Next prime minister latest: Penny Mordaunt 'has way above' 26 MPs as she scrambles to hit 100 by 2pm

Jack Maidment
·15 min read
Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, is pictured in central London yesterday&nbsp; - Jamie Lorriman
Penny Mordaunt is scrambling to persuade Tory MPs who were backing Boris Johnson to switch their allegiance to her and deny Rishi Sunak a coronation as the nation's next prime minister.

The Commons Leader has the public backing of just 26 Tory MPs - far below the 100 MP threshold which candidates need to hit by 2pm this afternoon if they are to make it onto the ballot paper. Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has the endorsements of 145 Tory MPs.

However, Mr Johnson's decision late last night to withdraw from the race has given Ms Mordaunt a huge opportunity to increase her numbers and she is now trying to win over the former premier's backers to propel her over the line.

Ms Mordaunt lavished praise on Mr Johnson in a tweet this morning as she said he had "put country before party, and party before self".

Her allies said they are "confident" she can hit the threshold, insisting the number of backers she has in private is "way, way above the published number".

If Ms Mordaunt fails to secure the backing of 100 MPs then Mr Sunak will replace Liz Truss as Tory leader today but if she can reach the threshold then she will force a head-to-head vote among the Conservative Party grassroots, with a winner announced on Friday.

Follow below for the latest updates.

08:48 AM

Priti Patel backs Rishi Sunak

Priti Patel, the former home secretary, has announced that she is now supporting Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest. She had been backing Boris Johnson before his decision to withdraw from the contest.

08:44 AM

Mordaunt supporter: Still 'all to play for'

Penny Mordaunt supporter Damian Collins said it will be “all to play for” in the Conservative leadership contest if there is a ballot of party members.

The tech and digital economy minister claimed “a lot of people” had “instantly” switched their allegiance from Boris Johnson to Ms Mordaunt after the former prime minister ruled himself out of the race last night.

“So I think it is all to play for today in terms of whether Penny can get the 100 votes she needs to make sure there is a members ballot,” Mr Collins told Times Radio.

He added: “I think it would be all to play for if there was a ballot of the members and some of the polling that has been released shows… there’s a high degree of trust for Penny.”

08:42 AM

'No prospect' of early election under Penny Mordaunt

Andrea Leadsom has said there is “no prospect” of an early general election under Penny Mordaunt.

The former Cabinet minister, who is backing the Commons Leader in the race for No 10, told Sky News: “Absolutely there is no prospect of an early general election under a Penny Mordaunt leadership.

“You know, we have a mandate from 2019 from the people to fulfil the promises that we made to them then.”

08:40 AM

Mordaunt supporter 'absolutely confident' of hitting 100 MP threshold

Andrea Leadsom, a supporter of Penny Mordaunt and a former Cabinet minister, said she believes Ms Mordaunt will make it onto the ballot paper.

Asked if the Commons Leader has the numbers, Ms Leadsom told Sky News: "I am absolutely confident, yes, and I will be getting an update on that very soon."

08:38 AM

Would Rishi Sunak re-impose the ban on fracking?

Grant Shapps' comment this morning that Rishi Sunak is "standing on" the Tories' 2019 general election manifesto raises some interesting policy questions (see the post below at 08.20).

For example, on the issue of fracking, the manifesto stated: "We will not support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely."

Liz Truss lifted the ban on fracking. So what will Mr Sunak do if he becomes PM? Any decision to re-impose the ban would spark a furious backlash among some Tory MPs but failing to do so would prompt accusations of failing to stick to the promises made in 2019.

As with many issues, whoever becomes PM faces incredibly tough decisions in the weeks ahead.

08:30 AM

Pictured: Rishi Sunak leaves his London home this morning

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, leaves his London home this morning - &nbsp;Peter Nicholls/Reuters
Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, leaves his London home this morning - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

08:26 AM

Tories have become too 'tribal'

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory chairman of the Defence Select Committee, said the Conservative Party has become too "tribal".

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: "There is an elephant in the room as to why we are here. Why is our party so tribal today? You know, why are there these big divisions and blocks of voters and why have we lost the art to sort of disagree and be able to mend quicker?

"There are huge divisions that, let's face it, let's mention that word, Brexit, they go back to Brexit, about Covid different views on that, successive leadership elections have pulled our party apart. And of course, there's geographic divisions and so forth."

08:20 AM

Rishi Sunak 'standing on 2019 Tory manifesto'

Grant Shapps said Rishi Sunak is standing for Tory leader on the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto.

The Home Secretary told Sky News: “We elect a party and we elect individuals as members of that party, and the 2019 manifesto is actually the thing – the document, if you like – that Rishi is standing on.”

He acknowledged it is “unusual” to have four prime ministers in five years but said: “One of those prime ministers was the one who was elected with that manifesto, of course.

“The individuals who were elected, and I was on the ballot paper, are still the same individuals who are in place and there’s a five-year programme, and we will be delivering that manifesto.”

08:17 AM

What are the scenarios for today?

There are two options for how today could play out:

  1. If Penny Mordaunt can secure the backing of 100 Tory MPs by 2pm then she will make it onto the ballot paper alongside Rishi Sunak who has already surged above the threshold. There will then be an online vote among Tory members, with a winner announced on Friday.

  2. If Ms Mordaunt falls short of the 100 MP threshold then Rishi Sunak will be the only candidate with the endorsements to make it onto the ballot paper and he will then be crowned as Tory leader in a coronation. Mr Sunak would then visit the King, become prime minister and form a new government.

08:12 AM

Labour repeats call for general election

Labour’s shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said the Tories lost their “last desperate reason” for avoiding a general election when Boris Johnson declared he would not run again for leader.

Asked for her reaction to the former prime minister pulling out of a race he never officially entered, she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I thought that that was their last desperate reason for not having a general election.

“So a large number of them were saying: ‘We’ve got to support Boris Johnson because he has a democratic mandate, because he stood for the general election, he was the one who led – and so if we get him back, then we have an argument for not having a general election’.

“Well, now he’s stepped out, we should have a general election. We should have had a general election anyway.”

08:03 AM

'Boris has been let down once again'

Sir Christopher Chope, a Tory MP who was backing Boris Johnson, said he now believes a general election is "essentially the only answer".

He said that winning a mandate from the nation is the only way for the next Tory leader to heal divisions within the Conservative Party as he warned without one things will "go from bad to worse" and there will be "continuing rebellions as we try to change policies and so on".

Sir Christopher told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he is "very pessimistic, I am very angry and I feel that Boris has been let down once again and undermined by parliamentary colleagues".

07:59 AM

Tory MP calls for general election

Sir Christopher Chope, a Tory MP who was backing Boris Johnson, insisted the former PM "did have enough supporters" to make it onto the ballot paper.

He said that he believes there should now be a general election because the Conservative Party is "ungovernable".

Asked why, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Because we have got a parliamentary party which is completely riven and it is ungovernable. In a sense that is the reason why Boris has pulled out because obviously Rishi Sunak wasn't prepared to guarantee him his support in the event he was elected as leader by the party and the country.

"Unless we can have somebody as our leader in Parliament who commands the support and respect of the parliamentary party we are essentially ungovernable."

07:43 AM

Tory MPs say members must get a vote

If Rishi Sunak is the only candidate to hit the 100 MP threshold this afternoon then he will become Tory leader without a vote of the Tory grassroots.

There is a growing backlash among some Conservative MPs at the idea that Tory members will not get a say on who will lead the party after Liz Truss.

John Redwood, the former Cabinet minister, said:

And here is Mark Jenkinson, another Tory MP, echoing a similar sentiment:

07:36 AM

Grant Shapps: 'Rishi doesn't think that it is in the bag'

Grant Shapps, the Home Secretary and a supporter of Rishi Sunak, said Boris Johnson has done the "right thing" by pulling out of the Tory leadership race and it was "sensible under the circumstances".

Mr Shapps was asked if Penny Mordaunt should now step aside and clear a path for Mr Sunak to be Tory leader.

He said "that is up to Penny Mordaunt and her supporters" and pointed out that Mr Sunak has the support of a "large number of Conservative MPs".

He told Sky News: "Rishi doesn't think that it is in the bag, he is speaking to colleagues this morning, he is working very hard to attract those supporters who were perhaps with Boris Johnson previously."

07:19 AM

Mordaunt ally 'confident' she will hit 100 threshold

Damian Green, the former first secretary of state and a supporter of Penny Mordaunt, said Team Penny is "confident" of hitting the 100 threshold.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We are confident that Penny will get above the 100 mark."

He added: "There are a lot of people who weren't declaring publicly what they were doing, indeed, Penny's numbers I know are well above the published figure already even without any of Boris's supporters..."

Mr Green would not say a specific number but said it is "way, way above the published number" and "we are confident of getting to 100 before the deadline of 2 o'clock".

07:11 AM

Jeremy Hunt backs Rishi Sunak

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, last night declared his support for Rishi Sunak - the latest in a series of high profile backers for the former occupant of No 11 Downing Street.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Hunt said:

"Acting in the national interest, even when unpopular, is why people support the Conservatives and the only way for us to earn back the trust we have squandered in recent months. 

"With Rishi Sunak, we have someone who, in our best traditions, will turn the page on what went wrong, take decisions in the national interest and rebuild the extraordinary potential of our economy. 

"Voters of all parties knows this perfectly well. They are hoping and praying we choose wisely. We must not let them down."

You can read the piece in full here. 

07:06 AM

Penny Mordaunt: Boris has 'put country before party'

07:05 AM

Rishi Sunak praises Boris Johnson after ex-PM quits the race

07:04 AM

Boris Johnson's statement in full

Boris Johnson stunned Westminster at about 9pm last night as he announced he was withdrawing from the Tory leadership contest. Here is his full statement:

In the last few days I have been overwhelmed by the number of people who suggested that I should once again contest the Conservative Party leadership, both among the public and among friends and colleagues in Parliament. I have been attracted because I led our party into a massive election victory less than three years ago - and I believe I am therefore uniquely placed to avert a general election now.

A general election would be a further disastrous distraction just when the government must focus on the economic pressures faced by families across the country. I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 - and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow.

There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday. But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament. 

And though I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny - because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest - we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this. Therefore I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds. I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.

07:02 AM

Penny Mordaunt insists she will not bow out

Penny Mordaunt's team made clear late last night that she is still running to be the next Tory leader following the decision by Boris Johnson to cancel his campaign.

A source from Team Mordaunt said: "Penny is still running to be the Leader of the Conservative Party. Penny is the unifying candidate who is most likely to keep the wings of the Conservative Party together and polling shows that she is the most likely candidate to hold onto the seats the Conservative Party gained in 2019.

"Ed Balls, Shadow Cabinet ministers and Labour advisers have all said Penny is the candidate Keir Starmer fears the most."

07:00 AM

The numbers as things stand at 7am

Rishi Sunak has secured the backing of 145 Tory MPs - far above the 100 he needs to make it onto the ballot paper.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader and the only other candidate in the running following the exit of Boris Johnson, has the public support of 26 MPs.

Ms Mordaunt may well have some private declarations as well but it looks like she is facing a major uphill battle over the next seven hours if she is to force a head-to-head vote among Tory members.

06:16 AM

Sunak trying to shed his ‘slippery’ image

No one could deny that those who were backing Boris Johnson in the leadership contest know exactly who and what they were voting for. The same cannot necessarily be said for Rishi Sunak, a man whose career to date has been riddled with contradictions.

He was, for example, a committed Brexiteer who ignored warnings from David Cameron that backing Leave would end his career – yet he surrounds himself with Remainers and has failed to champion the Brexit dividend with anything approaching gusto.

He portrays himself as a free marketeer, yet he is best known as the author of the biggest state intervention in history. His supporters say he is a man of the people, while detractors characterise him as Davos Man. The list goes on.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak: A man riddled with contradictions trying to shed his ‘slippery’ image

06:02 AM

Mordaunt in race against time

Penny Mordaunt was in a race against time to secure 100 Tory MPs backers on Sunday night after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership contest.

The Mordaunt campaign insisted their candidate would stay in the race, hoping to pick up some of Mr Johnson’s supporters as they push to reach the 100 MP threshold by Monday's 2pm deadline.

But some of the former prime minister’s backers appeared demoralised, with one prominent supporter telling The Telegraph they would not switch to Ms Mordaunt.

The political challenge for Ms Mordaunt is that much of Mr Johnson’s support base is on the party’s Right, while she has traditionally been placed on the moderate wing.

Allies of Ms Mordaunt, the House of Commons Leader, were upbeat about her chances of a last-minute dash towards the threshold, with one saying “it’s looking good”.

READ MORE: Penny Mordaunt in race against time to secure 100 backers

