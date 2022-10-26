Rishi Sunak latest news: Fracking ban could return, signals PM - watch PMQs live

Rishi Sunak has signalled that he intends to re-impose a ban on fracking as he said he is committed to the pledges made in the 2019 Tory manifesto.

Liz Truss lifted the ban on fracking when she was prime minister but Mr Sunak told MPs during his first Prime Minister's Questions that he has "already said I stand by the manifesto on that".

The 2019 manifesto said: "We will not support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely."

Rishi Sunak signals ban on fracking will return

Caroline Lucas, the Green MP, asked Rishi Sunak if he will reverse Liz Truss's decision to lift the ban on fracking.

Mr Sunak said: "I have already said I stand by the manifesto on that but what I would say is that I am proud that this Government has passed the landmark Environment Act putting more protection for the natural environment than we have ever had with a clear plan to deliver and I can give the honourable lady my commitment that we will deliver on all those ambitions."

That is a clear signal that the Prime Minister does intend to ban fracking again.

Starmer challenges Sunak to call an election

Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Rishi Sunak to call a general election.

The Labour leader said: "Even his own side know he is not on the side of working people. That is why the only time he ran in a competitive election he got trounced by the former prime minister who herself got beaten by a lettuce.

"So why doesn't he put it to the test, let working people have their say and call a general election?"

Mr Sunak said: "He talks about mandates, about votes, about elections. It is a bit rich coming from the person who tried to overturn the biggest democratic vote in our country's history.

"Our mandate is based on a manifesto that we were elected on to remind him, an election that we won and they lost."

'Leadership is not selling fairytales'

Sir Keir Starmer said that Rishi Sunak "pretends he is on the side of working people but in private he says something very different" as he referred to past comments made by the Prime Minister about how funding is allocated across the country.

Mr Sunak said: "I know the right honourable gentleman rarely leaves north London but if he does he will know that there are deprived areas in our rural areas, in our coastal communities and across the south and this Government will relentlessly support them."

He added: "I am the first to admit that mistakes were made and that is the reason I am standing here. But that is the difference between him and me. This summer I was talking, I was being honest about the difficulties that we were facing.

"But when he ran for leader he promised his party he would borrow billions and billions of pounds. I told the truth for the good of the country. He told his party what it wanted to hear.

"Leadership is not selling fairytales, it is confronting challenges and that is the leadership the British people will get from the Government."

Keir Starmer urges Rishi Sunak to abolish non-dom status

Sir Keir Starmer asked Rishi Sunak if he would get rid of non-dom tax status.

Mr Sunak said: "I have been honest, we will have to take difficult decisions to restore economic stability and confidence. And my honourable friend the Chancellor will set that out at an Autumn Statement in just a few weeks.

"But what I can say as we did during Covid we will always protect the most vulnerable, we will do this in a fair way... I am glad that the party opposite has finally realised that spending does need to be paid for."

Starmer accuses Sunak of making 'grubby deal'

Sir Keir Starmer said that it is important to have a home secretary "whose integrity and professionalism are beyond question".

Returning to the reappointment of Suella Braverman, he asked: "Have officials raised concerns about his decision to appoint her?"

Mr Sunak said: "I just addressed the issue of the Home Secretary..."

Sir Keir hit back and said: "We can all see what has happened here. He is so weak he has done a grubby deal, trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election. There is a new Tory at the top but as always with them, party first, country second."

Sir Keir Starmer grills Rishi Sunak over reappointment of Suella Braverman

Sir Keir Starmer started by asking Rishi Sunak: "Was his Home Secretary right to resign last week for a breach of security?"

Mr Sunak said: "The Home Secretary made an error of judgment but she recognised that, she raised the matter, and she accepted her mistake."

Rishi Sunak gives 'cast iron commitment' to levelling up

Rishi Sunak was asked by Tory MP Philip Davies to reaffirm his commitment to levelling up.

The Chancellor said he could give a "cast iron commitment" to levelling up.

PM sticking to position on onshore wind

Rishi Sunak was asked if he is still against building more onshore wind farms.

The Prime Minister said the important thing is to "stick by what we said in our manifesto" in 2019 as he emphasised his backing for more nuclear power and offshore wind.

Rishi Sunak given loud cheer

Rishi Sunak's first Prime Minister's Questions is now underway.

The Prime Minister was given a loud cheer by Tory MPs as he got to his feet.

Cost of government borrowing rises a little

The pound has seen its gains pare back slightly and the cost of government borrowing has risen marginally after the Chancellor confirmed the planned Halloween fiscal statement will be pushed back to November 17.

Sterling rose sharply against the dollar at the start of trading in London but saw this ease back slightly after the delay was announced.

Nevertheless, the pound remains 0.84 per cent higher at 1.156 against the US dollar for the day. Meanwhile, yields on UK Government bonds, called gilts, increased slightly.

Yields on 30-year gilts, which increase as prices fall, moved 0.1 percentage points higher to 3.76 per cent.

Five minutes until Sunak's first PMQs

We are now just five minutes away from Rishi Sunak's first appearance at Prime Minister's Questions.

It is a big moment for the new premier and he will be keen to show Tory MPs that he is the right person to take on Sir Keir Starmer and overturn Labour's commanding lead in the polls.

One thing is certain: Mr Sunak will be given a hero's welcome by the Tory benches when he arrives in the House of Commons.

Pictured: Cabinet ministers chat in No 10 this morning

Dominic Raab and Nadhim Zahawi chat to each other at this morning's meeting of the Cabinet - Simon Walker /No 10 Downing Street

What the delay to the fiscal plan could mean

The decision to delay the unveiling of the Government's medium term fiscal plan means the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee will meet on November 3 to make a decision on interest rates without knowing what the plan is for stabilising the public finances.

People argued last week that if the committee meets without the plan being in place then it could lead to interest rates being increased by more than they would have been because there would be greater economic uncertainty.

11:40 AM

Pictured: Rishi Sunak leaves No 10 ahead of PMQs

Rishi Sunak has left 10 Downing Street following his first Cabinet meeting as Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak walked out of the front door and did not respond to calls from reporters before entering a waiting Range Rover.

The Prime Minister then left Downing Street with a police escort. He is now heading to the House of Commons for PMQs.

Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street this morning ahead of his first PMQs - Stefan Rousseau /PA

Lib Dems: Delay to fiscal plan leaves UK 'under a damaging cloud of uncertainty'

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats' Treasury spokeswoman, has responded to the delay to the unveiling of the medium term fiscal plan.

She said: "This delay risks leaving mortgage borrowers, pensioners and struggling families under a damaging cloud of uncertainty.

"Rishi Sunak must confirm now that benefits and pensions will be up-rated in line with inflation, and there will be no cuts to our NHS and other crucial public services.

"Sunak was installed by Conservative MPs into Number 10 without anyone voting for him, and without telling anyone about his plans for the country.

"The public deserve to know immediately what lies in store, and that they will not be made to pay for the Conservative Party trashing our economy."

No congratulations from Putin for Sunak

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, did not congratulate Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Prime Minister because Britain is considered an "unfriendly" country by Moscow, the Kremlin said today.

His spokesman said: "Britain currently belongs to the category of unfriendly countries. So no, a (congratulations) telegram was not sent."

'She apologised for her mistakes'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has defended Rishi Sunak appointing Suella Braverman as Home Secretary a week after she was forced out of the role by Liz Truss.

Asked if he is happy with the reappointment and whether he trusts Ms Braverman, Mr Hunt told broadcasters: “She apologised for her mistakes. She’s been fully accountable for those mistakes, she stepped down as Home Secretary.

“But from the point of view of people at home, who want stability in the economy, they also need to see a united Conservative Party and that’s why the Prime Minister has put together a Cabinet of all the talents.”

Rishi Sunak stressed importance of 'economic stability' at Cabinet

We have now had a full readout from Downing Street on this morning's Cabinet meeting.

Rishi Sunak opened Cabinet by "saying it was an enormous privilege to serve as leader of this great country" as he welcomed his new team of senior ministers to No 10.

The Prime Minister "told Cabinet that economic stability and fiscal sustainability would be at the heart of this Government’s mission".

On the delay to the medium term fiscal plan, Jeremy Hunt provided ministers with an update. No 10 said: "The Chancellor updated the Cabinet on the timing of the fiscal event. The Prime Minister and the Chancellor agreed that the fiscal event would now take place on the 17th November, and would be an Autumn Statement."

Chancellor 'willing to make choices that are politically embarrassing'

Jeremy Hunt was asked if he felt any "twinge of embarrassment" over the delay to the plan.

He said: "I think I have demonstrated in the short time I have been Chancellor that I’m willing to take decisions very quickly and I am willing to make choices that are politically embarrassing if they’re the right thing to do for the country, if they’re in the national interest."

Jeremy Hunt: 'Prudent' to delay plan

Jeremy Hunt has now said he believes it is "prudent" to delay the unveiling of the medium term fiscal plan.

He told broadcasters: "Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the United Kingdom is a country that pays its way.

"And for that reason the medium term fiscal plan is extremely important and I want to confirm that it will demonstrate debt falling over the medium term which is very important for people to understand.

"But it is also extremely important that that statement is based on the most accurate possible economic forecasts and forecasts of public finances and for that reason the Prime Minister and I have decided that it is prudent to make that statement on the 17th of November when it will be upgraded to a full Autumn Statement and I have discussed this last night with the Governor of the Bank of England.

"He understands the reasons for doing that and I will continue to work very closely with him."

Fiscal plan delayed to November 17

The Government's medium term fiscal plan is being delayed and will now be unveiled on November 17 instead of October 31.

Downing Street said: "The Chancellor updated the Cabinet on the timing of the fiscal event. The Prime Minister and the Chancellor agreed that the fiscal event would now take place on the 17th November, and would be an Autumn Statement."

And here is the official tweet from the Treasury:

Labour granted urgent question on reappointment of Suella Braverman

Labour has been granted an urgent question in the House of Commons this afternoon on the reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, will ask the following: "To ask the Home Secretary to make a statement on her resignation and reappointment as Home Secretary".

It will take place after PMQs.

Labour demands investigation into reappointment of Suella Braverman

Yvette Cooper, Labour's shadow home secretary, has written to Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, to demand a formal investigation into the reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

In the letter, Ms Cooper said: "As you will be aware, the Home Secretary resigned just six days ago due to a breach of the Ministerial Code which she accepted had taken place.

"This related to the dissemination of private government documents with an external individual, through a personal email account. Given the Prime Minister’s decision to reappoint her to the Cabinet post overseeing national security, it is vital for the public to have transparency on what occurred."

Ms Cooper said that there are "a series of important questions which remain unanswered" and which now must be looked at.

Row erupts over James Cleverly's World Cup comments

A row has erupted over James Cleverly's comments this morning about LGBT football fans going to the World Cup in Qatar.

He told LBC Radio that Qatar wants to "make sure that football fans are safe, secure and enjoy themselves, and they know that that means they are going to have to make some compromises in terms of what is an Islamic country with a very different set of cultural norms to our own".

He said: “One of the things I would say for football fans is, you know, please do be respectful of the host nation."

Lucy Powell, Labour's shadow culture secretary, said: "This is shockingly tone deaf from James Cleverly. Sport should be open to all. Many fans will feel they can't attend this tournament to cheer on their team because of Qatar's record on human, workers, and LGBT+ rights.

"The Government should be challenging FIFA on how they've put fans in this position, and ensuring the full safety of all fans attending, not defending discriminatory values."

Jeremy Hunt silent on prospect of delaying fiscal plan

Jeremy Hunt has just left No 10.

Journalists shouted questions as he walked past: "Are you delaying the fiscal plan Chancellor? How bad are the cuts going to be?"

But the Chancellor remained silent as he headed to the Treasury.

Rishi Sunak's first Cabinet meeting finishes

The first meeting of Rishi Sunak's new-look Cabinet has now finished and ministers have started to leave 10 Downing Street.

It was a fairly short meeting. It started at 9.30am and ministers started leaving No 10 at about 10.05am.

Journalists shouted questions as the ministers departed: A number replied “good morning” while Nadhim Zahawi said the party was “very, very united”.

We now have some pictures from inside the room. There are a lot of smiling faces:

Rishi Sunak holds the first meeting of his Cabinet in Downing Street this morning - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Lib Dems demand investigation into Suella Braverman appointment

The Liberal Democrats have called for a Cabinet Office probe into the return of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary after she was reappointed to the role less than a week after resigning for breaching the ministerial code.

Lib Dem home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said: “Suella Braverman’s appointment makes a mockery of Rishi Sunak’s claims to be bringing integrity to Number 10.

“There must be a full independent inquiry by the Cabinet Office into her appointment, including any promises Sunak made to her behind closed doors.

“If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman repeatedly broke the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be sacked. A Home Secretary who broke the rules is not fit for a Home Office which keeps the rules.”

Oxford University continues its grip on No 10

Rishi Sunak has continued Oxford University's grip on No 10.

Every prime minister since the start of the Second World War who attended university was educated at Oxford - except for Gordon Brown who went to Edinburgh.

The analysis from the Sutton Trust, a social mobility charity, also revealed that almost two thirds (65 per cent) of Mr Sunak's Cabinet ministers were educated at fee-paying schools.

A quarter - 23 per cent - went to a comprehensive while 10 per cent attended a grammar school.

Of the 31 ministers who are part of the new Cabinet, nearly half (45 per cent) went to Oxford or Cambridge.

Pictured: Mark Harper and Dominic Raab arrive at No 10 this morning

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, and Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, arrive in Downing Street this morning - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Why delaying the medium term fiscal plan could matter

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee is due to meet on November 3 to make its latest decision on interest rates, with a rise widely anticipated.

It has been argued that unveiling the Government's medium term fiscal plan on October 31 would provide the committee with some certainty over the direction of travel on the public finances when it makes its decision.

But if it is delayed, potentially beyond November 3, then the committee would be in the dark when it makes its decision and that uncertainty could result in a bigger rates increase than if the plan had been announced.

The Government is yet to say for certain if the statement is being delayed but if it is, it could have significant consequences.

Ministers continue to arrive ahead of Cabinet

Mel Stride, the new Work and Pensions Secretary, has just walked into No 10 Downing Street to attend the first meeting of Rishi Sunak's Cabinet.

Andrew Mitchell, the Minister for Development, has also just arrived, closely followed by Chris Heaton-Harris, who was reappointed as Northern Ireland Secretary.

The meeting is due to get underway at 9.30am.

Pictured: Suella Braverman arrives at No 10 for Cabinet

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of Rishi Sunak’s first Cabinet meeting as Prime Minister.

She did not respond to journalists as she walked past and entered the building.

Ms Braverman arrived just moments after Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, who said “good morning” as she passed the crowd of reporters and photographers.

Suella Braverman arrives in Downing Street this morning to attend the first Cabinet meeting under the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak - Niklas Halle'n/AFP

Pictured: Michael Gove arrives at No 10

Michael Gove arrives at No 10 Downing Street this morning to attend Cabinet after he was appointed Levelling Up Secretary - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt arrives at No 10 for Cabinet

Jeremy Hunt did not answer questions from journalists as he entered 10 Downing Street ahead of a Cabinet meeting this morning.

The Chancellor remained silent as he walked past reporters and photographers on his way into the building.

Jeremy Hunt arrives in Downing Street this morning to attend a meeting of the Cabinet - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images Europe

Fiscal plan 'may well' be delayed

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said the unveiling of the medium term fiscal plan "may well" be delayed beyond October 31.

Asked if it could be pushed back, he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "It may well do. The Prime Minister has only just stepped in. That date was set by the previous prime minister in the anticipation that she would be able to work throughout this period of time on that with the Chancellor. Obviously things have changed.

"I don't know whether we are going to be able to stick to that but we do know that people want to have certainty."

He added that the plan "may well still come on that date".

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer leaves his London home ahead of PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer leaves his London home this morning ahead of PMQs at lunchtime - Splash News

Rishi Sunak's first call was to Volodymyr Zelensky

Rishi Sunak's first call to a fellow world leader last night was to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, and his second was to Joe Biden, the US President.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak had used the call to Mr Zelensky to "underline the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine".

Rishi Sunak is pictured during his phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky last night

The Prime Minister also said he hoped they would see each other in person "soon".

On the Biden call, No 10 said "the leaders looked forward to working closely together" and the US President said that the UK remains America’s closest ally.

No 'cast iron guarantee' financial statement will go ahead on October 31

James Cleverly said he could not give a "cast iron guarantee" that the financial statement will go ahead as planned on October 31 and Rishi Sunak may "take a little bit of extra time" to get it right.

He told LBC Radio: "I don't want to say that that is a cast iron guarantee. The date as set was by the former prime minister. We now have a new Prime Minister who was appointed less than 24 hours ago. He will want to work with his Chancellor to make sure that statement matches his priorities.

"It just strikes me that that may, as I say I don't want to set hares running, but that may mean that we have to take a little bit of extra time on that.

"But we all know that people want certainty, that they want to know what is happening next. That will be coming through very, very soon. It may well be on the 31st but I wouldn't want to give that as a cast iron guarantee just because of circumstances."

UK support for Ukraine remains 'unwavering'

The UK's support for Ukraine will remain "unwavering" with Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, James Cleverly has said.

The Foreign Secretary said: "I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever that the Prime Minister will be just as focused on helping the Ukrainians defend themselves against Russian aggression. His first phone call as Prime Minister was to President Zelensky."

Cleverly challenged over backing for three PMs

James Cleverly was asked why people should listen to him extolling the virtues of the new Government given that he had been "pro-Boris, pro-Liz and now pro-Rishi".

He told LBC Radio: "What I said when Boris was prime minister is that the country didn't need or want any more disruption. We have had an unbelievably turbulent couple of years and what I said was that the country needed the government to be focused on them, not turning in on itself.

"Unfortunately that argument didn't hit home and my Conservative colleagues decided that Boris should step down."

He added: "Ultimately what we now need is what I have always wanted which is the Government exclusively focused on the British people."

James Cleverly gives another hint fiscal plan could be delayed

James Cleverly has suggested again (see the post below at 07.21) that the medium term fiscal plan could be delayed.

The Foreign Secretary said Rishi Sunak will want to make sure that the blueprint "matches his priorities".

He told BBC Breakfast: “Obviously the date of that fiscal statement was originally set with no expectation of a change of prime minister. We’ve now had a change of prime minister. Thankfully that’s happened very quickly, because nobody wants uncertainty.

“But the Prime Minister was appointed less than 24 hours ago. He is in the process of forming a Government. He will want some time with his Chancellor to make sure that the fiscal statement matches his priorities.

“Now, I don’t know whether that means that date is going to slip but, as you suggested, the current date is only a couple of days away.

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor know they need to work quickly on this but they also want to get it right, so we’ll see what happens to that date.”

When it was put to him that a delay would bring more uncertainty, Mr Cleverly said that “a short delay, in order to make sure that we get this right, I think that is not necessarily a bad thing at all”.

Labour criticises reappointment of Suella Braverman

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary “tells you everything that you need to know about this Government”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “One moment Rishi Sunak is telling us he will lead a Government of integrity, and then another minute he’s appointing someone back into the Cabinet who’d been sacked only the week before for a serious breach of security and a potential breach of the ministerial code.

“It was a grubby deal that he struck in order to get over the line and become Prime Minister. We end up in this bizarre position where all we’re talking about is what’s right for the Conservative Party and how they keep themselves united.

“I want us to be thinking about how we deliver a better Britain for the country. This should be about the future of our country, not the future of the Conservative Party.”

'We have got to respond to the world as we find it'

Rishi Sunak yesterday warned that there will be difficult decisions ahead in comments viewed as confirmation there will be public spending cuts.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, was told this morning that the Tories do not have a mandate to impose spending cuts given that it was not included in the 2019 manifesto.

He argued that all governments need to be able to respond to events. Asked why the Government can do things it has not pledged to do, he told Sky News: "Because you always have to make dynamic decisions in government. You can't set out a manifesto and assume that nothing significant is going to happen over the four or five years of a parliament.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street yesterday - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

"There was no global pandemic in the 2019 manifesto, there was no invasion of Ukraine in the 2019 manifesto. We have got to respond to the world as we find it not the one we wish it to be and there have been two huge global events and they are effecting countries right across the world."

Mr Sunak has promised to stick to the 2019 manifesto but Mr Cleverly's comments are likely to prompt questions about whether other pledges could be watered down.

Ex-No 10 chief of staff 'would not have given Braverman her old job back'

Former Downing Street chief of staff Gavin Barwell has said he would not have given Suella Braverman the role of Home Secretary.

Asked if her reappointment undermined Rishi Sunak’s claim to be a Prime Minister of integrity, Lord Barwell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I can entirely understand why he wanted to include her.

“She’s clearly the sort of champion of the ERG group of MPs, but I think given the events behind her very recent dismissal, personally I wouldn’t have put her back in quite a senior job.

“So, looking at the day as a whole yesterday, and I think it was a pretty good start, the speech I think struck the right tone, that appointment of Suella is probably the one sort of contentious note.”

James Cleverly hints fiscal plan could be delayed

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, has hinted that the Government's medium term fiscal plan - the blueprint for getting the public finances onto an even keel - may not be unveiled as previously scheduled on October 31.

He said he could not confirm the exact date but said "we know it needs to come soon".

He told Sky News: "I haven't had specific confirmation of dates but obviously just yesterday we had a new Prime Minister. He is going through the appointment of his Government.

"He of course will want to take some time to work on the detail of that. He has been chancellor, he will of course have a very good understanding of the figures, he will be working closely with Jeremy in terms of the production of that."

Told that he appeared to be suggesting there would be a delay, Mr Cleverly said: "But we know it needs to come soon. We know people want certainty, we know people want a clear idea of the Government's plans. Whether it happens exactly on that date I am not able to confirm at the moment."

'Frankly I don't think he needed the endorsement of any one MP'

It was suggested to James Cleverly that Suella Braverman was given a Cabinet job by Rishi Sunak simply because she had endorsed him during the Tory leadership campaign.

The Foreign Secretary rejected the suggestion, telling Sky News: "If you look at the parliamentary numbers, it was clear and clear really very, very early on that Rishi was going to have the majority and as it went onto be clear the overwhelming majority of the support of the parliamentary party.

"Frankly I don't think he needed the endorsement of any one MP. That is the way to look at it because the numbers speak for themselves."

James Cleverly defends reappointment of Suella Braverman

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said Rishi Sunak "wanted continuity" at the Foreign Office as he commented on his reappointment to the department.

Mr Cleverly was then asked about Mr Sunak's decision to make Suella Braverman Home Secretary again after she left the post just last week.

He said: "Suella made a mistake. She has said herself that she made a mistake. She has apologised for that mistake and she stood down at the time.

"But ultimately she has got very, very clear ideas about how we improve the performance of the Home Office."

New-look Cabinet meeting at 9.30am

Rishi Sunak’s new-look Cabinet is set to meet for the first time at 9.30am, Downing Street has confirmed.

It comes a day after the new Prime Minister culled nearly a dozen of Liz Truss’s top-tier ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, while reviving the careers of a host of big names, including Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Rishi Sunak last night completed his Cabinet reshuffle and this morning he is preparing to face Sir Keir Starmer at his first Prime Minister's Questions.

Mr Sunak will be desperate to get his premiership off to a good start and show Tory MPs that he is capable of overturning Labour's commanding lead in the polls.

Before we get to PMQs at noon, James Cleverly, who kept his job as Foreign Secretary in the reshuffle, will be representing the new Government on the morning media round and there will also be a first meeting of Mr Sunak's Cabinet at 9.30am.

I will guide you through all of the key developments.