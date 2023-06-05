Rishi Sunak latest news: Voters think PM is failing on all five key priorities

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured during a visit to Kent Scientific Services on May 30 - Rory Arnold/No10 Downing Street

Voters believe Rishi Sunak is doing a bad job in delivering on his five priorities, and think Sir Keir Starmer would do better, a new poll has found as the Prime Minister prepares to deliver an update on his small boats crackdown.

Mr Sunak set out five priorities at the start of the year, including halving inflation, growing the economy, cutting NHS waiting lists, reducing the national debt and stopping small boat crossings.

But five months later, a poll by Ipsos UK, carried out between May 26 and 30, found more than 50 per cent of people think the Government is doing a bad job on almost all those priorities.

Some 60 per cent said the Government was doing a bad job on easing the cost of living, with only 18 per cent saying it was doing a good job, and 62 per cent thought it was not delivering on reducing NHS waiting times.

On growing the economy, 50 per cent said the Government was doing a bad job. On each of Mr Sunak’s priorities, the public was more likely to think a Labour government would do a better job than the Tories.

Mr Sunak is due to hold a press conference in Kent this morning where he will provide an update on his pledge to tackle the migrant Channel crossings crisis.

08:33 AM

Rishi Sunak to hold press conference to provide update on small boats crackdown

Rishi Sunak is set to hold a press conference in Kent later this morning to provide an update on his priority to stop small boat Channel crossings.

The Prime Minister is expected to claim that the Government’s crackdown on illegal migration is starting to work, with figures understood to show Albanians now make up as few as one per cent of those crossing the Channel.

Mr Sunak will cite a sharp decline in the number of Albanians arriving as evidence that a tough stance on deportations will deter illegal migrants.

The numbers are down from around 30 per cent of Channel arrivals last year to one or two per cent in the first four months of this year.

It is understood that thousands of Albanians are being tracked down and targeted by Home Office immigration enforcement officers for deportation, although immigration minister Robert Jenrick admitted yesterday that the Government had so far only returned hundreds of Albanians who arrived in small boats.

08:27 AM

Poll: Public thinks Government doing a bad job on Sunak’s priorities

