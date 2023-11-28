Elgin Marbles: Diplomatic row grows as UK says Greece turned down meeting with deputy PM

Athens has long demanded the return of the Elgin Marbles, also called the Parthenon Sculptures (PA)

The Government on Tuesday expressed “regret” that Greece’s premier turned down talks with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, after Rishi Sunak refused to meet him in a row over the Parthenon marbles.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was expected to sit down with the UK Prime Minister during a visit to London on Monday.

But a source with the Greek leader said he was “baffled, surprised and not a little bit annoyed” when No10 cancelled the meeting, and offered up Mr Dowden instead. Mr Mitsotakis declined.

Asked if Mr Sunak had snubbed the leader of a NATO ally, Transport Secretary Mark Harper told BBC Breakfast: “We offered a meeting with the deputy prime minister, so a very senior level meeting. The Greek government chose not to take that up.

“It's a regret that the Greek prime minister wasn't able to take up the meeting with the deputy prime minister, but that was offered and obviously the deputy prime minister would be very happy to talk through a number of the important issues facing both of our countries today.”

The row erupted after Mr Mitsotakis told the BBC that he would push Mr Sunak for the return of the so-called Elgin Marbles from the British Museum, saying the current situation with the rest of the sculptures in Athens was like cutting the Mona Lisa in half.

Asked about the reasons for the cancellation, a No10 spokeswoman said only that the “UK-Greece relationship is hugely important”.

Downing Street had indicated that Mr Sunak would reject the pleas for the ancient artefacts to be handed back permanently by the British Museum in London, stressing that this was barred by UK law governing the museum’s vast holdings.

In a statement, a spokesman for Mr Mitsotakis said: “The prime minister is disappointed that Prime Minister Sunak cancelled their bilateral meeting at the 11th hour today.

“Greece and Britain have a very deep history of friendship and cooperation, and the Greek government is extremely surprised by this decision.”

Mr Mitsotakis had met Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer earlier on Monday. The opposition party said that if Mr Sunak had scrapped the talks because of controversy over the Marbles, then it showed he “isn’t able to provide the serious economic leadership our country requires”.