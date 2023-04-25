Rishi Sunak seeking to end post-Brexit travel delays in new deal with Brussels

Britons have faced delays at EU borders since Brexit (ES Composite)

The Prime Minister wants to end passport check border delays for Britons heading to the EU, it was reported on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak is seeking a deal with Brussels that would allow Britons to use e-gates for passport checks, according to sources who spoke to Bloomberg.

British citizens have often faced lengthy delays at French, Italian, German and other European airports and ports since the UK quit the EU bloc.

Waits are commonly caused by manual checking passports, which can now include stamping them.

Mr Sunak could use the improved relations with Brussels to push for a new passport agreement after the Windsor Framework deal was struck over Northern Ireland trade.

The UK already allows EU visitors to use e-gates in Britain but the deal has not been reciprocated by other European countries.

However Spain decided to let Britons use its e-gates last year, prompting hope with UK officials that a similar arrangement could be expanded across the whole bloc.

The PM has worked to rebuild London’s ties with Brussels, which deteriorated under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

It is understood that a formal approach about a deal has not yet been made, but diplomats are raising the issue informally.

Mr Sunak will next meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the G7 summit in Japan next month.