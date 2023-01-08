Rishi Sunak has no plan for growth, says former Bank of England chief economist

Oliver Gill
·3 min read
Andy Haldane - Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Andy Haldane - Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak has no plan for economic growth and is allowing pessimism to hold back the recovery, the Bank of England’s former chief economist has said.

The Prime Minister’s refusal to set out his plans for boosting GDP are driving a reluctance to invest by businesses according to Andy Haldane, a senior official at Threadneedle Street until 2021.

Mr Haldane, who is now chief executive at the Royal Society of Arts, added that Labour is also failing to provide a convincing plan.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, he said: “As things stand it is not really a growth programme at all.

"We are currently short that piece of the jigsaw puzzle. Which is, what is the plan that is going to boost growth over the medium term?

“There were hints of it from the Prime Minister's speech earlier in the week. And indeed from the leader of the opposition. [But] that is still falling somewhat short of that plan.”

Mr Sunak abandoned many of his predecessor Liz Truss’s controversial reforms to boost economic growth.

During her short time in Downing Street, Ms Truss took aim at a so-called “anti-growth coalition” made up of Establishment figures happy with the status quo. She ultimately lost power because markets panicked over her plans for major tax cuts without a corresponding reduction in public spending.

Trussonomics was immediately junked when Mr Sunak came to power, and he focused on restoring confidence as inflation surged to 40-year highs.

However, Mr Haldane suggested that businesses are now concerned about the bleak outlook with no plan in place for turning the country around.

He said: “Stabilising the ship was absolutely the priority at the end of last year. But this is the year where optimism and innovation and investment will only happen if we have some sense of a brighter economy for tomorrow.

“That's the main reason. why businesses are holding back on investing right now. That's why the plan really matters [to be] put in place today with expectations of improvement for tomorrow.”

Mr Haldane said he was optimistic about the second half of 2023.

He added: “Last year I started with hope and ended with despair. This year kicks off with despair, and I'm hopeful we might have a hope by the end of the year.

“I think [inflation] has peaked in headline terms already. So this will be the year when inflation falls off if for no other reason that last year's energy price rises will drop out of the annual comparison.”

“Nonetheless, underlying here is a very tight labour market. Lots of unfilled vacancies that are putting upwards pressure on pay. And that for me will lead to inflation staying above its 2pc target for some little while yet.”

He also said that the raft of industrial action affecting both the private and public sectors was being driven by companies battling to fill vacant roles.

Mr Haldane said: “The underlying problem is not strikes per se. There is a shortage of people. We are short of people in this country. Not just in the NHS but in pretty much every sector and pretty much every region. That's what is causing problems. That is what is putting upwards pressure on pay. That is what is causing the underlying cost of living crisis."

