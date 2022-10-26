Rishi Sunak to reimpose fracking ban

Rishi Sunak - Kirsty Wigglesworth /AP

Rishi Sunak has reimposed the ban on fracking as one of his first acts as Prime Minister.

Downing Street confirmed on Wednesday that he was bringing back the moratorium on any new drilling sites.

It reverses the decision made by Liz Truss, his predecessor, to end the embargo.

She had promised to ramp up fracking across the UK to help make Britain energy self-sufficient.

But the move angered many Tory MPs who represent constituencies where locals are opposed to drilling.

In the end it was one of the many controversies that brought Ms Truss down.

Her premiership ended with a shambolic vote on reactivating fracking with furious backbenchers told to back the Government or lose the whip.

It ended with claims of MPs being manhandled into the yes lobby and created a huge amount of bad blood within the party.

Mr Sunak, who is looking to reunite the fractured Tories, has moved quickly to diffuse the tensions by reimposing the ban.

He made the commitment in a response to a question by Caroline Lucas, a Green Party MP, at PMQs on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Prime Minister's reckless predecessor took a wrecking ball to nature, prompting millions of members of the RSPB, the National Trust and the Wildlife Trust to rise up in opposition,” she said.

“Yesterday, he promised to fix her mistakes as well as to uphold the party's 2019 manifesto. So, if he is a man of his word, will he start by reversing the green light she gave to fracking?

“Since it's categorically not been shown to be safe, and instead maintain the moratorium that was pledged in that very manifesto that he promised to uphold.”

Mr Sunak replied: “I stand by the manifesto on that".

The manifesto with which Boris Johnson won the 2019 election states: "We will not support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely."

There has been a moratorium on new drilling sites ever since whilst more research was conducted into concerns it causes earth tremors.

Ms Truss announced her intention to lift the ban on September 22.

Sunak hints at keeping ban on new onshore wind farms

In his debut PMQs the new Prime Minister also suggested that he will reverse another of his predecessor’s energy policies.

He hinted that he will keep the ban on new onshore wind farms, instead prioritising putting turbines offshore and building new nuclear power plants.

Ms Truss had announced her intention to rip up rules, imposed in 2015 by David Cameron, which effectively stopped all onshore wind developments.

But Mr Sunak said he would “stick with what we said in our manifesto” and focus on “more renewables, more offshore wind and more nuclear”.

The manifesto ruled out the construction of new onshore wind farms in England.