Rishi Sunak latest news: Nicola Sturgeon issues demands to new PM

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured leaving Downing Street today - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

Nicola Sturgeon has told Rishi Sunak that “much more needs to be done” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis as she presented the new Prime Minister with a set of demands.

The Scottish First Minister said in her first letter to Mr Sunak: “The severity of the situation we face cannot be overstated. Lives and livelihoods are at risk. Co-operation and decisive action is needed across the governments of the UK.”

The SNP leader set out a series of “essential” measures which she said Mr Sunak should now bring forward, including “further targeted financial support” for low income households.

She said benefits should rise in line with inflation in April and the windfall tax on oil and gas giants should be extended to pay for extra cost of living support in place of increased borrowing or spending cuts.

Ms Sturgeon warned Mr Sunak against imposing large cuts to public services as he tries to balance the books. She said: “It is imperative we do not repeat the mistakes of the past and unleash another round of austerity.”

The publication of the letter today comes after Mr Sunak and Ms Sturgeon spoke on the phone on Tuesday evening, just after the former took office.

11:38 AM

Tory MP explains absence of Penny Mordaunt

Jacob Young, a Tory MP, has explained why Penny Mordaunt was unable to present the business statement, prompting the Commons to be suspended (see the post below at 11.21).

He said that Ms Mordaunt is at "Privy Council with the King". He tweeted: "She isn’t late. She’s doing her job as Lord President of the Council."

11:30 AM

PM to appoint ethics adviser 'shortly'

Rishi Sunak will be making an announcement about a new ethics adviser “shortly” and “a person will be in place for that”, Oliver Dowden has said.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told the House of Commons earlier today: “The right honourable lady is absolutely right to raise the question of the independent adviser.

"I have discussed this with the Prime Minister and he will be shortly making an announcement and a person will be in place for that."

11:21 AM

Commons suspended due to absence of Penny Mordaunt

The House of Commons sitting has been suspended until noon as Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt is currently unavailable to present details of the schedule for the coming days.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: "The Leader of the House has informed that me she is unable to be present until around 12pm.

"Given there is no deputy leader, I have to suspend the House until her return."

10:55 AM

Pictured: Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street this morning

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured leaving Downing Street this morning - Nigel Howard Media

10:46 AM

'It is my intention to honour this mandate'

Nicola Sturgeon has challenged Rishi Sunak over the UK Government's refusal to grant permission for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

She said in a letter sent to the Prime Minister: "I noted the view expressed in your speech yesterday that your government has a mandate to deliver the policies set out ahead of the 2019 general election.

"As you know, the Scottish Government was re-elected on a commitment to give people in Scotland the opportunity to vote in an independence referendum. That commitment is supported by a substantial majority in the Scottish Parliament. As I indicated last night, it is my intention to honour this mandate."

The legality of whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second referendum without the permission of the UK Government is currently being considered by the Supreme Court.

10:41 AM

Nicola Sturgeon tells Rishi Sunak 'more needs to be done'

Nicola Sturgeon has asked Rishi Sunak to increase the UK Government's support for struggling families as she argued the current cost of living package is not enough and "it is clear much more needs to be done".

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Sturgeon made a series of requests, including:

More targeted financial support for low income households.

Benefits should increase in line with inflation in April.

Introducing a permanent £25 uplift to Universal Credit.

An enhanced windfall tax on oil and gas giants to pay for support instead of increased borrowing or spending cuts.

Additional funding for devolved governments.

Ms Sturgeon said: "The severity of the situation we face cannot be overstated. Lives and livelihoods are at risk. Co-operation and decisive action is needed across the governments of the UK."

10:34 AM

Sturgeon warns Sunak against big spending cuts

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, has urged Rishi Sunak not to "repeat the mistakes of the past and unleash another round of austerity".

In her first letter to the new Prime Minister, released this morning, the SNP leader said: "As a result of Westminster decisions, Scotland has already suffered a decade of austerity that disproportionately hurt the poorest and most vulnerable.

"It is imperative we do not repeat the mistakes of the past and unleash another round of austerity. I hope you will agree that it would be folly to repeat that approach - our public services would not withstand it."

The letter comes after the two leaders spoke on the phone on Tuesday evening on the day that Mr Sunak took office.

10:26 AM

Sinn Fein restates willingness to form Stormont Executive

Sinn Fein has restated that it is willing to re-enter powersharing government in Northern Ireland ahead of a final effort to resurrect the Stormont Assembly (see the post below at 09.39).

Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald said this morning that “common sense” and “good will” are needed.

“The Assembly will meet today, we will invite again our unionist colleagues to come into the Executive to provide government for everyone irrespective of their political view and to make some progress and to protect people quite frankly during what will be a very difficult winter,” she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“If unionism will not do that then we’re facing into an election. Just so we’re clear if after that election we still have this stalemate, this refusal by unionism to accept change in Ireland, but also to accept the democratic outcome of an election, and if there are no institutions, then we’re not looking at a return to direct rule from London, we will in fact be looking at a partnership arrangement, and joint authority involving Dublin and the government in London.”

10:22 AM

Labour claims Tories treating the Union like a 'tennis ball'

The Government is treating the Union like a “departmental tennis ball”, Labour has claimed.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Fleur Anderson told MPs the Union “has gone to the Department for Levelling Up, it’s come back to the Cabinet Office, then it has gone back to the Department for Levelling Up and now we hear, it’s potentially staying there”.

She went on: “Does that really say priority for the Union? The former prime minister didn’t call the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales all the time she was in office and that says a lot. Will the minister please explain to the people of Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland why this Tory Government treats our Union like a departmental tennis ball?”

Cabinet Office minister Brendan Clarke-Smith said “the Prime Minister has telephoned the leaders of the Scottish and Welsh devolved governments on his very first night in office”, adding: “In terms of departmental work, of course, the Cabinet Office is very important that we deal with constitutional elements of that.”

10:05 AM

Rishi Sunak holds call with Australian PM

Rishi Sunak held a call with Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, this morning.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister said he was excited by the relationship between the UK and Australia, which was built on deep friendship and a shared approach to global challenges.

"The Free Trade Agreement, AUKUS and the UK’s potential accession to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership were all examples of the strength of the relationship, the Prime Minister added.

"The Prime Minister welcomed Australia’s strong support to Ukraine, including the decision to deploy Australian military to the UK to train Ukrainian forces. Both looked forward to meeting in person at the G20 next month."

09:42 AM

Varadkar: 'Regrettable' Northern Ireland faces fresh elections

Leo Varadkar, the Irish deputy premier, said it is "regrettable" that people in Northern Ireland could be facing another election.

"I don’t know for sure what decision will be made by the Secretary of State," Mr Varadkar said. "It is anticipated though that there will be fresh elections in Northern Ireland, it’s impossible to predict the outcome of an election.

"As things look today, the results will be much the same as it was in the last election, with no clear majority for unionist combined or nationalist combined. Probably Sinn Fein will have the largest party again. I think there will be a clear majority of MLAs, who don’t want the protocol scrapped, re-elected and that has to be taken into account.

"But you can never predict for sure what’s going to happen in any election. But I do regret that is happening. It is happening because one party has decided not to participate, and that’s the DUP. I think that’s very much regrettable. If that happens, we’ll deal with the situation as it develops."

09:39 AM

Big day at Stormont

It is a big day at Stormont today. There will be a last-minute attempt to restore the powersharing Northern Ireland Executive.

MLAs are being recalled for a special sitting of the Assembly and if there is no breakthrough then fresh elections will be called.

The sitting will see an attempt to elect a new speaker – a prerequisite before an Executive can be appointed – but that bid is set to fail as the DUP will use its veto to block it.

The special sitting comes just hours ahead of a deadline for calling another election. A six-month legislative time frame to form an administration expires just after midnight early on Friday.

If no ministerial executive is in place by then, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.

09:26 AM

Zahawi suggests PM will consider extending windfall tax

Nadhim Zahawi has suggested that Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt will consider extending the windfall tax on energy giants as part of their planning for the Autumn Statement.

The Conservative Party chairman was asked about Shell's profits (see the post below at 09.12) and was asked if the Government will review its position on the windfall tax.

He told LBC Radio: “So the Prime Minister when chancellor was actually the chancellor who introduced the windfall tax which is raising £5 billion from the energy producers like Shell.

“It also is incentivising them, this is why Rishi Sunak was so smart about this when he was chancellor, that if they make an investment in the UK… then of course they will be incentivised to do so.

“But these are tough decisions and I know the Chancellor and the Prime Minister will be looking at everything as to how we make sure…”

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari said: "So they might look at an additional windfall tax...?"

Mr Zahawi said: “I would not preempt any decisions but absolutely the Chancellor and the Prime Minister will look at every decision and will, on the 17th November, stand up at the despatch box… and deliver an Autumn Statement that demonstrates we have an energy plan that delivers energy security because what you can’t do is create a tax system that disincentivises investment.”

09:17 AM

Labour urges Government to extend windfall tax

Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow climate change secretary, said Shell's profits (see the post below at 09.12) are "further proof that we need a proper windfall tax to make the energy companies pay their fair share".

He said: "Labour has led the way in calling for a windfall tax on energy companies making bumper profits in this crisis, to help fund our energy price freeze.

"Rishi Sunak's existing plans are a pale imitation of Labour's windfall tax, and would see billions of pounds of taxpayer money go back into the pockets of oil and gas giants through ludicrous tax breaks.

"It tells you everything you need to know about whose side this Conservative Government is on that they refuse to back Labour’s proper windfall tax whilst working people, families, and pensioners suffer."

09:12 AM

Lib Dems respond to Shell profits

Shell’s run of huge profits has continued as the energy giant cashed in on surging gas prices, even as the price of oil eased.

The FTSE 100 group reported profits of $9.5bn (£8.2bn) in the third quarter, more than double the same period last year and the second-highest figures on record. You can follow the latest on The Telegraph's business live blog here.

The political reaction to the figures is now coming in, with the Liberal Democrats urging the Government to extend its windfall tax on oil and gas giants to help pay for more cost of living support for struggling families.

Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said: "It’s time Rishi Sunak introduced a proper windfall tax and used the extra money to support people facing heart-breaking choices this winter. Innocent families and pensioners should not be left to pick up the bill for this Conservative government wrecking the economy."

09:06 AM

'The bar was pretty low'

Told that Rishi Sunak had performed well at Prime Minister's Questions yesterday, David Lammy argued that Liz Truss had set the bar "pretty low".

The shadow foreign secretary told Sky News: "Let's be clear, Liz Truss was staggeringly awful. Most new prime ministers get a bounce, she was so bad that her bounce effectively came to the opposition.

"So the bar was pretty low for Rishi Sunak."

09:01 AM

Labour: Home Secretary's position 'very fragile'

David Lammy, Labour's shadow foreign secretary, has claimed Suella Braverman's position as Home Secretary is "very fragile".

He told Sky News: "I suspect that Suella Braverman, her position is now looking very, very fragile indeed."

08:58 AM

David Lammy says Suella Braverman should be sacked

David Lammy, Labour's shadow foreign secretary, said Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, should be sacked.

He told Sky News: "It is clear to me that she should be sacked and there should be a full inquiry into what has gone on."

Mr Lammy was asked if he agreed with Nadhim Zahawi, the chairman of the Conservative Party, when he said politicians deserve a "second chance" (see the post below at 08.21).

He said: "A Home Secretary making decisions about terrorism isn't allowed to make mistakes."

08:48 AM

'You should not compromise on your identity'

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, sparked a row yesterday after he urged LGBT football fans to show “a little bit of flex and compromise” and to “respect the culture of your host nation” when attending the World Cup in Qatar.

Nadhim Zahawi, the chairman of the Conservative Party, today said that fans travelling to Qatar should not have to compromise on their identity or sexuality.

He told LBC Radio: "I would say you should not compromise on your identity or your sexuality or your sexual preference in any way. Of course you are safe to go to the World Cup. No one should have to compromise at all in my view.

"I am very proud of what we have done in the UK. We use every opportunity when we engage with the Qatari government to share with them how we do things here.

"They have had a different historical journey but football is a celebration of diversity. I am sure the Qataris completely understand this as well. No one should need to compromise on their sexuality or their preference whatsoever."

08:44 AM

Pictured: Rishi Sunak hosted Diwali reception at No 10 last night

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, hosted a reception in No 10 last night to celebrate Diwali - Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street

08:43 AM

Senior Labour MP: Asylum system is 'in crisis'

Dame Diana Johnson, the Labour chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, said the asylum and immigration systems are "in crisis".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said: “I think the asylum system and the immigration system is in crisis.”

"There are over 100,000 asylum claims waiting to be decided so there’s a huge backlog," she added.

08:40 AM

Nadhim Zahawi: Home Secretary has 'full security clearance'

Asked if Suella Braverman has "full security clearance" after she was reappointed as Home Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, the Tory chairman, told Sky News: “The Home Secretary has full security clearance, of course, but what I am really trying to say to you is she didn’t try and hide away or try and brush this under the carpet.”

08:38 AM

Suella Braverman committed 'multiple breaches of the ministerial code,' says former Tory chairman

Former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry has claimed Suella Braverman committed "multiple breaches of the ministerial code" as Rishi Sunak faces a backlash over reinstating her Cabinet role.

You can read the full story here.

08:36 AM

No 'easy decisions' on public cuts

Told that it looks like Rishi Sunak will have to be a Prime Minister who imposes significant public spending cuts, Nadhim Zahawi, the Tory chairman, said: “He said that yesterday, there is not going to be any easy decisions. You have to step back a second and think where we are today.

“We have war on our continent, this is a major war, we haven’t seen anything like it since the second World War. Putin is using energy as a weapon.”

08:32 AM

'I won't preempt the Autumn Statement'

Nadhim Zahawi said Rishi Sunak is committed to protecting the most vulnerable, including pensioners, in a further hint that the triple lock will be maintained (see the post below at 08.07).

He told Times Radio that while he could not preempt the Autumn Statement on November 17, Mr Sunak, when he was chancellor, “always protected the most vulnerable”.

He went on: “I am stating the obvious here, but uniquely pensioners cannot add to their income by taking on more work and therefore we have to be clear in how we make sure we help the most vulnerable in our society including those pensioners but I won’t preempt the autumn statement.”

08:21 AM

Sunak right to give Braverman a 'second chance'

Rishi Sunak is right to give Home Secretary Suella Braverman a “second chance”, Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi has said.

The Prime Minister has faced criticism over his decision to reappoint her to the post just six days after she was forced to resign over a security breach.

Mr Zahawi told Sky News: “She admitted her mistake, she resigned. A new Prime Minister came in, looked at the information and decided that he wants to give her a second chance. It think that is the right decision. Redemption is a good thing.”

Mr Zahawi refused to be drawn on reports that officials, including the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, expressed concern about her reappointment so soon after her resignation.

“Officials raise concerns and raise points with secretaries of state, with ministers, all the time. I think they should be allowed to do that,” he said.

08:12 AM

Tory MP warns of triple lock 'vacuum'

A key question this morning is whether it is politically sustainable for the Government to wait until November 17 to announce its decision on the pensions triple lock.

Liz Truss's No 10 had initially refused to commit to the pledge but swiftly backed down after a ferocious backlash.

Maria Caulfield, a Tory MP, told Sky News last night that the failure to give certainty on the issue would cause pensioners to worry.

She said: “I have been pretty clear. It was in our manifesto to keep the triple lock and Rishi was also very clear that he is a Prime Minister that is standing on that 2019 manifesto and he wants to deliver it.

“Of course we can’t have a running commentary on the fiscal announcement that is going to be happening on the 17th of November.

“What worries me is when the Government doesn’t confirm one way or the other, the speculation mounts and a vacuum is created and people start to worry and I have got pensioners who are worried.

“But the Chancellor only last week said he was committed to the triple lock and given that Rishi said at PMQs that he is standing on the 2019 manifesto, I am hoping that means that the triple lock is in place but we will know for sure on the 17th of November.”

08:07 AM

Nadhim Zahawi hints pensions triple lock will be kept in place

Downing Street yesterday refused to commit to keeping the triple lock on state pensions in place, insisting it is being considered as part of the Autumn Statement.

But Nadhim Zahawi, the new chairman of the Conservative Party, today gave a firm hint that the promise made in the 2019 Tory manifesto will be stuck to as he represented the Government on the morning media round.

Asked what will happen with the triple lock, Mr Zahawi told Sky News: “I think it would be unwise of me to preempt the autumn statement. This Government is about responsibility and sustainability.

“What I would say to pensioners watching this morning is both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor are very much aware, and I am going to state the obvious here, pensioners are uniquely unable to work to add to their income, improve their income.”

08:04 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Rishi Sunak's premiership is now firmly up and running after he appointed his Cabinet, handed out a raft of junior minister jobs and successfully navigated his first PMQs.

The PM will now focus his attention on November 17 when the Government will deliver its Autumn Statement spending plans.

There are big questions this morning about what cuts could be made and whether big ticket promises - like the pensions triple lock - will be stuck to.

There is also a rumbling row over the reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. I will guide you through the key developments.