Is Rishi Sunak, the people's chancellor, about to lose his crown?

When Sajid Javid was thrown out of No 11 in February 2020, few outside Westminster had even heard of his successor. Rishi Sunak had been an MP for less than five years, a minister for two, and had just a few months of experience in the cabinet in the relatively junior role of chief secretary to the Treasury.

Nor was Sunak helped by the manner of Javid’s departure – he resigned after Boris Johnson told him to sack all his advisers, a move Javid later said “no self-respecting minister would accept”. Sunak, in acquiescing to the decision, was portrayed as a young loyalist unlikely to ruffle any feathers.

Yet in the months since Sunak became chancellor, he has swiftly become the most popular politician in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s heir apparent.

The 40-year old is considered by many in his party to be the only reason the Tories continue to dominate Labour on the question of handling the economy. While Johnson’s team dithered over how to react when Covid-19 cases began to spiral, the team in No 11 was quick to assemble a programme of subsidies and loans for households and employers that was essential to rescuing the economy from collapse.

It has cost around £30bn to furlough 9.3 million workers, of which some 7 million were still at home last week. Business loans have cost the government upwards of £50bn.

The most eyecatching initiative was the £500m Sunak devoted to his “eat out to help out” scheme, which runs to the end of the month and subsidises restaurant meals from Monday to Wednesday. Quickly dubbed “Rishi’s dinners”, it was plastered across the front pages, illustrated by a beaming Sunak delivering food at Wagamama’s.

The scheme is not much more than a token gesture when the trade industry body UKHospitality estimates that sales at pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK plunged by £30bn during lockdown, with revenues down by 87% between April and June compared with last year. But it has provided an injection of much-needed optimism, and was a highlight of Sunak’s summer statement in July, which was otherwise peppered with tragic forecasts of recession and job losses.

The plan also fitted neatly with Sunak’s casual image, honed on Twitter and Instagram ever since he posted a picture of himself working at home in a grey hoodie and trademark black-rimmed glasses, propelling him to prominence under the hashtag #dishyrishi.

Sunak’s appeal is no mere Westminster phenomenon. He has been the subject of numerous positive profiles in glossy magazines, including Tatler, and a fortnight ago, the Times even portrayed him with a halo. But while throwing money around has boosted his ratings, he may soon discover that dealing with a recession rarely helps a chancellor’s popularity.

Last week, the Office for National Statistics turned everyone’s attention back to the broader economy. It confirmed that Britain’s gross domestic product had fallen by 20.4% in the second quarter of the year. This was the worst performance in Europe between April and June, as well the worst among the G7 group of rich nations.

Sunak reacted by insisting his plan to end the furlough scheme in October and force companies to begin repaying government loans after a year remained in place, despite calls for an extension for the hardest-hit industries.

Among the Treasury’s chief critics is the Resolution Foundation thinktank. Its research director, James Smith, says the plaudits won by the Treasury so far could easily turn into brickbats. “Given we suffered one of the biggest economic downturns of any country, there is a need for the Treasury to signal it is prepared to do more,” he says. “The big risk is that the end of the furlough scheme will coincide with a rise in unemployment. If more people are out of work, it will create a huge drag on consumer demand and GDP growth, making matters worse.

“At the moment, there appears to be a ‘hope for the best’ attitude in the Treasury – a wait-and-see approach that poses a huge risk to the recovery.”

Sunak’s allies are acutely aware that his current popularity is a double-edged sword, with the danger of a backlash just around the corner. All he can do, they say, is try to make the right decisions, whether or not they’re popular. “He’s not sitting there thinking ‘how can I keep a 90% rating or 84% rating on [the Tory website] ConHome’ – he’s doing what he thinks is the right thing,” said one.

