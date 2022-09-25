Rishi Sunak said it was fairytale economics. That was one thing he got right

Will Hutton
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Dylan Martinez/PA</span>
Photograph: Dylan Martinez/PA

Britain is on the cusp of a financial crisis. On Friday, the prime minister, Liz Truss, and the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, comically parading false claims of their toughness, elected for the softest of economic options.

In a “mini-budget” – an obvious misnaming to avoid presenting elementary fiscal arithmetic required by law for a proper budget – they pretended to shrink the state’s financial claims while launching an unprecedented extra £411bn of public borrowing over the next five years as a “plan for growth”. Never in British public life has the gap between rhetoric and reality been so gaping.

If the borrowing had been targeted on lifting public investment and improving Britain’s stressed public services, it would have been much more justifiable, especially to counter a coming recession. Although even then, the sheer scale of, and lack of plan to deal with, such a mountain of new debt would have risked condemnation by the financial markets. As it is, the markets, observing an unwarranted record £45bn of tax cuts disproportionately and grotesquely gifted to the southern rich for no good purpose, were offered a one-way bet which they seized.

The pound plunged by 3% against the dollar in hours - it has devalued 17.5% this year. As worrying and with implications no less profound was the price of 10-year government bonds falling by 5%, to complete a near-record one-week fall of 11%. The public debt markets are terrified by the prospect of never-ending flows of government bonds in an economy with double-digit inflation and a currency undermined by an enormous structural balance-of-payments deficit.

Restoring growth to 2.5% is crucial to saving Brexit’s reputation – and to winning a 2024 general election

In such circumstances, you had best design any economic stimulus carefully so that it is credible, otherwise the whole exercise becomes self-defeating. But not for Truss and Kwarteng, who, in sacrificing that credibility, are fatally wounded politicians just two weeks into office.

Kwarteng’s recklessness has provoked a doubling in interest rates on benchmark 10-year government bonds, to close to 4%, in less than two months, while the markets expect the Bank of England’s base rate to hit 5% next year. No British budget in recent times has received such a devastating negative verdict. The cost of servicing government debt may be soaring, but that has implications beyond the public finances: the higher bond yields rise, the higher target rates of return on business investment also go, so depressing any desired buoyancy in investment intentions. Equally, with mortgage rates set to rise to 7% in 2023, the property market is destined for a sharp retrenchment as up to a third of fixed-rate mortgages unwind. Two growth engines are thus firmly spiked.

Yes, levels of demand are rising, fuelled by extra public debt, so that the coming recession will be shallower than it would otherwise have been; and the £60bn energy package will protect consumers and businesses from Vladimir Putin’s gas shock, reducing peak inflation by as much as 5%. But, like the wider “plan for growth”, the energy package is singularly badly designed and unsustainable. It is not targeted on the most needy and no attempt has been made to further tax energy companies to provide some of the funding. Fairness and the acceptance of the case for taxation and financial sustainability are not in this government’s lexicon.

Why? First, the Truss cabal genuinely believes in the cant of libertarianism – that the intrusive, coercive state necessarily shackles something nebulously called “wealth generation”, which is driven solely by individualistic entrepreneurship – framing a childlike understanding of economics and business around it. “Trickle down” economics works, they believe, especially if supplemented by “supply side” reforms – code for lowering standards. Second, six years after the referendum, Brexit is being indissolubly linked in the popular mind with stagnation, frozen household incomes and lies.

Restoring growth to 2.5%, based on an economic model independent of the EU, is crucial to save the reputation of Brexit – and to any chance of winning a 2024 general election. Hence the gamble.

But who thinks that restoring national insurance rates to 2021 levels and cancelling the planned increase in corporation tax is going to unleash more growth? Despite Truss and Kwarteng’s overconfident claims, there is not a scintilla of evidence that tax cuts “trickle down” to impart economic dynamism, extra effort or enterprise. Growth instead comes from the application of inventiveness, via the efforts of thousands of firms and millions of people using the gifts the gods gave them, to make the world better – and from which profits flow. Economic growth, as I argue in one of a collection of 18 essays, The Change We Need, on Monday, is the product of complex economic and social organisations marshalling these impulses around a shared purpose. It is purposeful firms that bind their stakeholders into a common cause and drive growth.

Britain has too few. “Supply-side reforms” that focus on further deregulating an already very deregulated economy are beside the point – the focus should be on reforming how firms are owned, managed and governed. Only thus can other crucial ingredients of growth – increased public investment, boosted R&D and full access to our biggest market, the EU, via rejoining the customs union and single market – catch fire.

Related: Mini-budget benefits London and south-east England, study shows

No economy has grown without increased investment and trade: trade-curbing Brexit is a ball and chain. Imagining that 38 new regulation-light “investment zones” will change these immutable laws is for the birds. They will not, as matters stand, create one single great new company but simply move economic activity around.

Leaving an era of ultra-low interest rates was always going to be economically hazardous: Putin and Kwarteng have combined to make the rise greater and more traumatic. As the financial crisis deepens, with the former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers forecasting sterling’s fall to below dollar parity, and stagflation becomes entrenched, Rishi Sunak’s condemnation of it all as fairytale economics will seem ominously prescient and deepen the poisonous ruptures that so divide the political right.

Meanwhile, Keir Starmer should redefine Labour in his speech to the party conference this week as One Nation Labour, committed to fiscal credibility, fairness, trade and growth, built on a remodelled capitalism – all abandoned by Truss and Kwarteng.

According to the Resolution Foundation, another 3 million people will be living in absolute poverty in the UK over the two years to early 2024. The Tories have lost the confidence of the financial markets. They deserve to lose the confidence of the people.

• Will Hutton is an Observer columnist

Latest Stories

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • Former linebacker Hebert to retire as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — Kyries Hebert will retire as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The veteran linebacker will sign a one-day deal with Montreal on Thursday, then formally end his 15-year pro career. Hebert, 41, spent six seasons with the Alouettes (2012-17). The six-foot-three, 220-pound Hebert last played in the CFL in 2018 with the Ottawa Redblacks. He also suited up with Hamilton (2010), Winnipeg (2006-07) and the former Ottawa Renegades (2004-05). Hebert also spent time in the NFL with the Minneso