Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelensky during first visit to Ukraine

(Rishi Sunak Twitter)

Rishi Sunak travelled to Ukraine on Saturday, in a signal of continuing UK support for President Volodymyr Zelensky and his war-torn country.

The Prime Minister made his first visit to the country since taking office last month.

“Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom,” Mr Sunak tweeted.

“We are with you all the way,” he told Mr Zelensky.

Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.



We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧



Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу.



Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister is in Ukraine today for his first visit to Kyiv to meet President Zelensky and confirm continued UK support.”

Following in the footsteps of both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Mr Sunak has pledged that UK support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia will remain steadfast.

The prime minister, who has spoken to Mr Zelensky on more than one occasion since entering Downing Street, used his appearance at the G20 this week to join with allies and other Western leaders to condemn Vladimir Putin’s invasion.