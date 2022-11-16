Rishi Sunak will publish his tax returns within the next year

Rishi Sunak meets with Joe Biden, the US president at the G20 summit, in Bali, Indonesia - Simon Walker / No10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has promised to publish his tax return within a year, meaning the public could get a greater insight into the scale of his personal wealth.

The Prime Minister said “yes, of course” when asked by reporters travelling with him for the G20 summit in Bali whether he would release his full tax return.

The commitment repeats a position adopted during the summer Tory leadership campaign, when Mr Sunak confirmed his stance in a BBC debate against Liz Truss.

All the candidates had been challenged to make the pledge after Nadhim Zahawi, the then chancellor who was in the contest, made the promise following questions about his tax affairs.

Mr Sunak is one of the richest MPs in Parliament, a fact that Labour MPs have used against him in Prime Minister’s Questions during questions about food banks and the NHS.

He married the daughter of an Indian billionaire and made money as a financier before becoming the Tory MP for Richmond in 2015.

It remains unclear how much detail will be contained in the tax documents or how many years will be covered.

Mr Sunak said on publishing his tax return: “That is the established precedent and I’d be very happy to follow the precedent.

“In terms of timing, I will have to speak to the Cabinet Office and figure out the right way that happens. But yeah, I have no problem doing that.”

Asked whether this will happen within his first year of becoming Prime Minister, which would mean by October 2023, Mr Sunak said: “Yes, of course.”

Pushed on if it will be before Christmas, he said: “I have to talk to the Cabinet Office to check on the precedent for how those things happen, but I have absolutely no trouble doing it.”

Revealing some information about tax affairs - a long-established tradition in US presidential campaigns - has become increasingly common with prime ministers in the UK.

Past prime ministers

David Cameron, in 2016, released a summary of his tax returns between 2009 and 2015 in an attempt to draw a line under a row about his personal finances.

Story continues

Theresa May published a tax summary later in the same year during the Conservative leadership contest, but did not go further during her tenure in Downing Street.

Boris Johnson did not release tax details as Prime Minister, though he had done so while London mayor. Nor did Liz Truss in her 49-day premiership, though she had pledged to do so.

The tax affairs of the Sunak family fell into the spotlight earlier this year when it emerged that Mr Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, was using non-domiciled status for tax purposes.

It meant that she was not paying UK tax on foreign investments and overseas rental income. Mr Sunak was chancellor at the time overseeing an increase in taxes.

Mr Sunak initially heatedly criticised questions about his wife’s tax affairs. Mrs Murty later announced that she would start paying UK taxes on all her overseas income.

Mr Sunak also used to hold a US green card, which normally signifies permanent residence in America, for a number of years. He used to live in California, where the family still owns a home.