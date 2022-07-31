Rishi Sunak Says People Should Be Charged £10 If They Miss A GP Or Hospital Appointment

Rishi Sunak speaking at a campaign event at Manor Farm, in Ropley near Winchester. (Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe via PA Wire/PA Images)
People who miss a GP appointment should be charged £10, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Tory leadership hopeful said it was unfair that some people don’t show up when they are supposed to while others struggle to see a doctor.

“If we have people who are now showing up and taking those slots away from people who need it, that’s not right,” he told The Telegraph.

“I’m all for a healthcare system that’s free at the point of use, but not one that’s free at the point of misuse.”

Under Sunak’s plan, those missing their first appointment would be given “the benefit of the doubt”, with subsequent no-shows being charged at £10 a time.

“I want to be a transformational prime minister,” he said.

“If [appointments] are not being used, then that’s a waste, so if we can change that, then we basically get more out of the money that we’re putting in today.

“It’s a good example of a Conservative approach to that problem.”

Sunak also unveiled plans to revitalise high streets as he steps up his attempts to claw back Liz Truss’s advantage in the race for Number 10.

They include reducing the number of empty shops, tougher penalties for vandalism and more support for farmers’ markets.

He said: “I have been clear that I have a plan to rebuild our economy; our high streets are a crucial part of that.”

Truss, meanwhile, told the Sunday Times that she plans to be the “education prime minister” by improving schools’ performance.

Failing schools would be replaced by a new wave of free schools, while she also pledged a “laser-like focus” on improving numeracy and literacy as part of a six-point plan to raise standards.

She said: ”“I can be trusted to deliver as the education Prime Minister.

“My six point plan will ensure our education system gets back on track by giving every child the tools they need to succeed.”

Meanwhile, Truss received a fresh boost this morning after former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis announced he was backing her leadership bid.

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen