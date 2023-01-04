Rishi Sunak’s real challenge is to make broken Britain believe he can fix things

Rishi Sunak - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

There is no doubting whatsoever that the Prime Minister means well.

Schoolboyishly earnest, with a delivery that would not have sounded out of place on Jackanory, Rishi Sunak’s first speech of 2023 carried the tone of a CBeebies Book at Bedtime.

Yes, times were hard, kids – but everyone just needed to knuckle down and do their homework in the vein of a Winchester pupil hoping to be made head boy.

To be fair, the Prime Minister would be leading by example, not only by “working night and day” to make Britain “a better place for our children and grandchildren” but also by “only promising what I can deliver” and “only delivering what I can promise”.

The solemnity of the pledge perhaps explained the rather underwhelming nature of “Honest Rishi’s” five promises to the nation, arguably best summed up as “making sure 2023 isn’t quite as awful as 2022”.

Channelling his inner Miliband, there were shades of the “Ed Stone” as the 42-year-old father-of-two vowed to 1) halve inflation, 2) boost growth, 3) bring down the national debt, 4) reduce NHS waiting lists and 5) stop the small migrant boats.

Onlookers could have been forgiven for wondering whether he could pledge anything less, with inflation at nearly 10 per cent, the economy in recession, the national debt back up to post-war levels, people waiting for hours on hospital trolleys and 45,756 migrants having crossed the Channel in the past 12 months.

A promise to alleviate the tax burden – predicted to hit a record high of 37.5 per cent as a share of GDP in 2024/25 – was conspicuous by its absence. “As soon as we can, we will reduce the burden of taxation on working people,” was all the former Chancellor, ever mindful of the Treasury purse strings, would commit to.

And with the NHS clearly on its knees, wasn’t there something oxymoronic about his statement that “we need to recognise that something has to change… That doesn’t mean structural reforms to the NHS”.

While “new funding to discharge people into social care” couldn’t come a moment too soon, where was the proper social care policy that successive governments have been promising for decades?

As with the Prime Minister’s sincerity, there is no questioning his commitment to this country or his determination to give the Conservatives a fighting chance at the next election.

Yet, curiously, there did not seem to be one reference to Toryism in the speech – although Mr Sunak’s reiteration of the importance of family (something about which Boris Johnson could never speak with any credibility) will have been welcomed by the Righties.

But with the party more than 20 points behind in the polls, and the general feeling that strike-plagued Britain isn’t working, Mr Sunak’s new-found sense of urgency will have struck many as too little, too late.

Having been accused of lying too low during his first weeks in office, “InvisiRishi” should be lauded for spending more than 30 minutes answering journalists’ questions with clarity and candour.

Admitting that there was no excuse for blaming everything on Covid and the war in Ukraine, the courage of his invitation to be judged purely on results was commendable.

The best part of the speech came when he declared: “Those are the people’s priorities. They are your Government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not.

“No tricks, no ambiguity – we’re either delivering for you or we’re not. We will rebuild trust in politics through action or not at all. So I ask you to judge us on the effort we put in and the results we achieve.”

This wasn’t, as billed, just a call for more mathematics in schools. It was more like a life skills lesson in resilience, the resilience not just of a fragile nation but of a premier facing an uphill battle to get Britain back to its best.

“When I first spoke to you as Prime Minister, I stressed that trust was not given but earned,” he recalled. “We’re not going to get there overnight, or even in this Parliament. But this is the journey we are on, and despite the challenges we face, all the anxieties that people feel, I know we can get there.”

Mr Sunak clearly has self-belief in bucketloads – but his real challenge is to get a broken Britain to believe he can fix things.