Rishi Sunak rejected by grassroots Tories who don't see him as a 'true Conservative'

Rishi Sunak leaves his London home on Friday - Bloomberg

Rishi Sunak has been rejected by grassroot Tories who do not see him as a "true Conservative" because of his tax policies.

Several Tories have come out in support of Rishi Sunak as a potential successor to Liz Truss at the helm of the party.

Ministers Robert Jenrick and Claire Coutinho and backbenchers Guy Opperman, Siobhan Baillie, Angela Richardson and Robin Walker have all said they believe the former chancellor is the right man for the job, after he finished runner-up in the summer's leadership contest.

But those on the ground do not share the same level of enthusiasm for the former Chancellor.

Discussing the previous leadership race, Tamara Wood, Chair of the Telford Conservative Association, told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "I voted for Liz Truss as for me it was anyone but Rishi.

"You say we had a comprehensive say. We didn’t. We had a say of the two presented to us by the MPs.

"Certainly after what has happened, the process has obviously not given us what we have needed as a party."

Asked if she regretted voting for Ms Truss, she replied: "No because I didn't want Rishi. I don’t think he is a true Conservative in the terms that I look for Conservative.

"Over tax mainly, but also he and Boris broke the law and the biggest thing in terms of me standing on the doorstep clearly declaring myself as a Conservative, we have to have integrity and we lost that with Rishi and with Boris.

"It was very clear the membership did not have the confidence in Rishi, he has recently been rejected by the membership.

"I would not like to see either of those two even with the opportunity at this point because they have both failed."

Her opinions were echoed by Sally Ann Marks, Chairman of the Maidstone & The Weald Conservative Association, who said: "I want to see is somebody who is going to unify the party and that everybody feels able, despite people who may not have chosen that particular person, to get behind."

She criticised Sir Roger Gale for saying he would quit as a Tory MP and stand as an independent if Boris Johnson returned to No 10, adding: "That is not the behaviour that I want to hear from our MPs, not at all.

Story continues

"I want everyone to be able to feel that they can unite, for good or bad, behind our Prime Minister

"It seems to me that the country needs us to do that. Country first, party second."

Both said they would feel short-changed if Tory members did not get a say on the next prime minister,

But Ms Woods conceded: "We play a major part in the party as grassroots and I would like to see the membership having their vote but it could all be over by Monday."

Rishi Sunak did not answer questions from reporters as he left his home on Friday morning.

Mr Sunak said nothing as he walked a few yards from his front door to a waiting black Mercedes.

Grassroots Conservative members are lining up to support Boris Johnson in anticipation of his leadership launch, The Telegraph understands.

"The sentiment in our Back Boris '22 WhatsApp groups is like nothing I have seen before during my time in the voluntary party," one organiser said on Friday morning.

"The enthusiasm for his return across the country really is enormous."

The source said that "a large chunk of the grassroots" would not accept Rishi Sunak as leader because while he is "undoubtedly talented...the thought of rewarding someone whose supporters defenestrated two leaders in the space of a few months is a bit too much for many to contemplate".

Members' votes will be needed if two candidates receive more than 100 nominations from MPs.