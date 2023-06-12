Rishi Sunak sends Michael Gove to repel Boris Johnson blast

Michael Gove urging Tory MPs to focus on the jobs of the British public (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak on Monday sent out Michael Gove to repel an extraordinary onslaught by Boris Johnson in the latest twist of the Tory psychodrama.

The Levelling-up Secretary was to appear on the airwaves to defend the Government after Mr Johnson’s bombshell resignation as an MP on Friday.

The ex-PM announced he was quitting as he faced a damning verdict by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether he mislead Parliament over the partygate scandal.

He has claimed he is being driven out of Parliament, with his allies furious at his treatment.

But Mr Gove, who famously scuppered Mr Johnson’s bid to become Tory leader in 2016 before later being sacked by him when he was PM, sought to move on from the latest storm.

He told Times Radio: “Boris has made a decision to stand down from the House of Commons.

“I’m sad that it has come to this but I want to remember with admiration those things that he achieved while in office.

“But I also think now that Boris has made the decision to stand down, it’s important that everyone recognises that the Government is getting on with the most important thing, whatever people in Westminster think about their jobs, the most important thing is the jobs of people across our country.

“That’s why we are getting on with halving inflation, reducing the debt, growing the economy, making sure that we reduce waiting lists in the NHS and of course stopping the boats in the Channel,” he added, reeling off Mr Sunak’s five key priorities.