Rishi Sunak pledges to protect women’s rights in first leadership policy pitch

Tony Diver
·2 min read
Rishi Sunak says government policy on toilets and transgender people participating in sports should be led by biology - Jamie Lorriman
Rishi Sunak says government policy on toilets and transgender people participating in sports should be led by biology - Jamie Lorriman

Rishi Sunak has promised to crack down on gender neutral language if he becomes the next prime minister, as he declared “we must be able to call a mother a mother”.

The former Chancellor announced the first policy of his leadership campaign would be an intervention in the culture wars - a topic he usually avoids.

Mr Sunak told the Mail on Sunday he would reverse “recent trends to erase women via the use of clumsy, gender neutral language” and argued that “we must be able to call a mother a mother and talk about breastfeeding”.

Other candidates, including Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch, have also emphasised the importance of cracking down on woke culture in their pitches for the leadership.

The announcement came after Mr Sunak was criticised for saying he would not immediately cut taxes as prime minister because they could “leave our children worse off tomorrow”.

Liz Truss, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid are all expected to run on a low-tax platform.

But Mr Sunak is also thought to have taken a first mover advantage by announcing his campaign on Friday with a slick video that emphasised his family background and economic credentials.

His campaign has pledged to “restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country” and has garnered 10,000 online signups in the first 24 hours.

‘Biology is critically important’

Although he has generally avoided wading into the culture wars, Mr Sunak has previously said he thinks that government policy on toilets and transgender people participating in sports should be led by biology.

“You need to have compassion for those thinking about their identity and thinking about what that means for them, their families as they’re potentially going through a change and we need to be compassionate and understanding about that,” he said in April.

“And we also have to have respect, in particular for views of women who are anxious that some of the things they have fought really hard for and rights that are important to them will be eroded.

“We need to have respect for that point of view.

“Biology is critically important as we think about some of those very practical questions.”

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Sunak received the backing of Bim Afolami, a Conservative MP who resigned his position as a party vice-chair this week over the handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

“We need a prime minister who can get our country through an economic crisis, and help implement a dynamic low tax economy for the long term,” he said.

“We need a prime minister who has the experience to rise to the challenges we face, and seize the incredible opportunities before us.

“And we need a prime minister who can unite the Party, unite the country, and beat Labour.

“That man is Rishi Sunak.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk mocks Joe Biden for making another gaffe after the President read out instructions on his teleprompter

    The Tesla founder was once a supporter of Joe Biden, but his views changed not long after the President entered the White House.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Kirby Dach relishing chance for a fresh start with Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach knew the Chicago Blackhawks were heading into rebuild mode. What he didn't know was that he wasn't part of the team's blueprint. The Blackhawks dealt Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for a pair of picks on Thursday. The 21-year-old centre said he learned of the news about five minutes before it was announced on the floor of the NHL entry draft. "I was actually on my way into the rink to go skate," Dach told reporters on a video call Friday. "So it’s a bit shocking but I'm exc

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Should the Leafs make a play for pending free agent Colin White?

    The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Despite his history of injury, White is still just 25 years old and could provide useful value for the Maple Leafs at fourth-line centre.

  • Canadian women qualify for 2023 World Cup with 1-0 win over stubborn Panama side

    MONTERREY, Mexico — It wasn't pretty but Canada got the job done Friday in downing a stubborn Panama side 1-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Costa Rica's 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago earlier in the day meant beating Panama would secure qualification for the Canadian women with one group game remaining at the eight-team tournament. No. 57 Panama did not make it easy for sixth-ranked Canada on a windy night at Estadio Universitario. Canada dominated play with