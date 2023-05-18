Rishi Sunak: I’m ‘not interested in coalition’ but in ‘delivering for the British people’

Asked specifically whether he would rule out a coalition with the DUP, Rishi Sunak said: “I am" - Stefan Rousseau/PA Pool

Rishi Sunak has declared that he is confident of victory in the next election and “not interested in coalition”.

The Prime Minister said categorically that he would not enter into any post-election deal with the DUP if there is a hung Parliament.

In contrast, Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out a deal with the SNP, but has refused to do the same for the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Sunak’s optimism came despite the beating the Conservatives received in the local elections earlier this month.

They lost more than 1,000 seats, although experts said Labour’s successes were not enough to guarantee an overall majority at the next Westminster election.

‘Not interested in chat about coalitions’

Asked on the way to Japan for the G7 summit whether he was confident of victory in 2024, Mr Sunak said: “Yes.”

He added: “We are working really hard to deliver for the British people and that is our priority.

“I have been focusing on a set of five very clear things they know that I’m trying to do for them, and they will hold me to account.

“I am not interested in any chat about coalitions and all the rest of it.

“I will spend my time focusing on delivering for the British people,” he said.

Asked whether he would rule out a coalition or other deal with the DUP, the Prime Minister replied: “I have been clear, and I will be clear, I’m not interested in coalition – I’m interested in delivering for the British people.”

Five pledges

Asked specifically whether he would rule out a coalition with the DUP, he said: “I am.

“We are interested in delivering a Conservative majority at the next election, but what I’m more focused on is not worrying about the election – it’s delivering my five pledges.

“I have spent a lot of time, investing a lot of time and energy there, to do everything I can to restore devolved government in Northern Ireland.

“I think that’s what the people of Northern Ireland need and deserve.”