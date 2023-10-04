Rishi Sunak to raise smoking age every year as part of new crackdown

Rishi Sunak has proposed raising the smoking age every year (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has proposed raising the smoking age by one year, every year, meaning a 14-year-old today will never legally be sold a cigarette.

The Prime Minister confirmed the move while addressing MPs at the Conservative party conference on Wednesday, saying it would help reduce pressure on the NHS in the long-term.

Mr Sunak denied that he was attempting to “take away the rights of anyone to smoke who currently does”, insisting it would help the next generation to "grow up smoke-free".

A vote on the measure will not be whipped, he said, acknowledging that many fellow Conservative MPs might not agree with the move.

Mr Sunak also announced a plan to “bring forward measures to restrict the availability of vapes” to children.

This will examine “flavours, packaging, point-of-sale displays and disposable vapes”, he added.

The move follows concern about a sharp rise in the number of young people using disposable vapes, which were recently banned by the Government.

