Rishi Sunak must raise taxes on the rich, UN envoy says

Rishi Sunak must raise taxes on the rich rather than drive through spending cuts, a UN expert has said.

Olivier de Schutter, the UN's envoy on extreme poverty, said he was "extremely troubled" by No 10’s plans to balance the books.

His intervention is not the first time the UN has criticised UK economic policies and is likely to infuriate Downing Street.

In a newspaper interview, he warned that failing to increase benefits to the level of inflation would be a breach of human rights rules.

He said the Government’s plans would mean children failing to learn properly because they are going to school hungry.

"You do not impose austerity measures when the whole population is facing a cost of living crisis," he told The Guardian.

"The immediate reaction of many households will be to reduce the quality of diets and ultimately the consumption of food.

"What you do is you raise taxes on the rich, you raise taxes on corporations. This is the worst time to impose such cuts."

'Retrogressive measures'

He told Mr Sunak that "there is a clear requirement in human rights law that you do not adopt retrogressive measures".

Mr de Schutter suggested the Prime Minister and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, overhaul their tax and spending plans.

"There is another path possible than austerity increasing poverty in the UK. This other path is much more progressive," he said.

"Increasing taxes on the wealthiest households and on corporations, financing the continuation of the energy price guarantee and the indexation of social benefits in line with inflation. That pathway is what international human rights require from the UK."

Philip Alston - Karel Prinsloo/AP

The Belgian envoy is the son of a diplomat and was educated around the world, including in India, Saudi Arabia and Rwanda.

He is a professor of law at the prestigious Sciences Po university in Paris and the Bruges-based College of Europe, an elite training ground for eurocrats.

Mr de Schutter has previously worked on projects with the EU and also served as the UN’s rapporteur on the right to food.

His predecessor in his current role, Philip Alston, enraged the Tories when he made a 10-day visit to the UK back in 2018.

'Political choice'

In his report, he said Britain’s welfare system was so sexist it may as well have been compiled by "a group of misogynists in a room".

He concluded poverty was a "political choice" and that compassion and concern had been "outsourced" in favour of tax cuts for the rich.

The Australian envoy said austerity was driven by a "commitment to achieving radical social re-engineering" rather than fiscal responsibility.

Mr de Shutter said he wanted to make a follow-up visit "given the context that we are facing now, the very high rate of poverty and the austerity that is kicking back". Any such trip would have to be agreed by the UK Government.

In response to his remarks, a Treasury spokesperson said: "Our number one priority is economic stability and maintaining confidence that the UK is a country that pays its way.

"The prime minister and chancellor have been clear that this will require some difficult decisions, but protecting public services and the most vulnerable will be prioritised."