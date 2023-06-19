Sunak says no extra help with mortgages as fixed rates climb to 6%

Photograph: Tom Holt/Alamy

Rishi Sunak has ruled out extra help for homeowners struggling to pay soaring mortgage costs, as the average two-year fixed-rate loan rose above 6%.

The prime minister said the government should “stick to the plan” to halve inflation in its attempts to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Mortgage rates have soared in recent weeks as the Bank of England’s attempts to cut stubbornly high inflation have fed through into lending deals. The average rate on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.01% on Monday – the highest since 1 December – from 5.98% on Friday. The average five-year deal rose to 5.67% from 5.62%.

The government has faced calls to help homeowners as more than 2.4m fixed-rate deals are due to expire by the end of 2024, leaving households with the prospect of a sharp increase in rates before the next election.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Sunak said: “I know the anxiety people will have about the mortgage rates, that is why the first priority I set out at the beginning of the year was to halve inflation because that is the best and most important way that we can keep costs and interest rates down for people.

“We’ve got a clear plan to do that, it is delivering, we need to stick to the plan. But there is also support available for people. We have the mortgage guarantee scheme for first-time buyers and we have the support for mortgage interest scheme which is there to help people as well.”

UK inflation is 8.7%, well above the Bank of England’s 2% target.

The Bank is expected to hike interest rates for the 13th time in a row on Thursday, putting a greater squeeze on mortgage-holders during a cost of living crisis during which the price of everything from energy to food has increased sharply.

Economists polled by Refinitiv predict the Bank’s monetary policy committee will raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75%.