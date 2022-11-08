rishi sunak latest: Pensions and benefits will rise with inflation, Cabinet minister hints

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street on November 1 - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

A Cabinet minister has given a firm hint that pensions and benefits will rise in line with inflation next year as he said the Government will look to protect the most vulnerable at the Autumn Statement.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are expected to announce that both pensions and benefits will increase in line with inflation when they deliver the statement on November 17, according to reports.

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, signalled that will be the case this morning as he said "pensioners are absolutely at the forefront of the group that we want to really protect as much as we can through these difficult times".

Mr Stride said Mr Sunak had made it "extremely clear" that the needs and worries of pensioners and people in receipt of benefits will be in the front of ministers' minds when they finalise their spending plans.

A final decision has not yet been made on the issue but increasing pensions and benefits in line with inflation was included in a set of Autumn Statement proposals submitted by the Government to the Office for Budget Responsibility spending watchdog for assessment over the weekend, according to the Times.

Increasing both pensions and welfare payments in line with inflation would cost the Government an estimated £11billion in 2023/24. Such a commitment is likely to require further public spending cuts in other areas as ministers try to balance the books.

08:17 AM

Mel Stride: UK and France in 'final stages' of agreeing migrant crisis deal

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the UK and France are now in the "final stages" of agreeing a deal designed to tackle the Channel migrant crossings crisis.

Asked how close a deal is, he told Sky News: "Well, clearly the Prime Minister has been engaged with President Macron and the Government has been engaged with the French government at all sorts of different levels and my understanding is we are in the final stages of what could be an agreement which would be very good news.

"I know that the Prime Minister personally has been absolutely on top of this, a couple of briefings a day in fact on the whole crisis that we are looking at. So let’s keep our fingers crossed. The mood music seems to be good at the moment."

08:12 AM

Cabinet minister gives firm hint pensions will rise in line with inflation

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, has given a firm hint that benefits and pensions will rise in line with inflation next year.

Asked about the Autumn Statement and whether vulnerable people will be in the front of ministers' minds during the Autumn Statement process, Mr Stride told Times Radio: "Well, the Prime Minister has made that extremely clear and that is absolutely the case. The way the Conservatives in government have always seen pensioners is that they are a group that have particular vulnerabilities. They find it difficult to change their economic circumstances, certainly in the short term for example, by going back into work and things like that, and therefore we have introduced things like the triple lock and supported pensions and increased the value of the state pension quite considerably since we have been in office.

"The other thing I would say is that if you look at the interventions we have made in terms of supporting the most vulnerable through what is going to be a very difficult winter with high energy prices then a lot of that has actually been channelled towards pensioners.

"So if you are on pension credit you qualify for the £650 payment, half of which,m the second half of which, is going out from today until the end of this month, and also a £300 flat payment to pensioners and that is on top of a number of other measures that we are taking.

"So yes, pensioners are absolutely at the forefront of the group that we want to really protect as much as we can through these difficult times."

08:10 AM

It is a busy day in Westminster as Rishi Sunak convenes his Cabinet this morning amid a rumbling row over Gavin Williamson's future.

Meanwhile, there are growing questions about what will be included in the Autumn Statement amid reports that the Prime Minister has decided to increase benefits and pensions in line with inflation.

There will also be an attempt by Labour this evening to force the Government to release any advice Mr Sunak received about the reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

There is plenty going on and I will do my best to guide you through key developments.