Rishi Sunak pays tribute to 'remarkable' Betty Boothroyd at funeral

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has paid tribute to the “remarkable” Betty Boothroyd at her funeral.

The Prime Minister lauded Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the first and only female speaker of the House of Commons, for her contribution to public life.

He told mourners at her funeral service: "Parliament stands taller because of her service.”

The funeral in Cambridgeshire means that Mr Sunak will be absent from Prime Minister's Questions.

Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle - PA

He said: "Today we come together from across the political spectrum to remember one of our greatest speakers - the remarkable Betty Boothroyd."

Lady Boothroyd, a former Labour MP, died last month at the age of 93.

Betty Boothroyd - PA

She overturned more than 700 years of parliamentary tradition when she became the first woman to be elected speaker in April 1992, staying on until October 2000.

She then entered the Lords as a crossbench peer in January 2001.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - PA

Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are attending the funeral, with their deputies standing in at the despatch box for Prime Minister's Questions.

Current Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described Lady Boothroyd as "one of a kind" after her death, as tributes poured in from MPs from across the political spectrum.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd - AFP

Born to mill worker parents in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, in 1929, Lady Boothroyd was a professional dancer from 1946 to 1948 and appeared in pantomime in London's West End before going into politics.

She unsuccessfully contested four parliamentary seats before being elected to West Bromwich (later to become West Bromwich West) in May 1973.