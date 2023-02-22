Rishi Sunak’s plan to axe EU laws faces threat from Labour and Lib Dems

AFP_339R92T.jpg - Justin Tallis/AFP

Rishi Sunak’s plan to remove scores of EU laws from the statute book by the end of the year is at risk from a Labour-Liberal Democrat push to give Parliament a say over changes.

The opposition parties have teamed up behind an amendment that would allow the Commons and the Lords to debate every EU law singled out for deletion.

The Labour peer leading on the Bill told The Telegraph the Government’s approach was “reckless”, while the Lib Dem warned of a “desperate power grab” by the Conservatives.

Prominent Tory Brexiteers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg are pressing Downing Street to stick to the deadline, but a growing Tory rebellion has led to predictions of defeat in the Lords.

The Retained EU Law Bill focuses on around 4,000 laws that came into force because of the UK’s membership of the EU, which ended with Brexit on Jan 31, 2021.

If passed, it would result in any EU law that ministers do not decide to keep or amend being automatically scrapped at the end of the year. No list of which laws would be ditched has been published.

Amendments attempting to force the Government to change course are being debated in the Lords on Thursday in the latest step in an emerging parliamentary battle.

One proposed change has been described as the “sovereignty amendment” and would give Parliament the right to have a debate – and potentially a vote – on any EU law facing the axe. Such a move would almost certainly mean the Government could not remove scores of EU laws by the end of the year.

The amendment has been signed jointly by Baroness Chapman of Darlington, who chaired Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour leadership campaign, and Lord Fox, the Lib Dem lead on the Bill.

Baroness Chapman told The Telegraph: “Labour opposes the Government’s entire approach to this Bill. Ministers are being reckless yet again, and that is why I have proposed this new clause. It is wrong for the Tories to be playing games with such important issues as animal welfare and consumer protections.”

Lord Fox said: “Parliament should ultimately be in control of the laws on our books. Instead, the Conservative government will make it possible to repeal the many important laws that protect the UK’s environmental standards, safety standards, employment rights and consumer rights without so much as a serious Parliamentary discussion.

“Liberal Democrats in the Lords will do everything in our power to fight this desperate power grab.”

Earlier this year, Mr Rees-Mogg, who has championed the Bill, warned peers off forcing changes to the proposals.

There are other amendments that could also lead to reversals, including a number being championed by Stella Creasy, who heads the Labour Movement for Europe. Much will depend on which amendments crossbenchers and Tory rebels in the Lords choose to back.

A former Number 10 environment adviser is among several peers leading their own charge to write new safeguards into the legislation, which they have described as “deeply flawed”.

In a letter to The Telegraph, the group argues that the Bill in its current form, which allows for limited parliamentary scrutiny over each decision, would grant ministers “virtually unlimited powers” to make crucial choices “behind closed doors”, putting key environmental safeguards in jeopardy.

The peers say the Government must therefore guarantee that existing protections will not be weakened and the “important role” of Parliament to scrutinise any changes will not be removed “at a stroke”.

Mr Sunak has defended the need to pass the Bill and make changes before the end of the year. Last month, the Prime Minister told ministers that work scrapping EU laws “could be a collective effort across Cabinet that had the potential to drive growth and improve people’s everyday lives”, according to a readout circulated by Downing Street.