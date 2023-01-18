Rishi Sunak says you can have your cake and eat it in sweet treats row

Catherine Lough
·2 min read
Rishi Sunak, seen here visiting Liggy's Cake Shop in Edinburgh while he was chancellor, says it is fine for workers to bring sweet treats into the office - Simon Walker/HM Treasury
Rishi Sunak has suggested that office workers should be allowed to eat cake, after the head of the food watchdog compared bringing in treats for colleagues to passive smoking.

Professor Susan Jebb, chairman of the Food Standards Agency, told The Times that if nobody brought cakes into the office “I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them”.

Speaking in a personal capacity, she said: “Now, OK, I have made a choice, but people were making a choice to go into a smoky pub.”

She said that “after a very long time” attitudes towards smoking had changed, but they still have not altered when it came to food.

'Personal choice should be baked in'

Asked whether the Prime Minister agreed that bringing cake to the office was similar to passive smoking, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: "No. The Prime Minister believes that personal choice should be baked into our approach.

"We want to encourage healthy lifestyles and are taking action to tackle obesity, which has cost the NHS £6 billion annually. However, the way to deal with this issue is not to stop people from occasionally bringing in treats for their co-workers."

Mr Sunak’s press secretary added that he was "very partial to a piece of cake", with his favourite flavours including carrot or red velvet cake.

Number 10 even distributed mini cupcakes to reporters during the press conference in Parliament on Wednesday.

School treats

It is not only offices, however, where bringing in sweet treats has become frowned upon.

In many primary schools, headteachers have called for pupils to bring in books or pencils on their birthdays as opposed to sweets, to avoid pupils overindulging in sugary snacks, as well as managing any allergies.

At St Anne's Roman Catholic Primary School in Oldham, a newsletter from the start of the 2022-23 academic year advised that  "due to the increase in the number of children who have allergies", children should not bring sweets, chocolate or cake for their birthdays.

"Perhaps, these could be replaced with other items such as books, puzzles, stickers, pencils, stamps etc," said the school.

And at Huntingfield Pre-School in South Croydon, teachers advise that a “birthday book” continues to be very popular and is a great alternative to sweets", adding that this would add to the class collection of books and prove a "great alternative to sugar".

