will probably be down to what the King feels about it and he will make his decision".

09:11 AM

Sir Keir Starmer: NHS is 'on its face'

Sir Keir Starmer is taking part in a phone-in on LBC Radio this morning after he vowed to slash "mind-boggling" NHS bureaucracy (you can read the full story here).

The Labour leader said this morning that the NHS is not just "on its knees" but now "on its face".

He said his plan to reform the health service would not "impose a further burden" on staff and would make the NHS "fit for the future".

Responding to opposition to his reform plans, Sir Keir said: "I don't want to go to war with the doctors or the BMA [British Medical Association] but we have got to change if we are going to improve the outcome for patients and if the NHS is to survive."

09:01 AM

Teaching strikes during exams 'highly unlikely'

Mary Bousted, the general secretary of the National Education Union, said it is "highly unlikely" that teachers would hold strike action during the exam period but said she could not rule it out.

She said: "I think that that would be very unlikely. I don't think teachers would do that or want to do that. I can't rule it out, I have an executive, but my strong feeling is that that wouldn't be done.

"And even if there was strike action on an exam day actually there would be cover in for the children to do the exams and all the work has been done prior to that. But I think that is a huge step and I think it is highly unlikely."

08:47 AM

'I think that we will meet the thresholds'

Mary Bousted, the general secretary of the National Education Union, said she does expect teachers to vote for strike action.

Asked if she expected the thresholds to be met in order to walkout, she told Sky News: "From our own internal polling I think that we will meet the thresholds but I can't be sure. I really can't be sure. I will know about 2 o'clock today."

08:44 AM

Teacher strike ballot result to be announced at 5pm

The National Education Union will announce later today whether teachers have voted to go on strike. If there is a vote in favour of strike action the union will then have to give two weeks notice before walking out.

Mary Bousted, the general secretary of the National Education Union, said the result of the ballot will be announced at 5pm.

Asked if she expected NEU members to back strike action, she told Sky News: "Well, we will know at 5 o'clock today. We haven't had the result, when we take a formal ballot for strike action we have to use an independent polling company, quite rightly by law, so that the vote is absolutely legitimate and in order to take strike action we have to pass very high thresholds, 50 per cent of the members have to vote and the equivalent of 40 per cent of the whole membership have to vote yes.

"So if at 5 o'clock today we find that the members have voted it will be that half the members have voted during a time when there was postal disruption and 80 per cent of those members need to vote yes before we can take strike action.

"These are thresholds which are very high and if they are reached and it would be the first time, I have been the general secretary since 2003, it would be the first time that we have had a ballot at anything like this extent and scale and the first time ever national ballot for pay at this level. It is an indication of how strongly members are feeling."

08:37 AM

Labour: Anti-strike laws are a 'fundamental mistake'

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill is due to have its second reading debate in the House of Commons this afternoon - the first hurdle it needs to clear on the path to making it onto the statute book.

Labour will vote against the new anti-strike laws. Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, said this morning that the proposed legislation is a "fundamental mistake" which will only make industrial action worse.

He told Times Radio: "It has been a very difficult 13 years for a lot of people in this country. Wages have not grown as we would expect them to. People are having a very difficult time and the Government has got to respond to that, not by making it harder, making it illegal or taking away unfair dismissal protections for people who go on strike.

"It has got to be willing to listen and negotiate and all the evidence suggests that this kind of approach from the Government actually will make those disputes worse, it will prolong them because people can’t do the industrial action on the timescale that they would otherwise put forward and it is a fundamental mistake.

"I personally think this is a complete sideshow, it is an alibi for the Government to try and deflect from the fact that they are the ones responsible for the state of public services in this country."

08:29 AM

UK tank donation to Ukraine 'very, very late in the day'

Rishi Sunak confirmed at the weekend that the UK will send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv's fight back against the Russian invasion (you can read that story in full here).

The Prime Minister has also asked James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, and Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, to meet with allies across the glove to encourage them to follow the UK's lead in providing additional support to Ukraine.

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory chairman of the Defence Select Committee, said this morning that he welcomed the decision to donate tanks but warned it was "very, very late in the day".

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Ellwood said: "This is a very much welcome announcement that we are finally gifting some serious hardware given the conflict has been raging for almost a year now.

"I don’t want to take away what the United Kingdom has done in continually pushing that envelope on both the quality and indeed the quantity of military support that we should be gifting to Ukraine.

"But this is very, very late in the day, possibly too late, unless other nations start to follow suit."

08:24 AM

Rishi Sunak 'set to block Scotland's trans laws'

Rishi Sunak is set to block Nicola Sturgeon’s proposed new gender recognition laws in Scotland, it has been claimed, in a move which will spark a furious constitutional row with the SNP.

The Financial Times cited three people who are close to discussions on the issue in No10 as saying Mr Sunak will move to block the laws, potentially as soon as today.

It would be the first time ever that a UK prime minister has used powers to stand in the way of legislation passed by one of the devolved administrations.

08:22 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

There are two main issues in Westminster today: Whether Rishi Sunak will block Nicola Sturgeon's proposed new gender recognition laws in Scotland and the Government's ongoing battle with unions amid continued public sector industrial action.

The Government's new anti-strike laws are due to be debated in the House of Commons this afternoon, with a vote this evening, in what will be a major moment.

I will do my best to guide you through the key developments.