Rishi Sunak pledges to slash inflation in half this year as PM outlines vision in major speech

Rishi Sunak vowed on Wednesday to slash inflation by half this year as he set out his vision for Britain in his first big speech since becoming Prime Minister.

Faced by a daunting set of issues including a crisis ion the NHS, crippling strikes and a flagging economy, Mr Sunak sought to regain the initiative amid criticism of his ‘submarine’ leadership.

The Prime Minister announced five pledges to give the UK public peace of mind focused on the economy, health and immigration.

But the most eye catching commitment was to cut inflation – currently at 10.7 per cent – by half.

He told an audience in east London: “I want to make five promises to you today. Five pledges to deliver peace of mind. Five foundations on which to build a better future for our children and grandchildren.

“First, we will have inflation this year. To ease the cost of living and give people financial security.

“Second, we will grow the economy creating better paying jobs and opportunity right across the country.

“Third, we will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services.”

With NHS leaders warning that the service is facing its worst winter crisis in years, Mr Sunak pledged that waiting lists, which have grown during the Covid pandemic, will be cut.

He added: “NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly.”

And on immigration he said: “We will pass new laws to stop small boats making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed.”

Mr Sunak unveiled five pledges that the government would strive for before the next election:

• to halve inflation

• to grow the economy

• to reduce debt

• to cut hospital waiting lists

• to stop migrant crossings

During the Prime Minister’s speech, he touched on the need to reduce crime and crack down on “career criminals”.

He said: “But all the regeneration in the world won’t mean anything unless people feel safe in their communities.

“So by this spring, we will have an extra 20,000 police officers patrolling the streets, answering the call for help and catching criminals.

“We’ve got to stop violence against women and girls. And let’s be frank — that means men taking responsibility for creating a culture and society where women are safe in their communities and at home.

“We’ve got to reduce reoffending because a small number of career criminals account for a disproportionate amounts of crime.

“And we’ve got to beat addiction. Because heroin and crack addicts account for almost half of all robberies.”