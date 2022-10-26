Rishi Sunak latest: Jeremy Hunt could delay fiscal statement, minister suggests

Jack Maidment
Rishi Sunak admitted 'some mistakes were made' by Liz Truss in his speech - Reuters
Rishi Sunak admitted 'some mistakes were made' by Liz Truss in his speech - Reuters

James Cleverly has hinted that Rishi Sunak could delay the unveiling of the Government's medium term fiscal plan beyond the scheduled date of October 31.

The Foreign Secretary said the new Prime Minister will "want to take some time to work on the detail" with Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor.

Mr Cleverly said "we know it needs to come soon" but "whether it happens exactly on that date I am not able to confirm at the moment".

The plan will set out how the Government intends to get the public finances back onto an even keel in the coming years and it is being eagerly awaited by the financial markets. Any delay could prompt renewed economic uncertainty.

It came as Mr Sunak prepares for the first meeting of his new-look Cabinet at 9.30am and for his first Prime Minister's Questions against Sir Keir Starmer at noon.

08:10 AM

Cleverly challenged over backing for three PMs

James Cleverly was asked why people should listen to him extolling the virtues of the new Government given that he had been "pro-Boris, pro-Liz and now pro-Rishi".

He told LBC Radio: "What I said when Boris was prime minister is that the country didn't need or want any more disruption. We have had an unbelievably turbulent couple of years and what I said was that the country needed the government to be focused on them, not turning in on itself.

"Unfortunately that argument didn't hit home and my Conservative colleagues decided that Boris should step down."

He added: "Ultimately what we now need is what I have always wanted which is the Government exclusively focused on the British people."

07:59 AM

James Cleverly gives another hint fiscal plan could be delayed

James Cleverly has suggested again (see the post below at 07.21) that the medium term fiscal plan could be delayed.

The Foreign Secretary said Rishi Sunak will want to make sure that the blueprint "matches his priorities".

He told BBC Breakfast: “Obviously the date of that fiscal statement was originally set with no expectation of a change of prime minister. We’ve now had a change of prime minister. Thankfully that’s happened very quickly, because nobody wants uncertainty.

“But the Prime Minister was appointed less than 24 hours ago. He is in the process of forming a Government. He will want some time with his Chancellor to make sure that the fiscal statement matches his priorities.

“Now, I don’t know whether that means that date is going to slip but, as you suggested, the current date is only a couple of days away.

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor know they need to work quickly on this but they also want to get it right, so we’ll see what happens to that date.”

When it was put to him that a delay would bring more uncertainty, Mr Cleverly said that “a short delay, in order to make sure that we get this right, I think that is not necessarily a bad thing at all”.

07:36 AM

Labour criticises reappointment of Suella Braverman

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary “tells you everything that you need to know about this Government”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “One moment Rishi Sunak is telling us he will lead a Government of integrity, and then another minute he’s appointing someone back into the Cabinet who’d been sacked only the week before for a serious breach of security and a potential breach of the ministerial code.

“It was a grubby deal that he struck in order to get over the line and become Prime Minister. We end up in this bizarre position where all we’re talking about is what’s right for the Conservative Party and how they keep themselves united.

“I want us to be thinking about how we deliver a better Britain for the country. This should be about the future of our country, not the future of the Conservative Party.”

07:32 AM

'We have got to respond to the world as we find it'

Rishi Sunak yesterday warned that there will be difficult decisions ahead in comments viewed as confirmation there will be public spending cuts.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, was told this morning that the Tories do not have a mandate to impose spending cuts given that it was not included in the 2019 manifesto.

He argued that all governments need to be able to respond to events. Asked why the Government can do things it has not pledged to do, he told Sky News: "Because you always have to make dynamic decisions in government. You can't set out a manifesto and assume that nothing significant is going to happen over the four or five years of a parliament.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street yesterday&nbsp; - Henry Nicholls/Reuters
James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street yesterday - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

"There was no global pandemic in the 2019 manifesto, there was no invasion of Ukraine in the 2019 manifesto. We have got to respond to the world as we find it not the one we wish it to be and there have been two huge global events and they are effecting countries right across the world."

Mr Sunak has promised to stick to the 2019 manifesto but Mr Cleverly's comments are likely to prompt questions about whether other pledges could be watered down.

07:26 AM

Ex-No 10 chief of staff 'would not have given Braverman her old job back'

Former Downing Street chief of staff Gavin Barwell has said he would not have given Suella Braverman the role of Home Secretary.

Asked if her reappointment undermined Rishi Sunak’s claim to be a Prime Minister of integrity, Lord Barwell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I can entirely understand why he wanted to include her.

“She’s clearly the sort of champion of the ERG group of MPs, but I think given the events behind her very recent dismissal, personally I wouldn’t have put her back in quite a senior job.

“So, looking at the day as a whole yesterday, and I think it was a pretty good start, the speech I think struck the right tone, that appointment of Suella is probably the one sort of contentious note.”

07:21 AM

James Cleverly hints fiscal plan could be delayed

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, has hinted that the Government's medium term fiscal plan - the blueprint for getting the public finances onto an even keel - may not be unveiled as previously scheduled on October 31.

He said he could not confirm the exact date but said "we know it needs to come soon".

He told Sky News: "I haven't had specific confirmation of dates but obviously just yesterday we had a new Prime Minister. He is going through the appointment of his Government.

"He of course will want to take some time to work on the detail of that. He has been chancellor, he will of course have a very good understanding of the figures, he will be working closely with Jeremy in terms of the production of that."

Told that he appeared to be suggesting there would be a delay, Mr Cleverly said: "But we know it needs to come soon. We know people want certainty, we know people want a clear idea of the Government's plans. Whether it happens exactly on that date I am not able to confirm at the moment."

07:14 AM

'Frankly I don't think he needed the endorsement of any one MP'

It was suggested to James Cleverly that Suella Braverman was given a Cabinet job by Rishi Sunak simply because she had endorsed him during the Tory leadership campaign.

The Foreign Secretary rejected the suggestion, telling Sky News: "If you look at the parliamentary numbers, it was clear and clear really very, very early on that Rishi was going to have the majority and as it went onto be clear the overwhelming majority of the support of the parliamentary party.

"Frankly I don't think he needed the endorsement of any one MP. That is the way to look at it because the numbers speak for themselves."

07:11 AM

James Cleverly defends re-appointment of Suella Braverman

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said Rishi Sunak "wanted continuity" at the Foreign Office as he commented on his re-appointment to the department.

Mr Cleverly was then asked about Mr Sunak's decision to make Suella Braverman Home Secretary again after she left the post just last week.

He said: "Suella made a mistake. She has said herself that she made a mistake. She has apologised for that mistake and she stood down at the time.

"But ultimately she has got very, very clear ideas about how we improve the performance of the Home Office."

07:04 AM

New-look Cabinet meeting at 9.30am

Rishi Sunak’s new-look Cabinet is set to meet for the first time at 9.30am, Downing Street has confirmed.

It comes a day after the new Prime Minister culled nearly a dozen of Liz Truss’s top-tier ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, while reviving the careers of a host of big names, including Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.

07:03 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Rishi Sunak last night completed his Cabinet reshuffle and this morning he is preparing to face Sir Keir Starmer at his first Prime Minister's Questions.

Mr Sunak will be desperate to get his premiership off to a good start and show Tory MPs that he is capable of overturning Labour's commanding lead in the polls.

Before we get to PMQs at noon, James Cleverly, who kept his job as Foreign Secretary in the reshuffle, will be representing the new Government on the morning media round and there will also be a first meeting of Mr Sunak's Cabinet at 9.30am.

I will guide you through all of the key developments.

