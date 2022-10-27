Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Protocol quandary is like solving a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded

A mural of Rishi Sunak in Belfast, as he faces complicated challenges to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol - AP/Peter Morrison

Rishi Sunak will find himself at war with the Tory Right if he caves to Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Brexiteer backbenchers supported Liz Truss for leader partly because they feared Mr Sunak was softer on the Irish Sea border treaty.

When he was Chancellor, Mr Sunak argued in Cabinet against using Article 16 of the Protocol to suspend parts of the agreement.

Brussels has warned invoking the clause would risk a trade war, which the new Prime Minister felt Britain could ill afford during the cost of living crisis.

With the British economy under even more pressure after the tanking of the pound, the European Research Group (ERG) of MPs will worry that Mr Sunak could water down British red lines to get a quick deal on fewer border checks.

Ms Truss was forced to reassure the ERG that Britain would not give up on its demand to end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland.

The backbenchers had got skittish amid the improved mood music between London, Dublin and Brussels and rebooted talks over the Protocol after Ms Truss was appointed leader.

The defenestration of Ms Truss, her mini-Budget and appointment of ex-Remainer Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor led to fears that Project Fear was back on the march and the Left of the Tory party was reasserting itself.

New PM faces a dilemma

Mr Sunak will soon face a dilemma.

Any deal over the Protocol with the EU will necessarily involve compromise on both sides.

The EU insists that, if Northern Ireland is to keep the unique dual access to the EU and UK markets afforded to it by the Protocol, it must accept the ECJ as the final arbiter of European law.

A fix could be found where the ECJ is kept at arm’s length, and an arbitration panel set up for disputes, but that may not satisfy unionists.

The Brexit-supporting DUP is even less likely to stomach a softening of UK demands than its allies in the ERG.

To the Government’s dismay, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill - a unilateral alternative to Article 16 designed to spur Brussels into talks - failed to coax the DUP back into power-sharing.

The party’s boycott of the Northern Ireland Assembly after the Stormont elections in May shows no sign of being dropped, despite British warnings that fresh elections must be called if there is not a new executive by midnight on Friday.

Difficult options

Mr Sunak, who campaigned for Brexit, could bring forward primary legislation to delay an unpopular Christmas election - but won’t at this stage.

The DUP is confident a second election in seventh months will not change anything. It will remain as the largest Unionist party in Northern Ireland after the vote.

That will qualify the party to be one half of a power-sharing coalition and allow them to keep holding the Assembly to ransom until tits demands for a root and branch overhaul of the Protocol are met.

Mr Sunak will struggle to sell a Protocol deal to the Tory Right unless it has the support of the DUP and leads to the restoration of Stormont - preferably before next April’s 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

A failure to restore power-sharing will be embarrassing for a government that argues the Protocol, as it stands, undermines the Good Friday Agreement, as it is not supported by Unionists.

Mr Sunak is a Brexiteer but he wants a negotiated deal, rather than the economic risks of more battles with Brussels.

But to get one, he will have to satisfy the EU, the Tory Right and the DUP at the same time.

That will be a challenge similar in difficulty to completing a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded.