Rishi Sunak more trusted by public on the economy than Keir Starmer, poll shows

Will Hazell
·4 min read
Rishi Sunak - Henry Nicholls/PA
The public trust Rishi Sunak more with the economy than Sir Keir Starmer despite the Tories lagging behind Labour in current voting intentions, polling has found.

According to a survey by Savanta for The Telegraph, Mr Sunak has a clear lead over Sir Keir when it comes to cutting inflation, growing the economy and tackling the national debt.

Last week, the Prime Minister and the Labour leader both set out their visions for the UK in major speeches to mark the New Year.

Mr Sunak unveiled five pledges to halve inflation in 2023, grow the economy, reduce the national debt, cut NHS waiting lists and stop small boats crossing the Channel.

Sir Keir meanwhile called for an end to “sticking plaster politics” and promised a “Take Back Control” Bill to devolve more power to local communities.

Savanta polled 2,124 UK adults on their perceptions of the two leaders and their promises.

Asked who they trusted more to deliver on the economy, 42 per cent chose Mr Sunak while 35 per cent went for Sir Keir, with 23 per cent saying they did not know.

When asked about the five pledges set out by Mr Sunak, the public believed that the Prime Minister had a better chance of achieving all but one of them when compared with Sir Keir.

Thirty nine per cent of people said they trusted Mr Sunak more to halve the rate of inflation, compared to 33 per cent for Sir Keir.

On growing the economy, 41 per cent had more trust in the Prime Minister to deliver, compared to 33 per cent for the Labour leader.

And on reducing the national debt, 40 per cent backed Mr Sunak compared to 32 per cent opting for Sir Keir.

The Prime Minister also had a lead over Sir Keir on the issue of small boats, with 41 per cent saying they trusted him more to pass new laws to stop them illegally entering the UK, with 27 per cent saying they had more trust in the Labour leader.

However, Sir Keir led on the issue of cutting NHS waiting lists, with 43 per cent of people trusting him more to deliver the pledge, compared to 30 per cent for Mr Sunak.

The findings - particularly Mr Sunak’s lead on economic issues - will provide a ray of hope to the Conservatives at a time when the party is languishing behind Labour in the polls by an average of about 20 percentage points.

Polling suggests deep-rooted pessimism regarding UK's problems

However, more ominously for the Prime Minister, voters’ overall confidence in him achieving his five objectives was low, potentially signalling disillusionment with the Government and a deep rooted pessimism regarding the problems facing the UK.

Fifty-five per cent of people believed that he would not halve the inflation rate in 2023, compared to 37 per cent who thought this was achievable.

Half of people (50 per cent) believed he would not grow the economy this year, compared to 42 per cent who felt this was achievable.

On the NHS, 67 per cent believed he would fail in his goal of cutting waiting lists this year compared to 27 per cent who thought he would succeed.

And on immigration, 53 per cent believed that his objective to pass new laws to stop small boats would not be achieved, compared to 39 per cent who thought it would be.

Two leaders neck and neck on competence

When asked about broad policy areas, in addition to the economy Mr Sunak was trusted more than Sir Keir on immigration (38 per cent to 34 per cent), Brexit (37 per cent to 32 per cent) and defence (40 per cent to 31 per cent).

However, the Prime Minister lagged the Labour leader on the NHS (30 per cent to 46 per cent), education (35 per cent to 41 per cent), housing (27 per cent to 46 per cent), the environment (28 per cent to 43 per cent), transport (30 per cent 42 per cent) and narrowly on crime (35 per cent 36 per cent).

When asked who better demonstrated various characteristics, the two men were neck and neck on competence, with 36 per cent opting for either man.

Sir Keir was viewed as more honest, with 39 per cent choosing him for this attribute over 27 per cent for Mr Sunak, and marginally ahead when it came to strong leadership (37 per cent to 35 per cent).

Mr Sunak was meanwhile viewed as more intelligent (43 per cent to 33 per cent) but also more out-of-touch (45 per cent to 29 per cent).

