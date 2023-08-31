Rishi Sunak plays it safe with Grant Shapps at Defence

Grant Shapps, the new Defence Secretary, visited Ukraine earlier in August - Gleb Garanich/REUTERS

Rishi Sunak has played it safe with Grant Shapps, appearing to value experience and loyalty in his choice of a new defence secretary.

Ben Wallace, the man who formally resigned from the post on Thursday morning but signalled his departure long before that, had been an inherited pick for Mr Sunak.

He was one of Boris Johnson’s closest allies and had run-ins with Mr Sunak while the latter was Chancellor as they clashed on how much to raise defence spending.

But the continuity he offered as Britain continued to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion - plus the political need for a “unity” Cabinet after the Liz Truss implosion - saw him remain in the post.

Which means Thursday’s early morning announcements represent the first time the Prime Minister, 10 months into the job, has had a free hand to pick who he wanted at the top of the Ministry of Defence.

One quality that is sure to have appealed is loyalty. Mr Shapps backed Mr Sunak in both Conservative leadership contests last year, albeit the first time after a brief tilt at the top job himself.

The Prime Minister, for all his struggles in the opinion polls - the Tories are 18 percentage points behind Labour in polling averages - is in a surprisingly strong position internally.

The politician who had been most likely to try to mount a coup to take Downing Street, Boris Johnson, is now an ex-MP, meaning there is no realistic way back to the leadership in the short term.

Even ardent supporters of Mr Johnson and Ms Truss, many of whom still grind their teeth privately when asked about Mr Sunak, doubt voters would approve of yet another change of leader before next year’s expected general election.

So he has sufficient standing inside the party to promote those who he knows are on side. He is also expected to appoint Claire Coutinho, a close political friend, as the new Energy Security Secretary in Mr Shapps’s place.

Mr Shapps’s experience in Cabinet would have given him an advantage against other leading candidates for the role.

However, he has had a chaotic past 12 months: removed as transport secretary, six days as home secretary, five months as business secretary, six months as energy security secretary and now a move to defence.

Five cabinet roles in the space of a year - has anyone in recent British politics matched that revolving doors record?

But that turnover is a reflection of the crazy year of Westminster upheavals that was 2022. His cabinet experience stretches far beyond that.

Mr Shapps spent three years attending David Cameron’s cabinet as Conservative Party chairman and three more as transport secretary under Boris Johnson, with a period plotting on the backbenches during Theresa May’s premiership in between.

Stepping in to head the Ministry of Defence at this point is a weighty responsibility with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine well into its second year and the West’s resolve in backing Kyiv continuing to be tested.

John Glen, one name said to have been in the running, only joined the Cabinet last year. Jeremy Quin, another, had not been at the top table. Others had cabinet experience but were fraught with complications.

Mr Shapps does lack considerable defence experience, however - something that will likely be put in the spotlight as his appointment is chewed over in the media and Westminster in the days ahead.

But he does have many years of cabinet responsibilities under his belt.

Other realities may have been a factor. Mr Shapps is a tried and tested media performer. Even Liz Truss told him he was the party’s best ministerial communicator in the meeting to dismiss him as Transport Secretary last September.

Wayward words from any cabinet minister can cause a headache in No 10. One from a defence secretary during a war in Europe could do much more damage. So confidence in slip-ups being unlikely would have been a sought-after commodity.

Six months in the energy security brief - one so closely tied in with developments in Ukraine, given how Russia has weaponised its oil and gas supplies - was no doubt an advantage too as Mr Sunak weighed his options.

Indeed in retrospect, Mr Shapps’s trip to Ukraine last week, becoming the first cabinet minister outside the prime minister, foreign secretary and defence secretary to visit since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, should have raised eyebrows.

With a year to go before the general election and the global importance of the UK’s defence support for Ukraine, Rishi Sunak has gone for a safe pair of hands.

