Rishi Sunak says the racist abuse he suffered in front of younger siblings 'stung' the most

Rishi Sunak has revealed the racist abuse he suffered when he was younger, saying it was “particularly upsetting” when it occurred in front of his siblings.

The Chancellor said that being on the receiving end of bigoted taunts “cuts you to your core” and admitted it “stung me the most” when such incidents took place in front of his family.

Mr Sunak said: “It’s the sort of thing that’s happening on your own it’s difficult enough but when I had my younger brother and sister with me at the time it was particularly upsetting.

“They may just be words but they sting in a way that other things don’t.”

Mr Sunak insisted that he had not suffered such abuse “for a long time” as a direct result of the country’s “enormous progress” on tackling racism.

He said: “That's not something that has happened to me for a long time and I think, as a society, it's not something that is common.

“And that's because of how we have as I said evolved and adapted as a country has made enormous progress.”

However, the Chancellor described Saturday’s violent protests as "both shocking and disgusting", as he threw his support behind tough sentences for those who desecrate war memorials.

The weekend's unrest saw missiles thrown at riot police attempting to move far-right activists away from Whitehall, with one man photographed urinating next to the memorial of PC Keith Palmer, who died in Parliament from a terror attack in 2017.

"This has always been an open, and tolerant country and what we saw yesterday was not that," the Chancellor told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

“There will always be a small minority who maintain prejudice, and indeed are racist, but that is not overall the description I would ascribe to our country.

“I think there's been enormous progress that our country and our society has made if I think back to the time when my grandparents first arrived, when I was growing up.”

Mr Sunak added that a “small minority” of Britons still hold beliefs that he finds “abhorrent”.

The Chancellor also signalled his support for tougher punishments for those who desecrate war memorials, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that the Government is considering imposing 10 year sentences.

Mr Sunak said that it was “distressing” to see attacks on such monuments, and confirmed MPs would be meeting with the Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to discuss the matter this week.

Sad to have just received this letter.



I will not be silenced by @UKLabour MPs who continue to dismiss the contributions of those who don't conform to their view of how ethnic minorities should behave. pic.twitter.com/gBhLvtKKwt



— Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 11, 2020

It comes after Priti Patel revealed how she suffered “real abuse” as a child on the school playground that left her in tears.

The Home Secretary said: “Obviously we're talking a long time ago, but I can still remember the level of hurt and fear.

“'I remember being six or seven years old and wanting to go home for lunch to get away from it. It was just horrible. Real abuse.

“My dad decided he wanted to change my school. I never forget my Mum saying: ‘We can change the school but it doesn't mean things will change dramatically’.

“My mum and dad were shopkeepers, so we heard all sorts of nasty words and language. They were very different times.”

Ms Patel spoke openly about her own experiences of racism after more than 30 Labour MPs accused her of trying to “gaslight the very real racism faced by black people and communities across the UK".