Rishi Sunak’s popularity surges as he toughens net zero stance

Mr Sunak has bounced back after his grassroots popularity last month sunk to its lowest level since he became PM - Carl Court - Pool / Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s popularity among Tory members has surged after an apparent toughening of his stance on net zero issues.

The Prime Minister has seen an upward swing in support among the Conservative grassroots after his party’s surprise victory in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election which was widely viewed as a de facto referendum on the expansion of Ulez.

Mr Sunak declared in the aftermath of the by-election that he was on the side of motorists as he asked the Department for Transport to carry out a review of low-traffic neighbourhood schemes across the country.

On Monday, he announced the Government was granting hundreds of new licences for North Sea oil and gas exploration.

Mr Sunak’s popularity among the Tory grassroots was last month revealed to have sunk to its lowest level since he became Prime Minister.

He received a net satisfaction rating of minus 2.7 - the first time Mr Sunak had been in negative territory since moving into No 10 at the end of October last year.

Tory MP Steve Tuckwell’s surprise victory in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election also boosted Mr Sunak's ratings - Carl Court/Getty Images

That score placed him eighth from bottom of the Conservative Home website’s Cabinet League Table.

But the premier has bounced back in the latest survey of party members with a score of plus 20.7, with the shift on net zero and the by-election victory highlighted as potential factors in the turnaround.

The Tories unexpectedly held on to Boris Johnson’s former seat at the contest held on July 20.

Labour’s failure to gain the constituency was widely blamed on a voter backlash against Sadiq Khan’s expansion of the Ulez charge on polluting vehicles.

The result prompted senior Labour figures, including Sir Keir Starmer, to put pressure on the Mayor of London to rethink the policy.

It was announced on Friday that Mr Khan had decided to expand the financial support designed to ease the pain caused by the levy, with affected motorists now able to receive a grant of up to £2,000 to go towards buying a greener vehicle.

The Prime Minister has insisted he remains committed to hitting the Government’s target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Story continues

But critics have questioned that commitment, arguing that giving the green light to new fossil fuel exploration undermined the net zero drive.

Middle of the pack

A separate Conservative Home survey of Tory members published earlier this week showed the political importance of net zero for the Prime Minister.

It revealed an overwhelming majority - 83 per cent - believed the Government was wrong to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030. Mr Sunak has insisted that the policy will go ahead as planned.

Meanwhile, 40 per cent said the Government was wrong to seek net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century and 61 per cent said they believed the Government was not on track to hit the 2050 target.

Mr Sunak was one of nine ministers to record a negative rating in the ConHome survey of Tory members published last month.

But in the latest survey, published on Thursday, Mr Sunak’s score of plus 20.7 put the premier comfortably in the middle of the pack.

His score put him 18th from the bottom of the league table and 14th from the top.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, continued his run as the most popular Cabinet minister among the Tory grassroots, recording a net satisfaction rating of plus 76.8.

Therese Coffey, the Environment Secretary, was bottom of the league table with a score of minus 17.6.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.