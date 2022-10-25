Rishi Sunak latest news: New Tory leader to become next PM after Liz Truss holds final Cabinet meeting

Jack Maidment
·14 min read
Rishi Sunak, the new Tory leader, is pictured in central London yesterday - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe
Rishi Sunak, the new Tory leader, is pictured in central London yesterday - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

Rishi Sunak will formally become prime minister today after Liz Truss has held her final Cabinet meeting and departs No 10 for the last time.

Ms Truss will convene the final meeting of her top team at 9am before then making a statement in Downing Street just after 10am.

The outgoing premier will then head to Buckingham Palace for an audience with His Majesty the King as she formally steps down.

Mr Sunak will then travel to the palace when the King will invite him to form the next government.

The new Tory leader will then head to Downing Street where he will make a statement in front of the famous black door of No 10 at about 11.35am.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

09:11 AM

How many Cabinet ministers will have jobs by the end of the day?

It will be a strange day for all of Liz Truss's Cabinet.

They will have entered No 10 this morning knowing that for some of them it may well be the last time they will do so in a senior government role.

Kit Malthouse, the Education Secretary, arrives in Downing Street this morning&nbsp; - Stefan Rousseau/PA
Kit Malthouse, the Education Secretary, arrives in Downing Street this morning - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Others will be hoping to return swiftly, and potentially in an even bigger job, when Rishi Sunak takes power.

None of them would have imagined that the current Cabinet would be done and dusted less than two months after Ms Truss took office. Politics can be brutal.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, arrives in Downing Street this morning - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe
Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, arrives in Downing Street this morning - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

09:02 AM

Pictured: Defeated Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt arrives at No 10

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, arrives at No 10 Downing Street this morning - Daniel Leal&nbsp;/AFP
Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, arrives at No 10 Downing Street this morning - Daniel Leal /AFP

08:59 AM

Tories 'not proud of the last six weeks'

Conservative former minister Victoria Atkins said no-one in the party is “proud of the last six weeks”, but she believes the Tories will now “unite behind” Rishi Sunak.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Yesterday we saw support for Rishi across the party – from all corners of the party – because every single Conservative MP wants to deliver for their constituents and none of us have enjoyed or are proud of the last six weeks in terms of the way it’s turned out and the impact that that has had on the markets and so on.

“We want this now to be… to do so much better. And we will be able to, because I think everybody understands that we are much, much stronger together and we will be able to unite behind Rishi using the range of talents across the party, as he said he is determined to do, to help people at home.”

08:42 AM

Analysis: Who will be in Rishi Sunak's Cabinet?

08:42 AM

Cabinet ministers arrive at No 10

Senior ministers are now arriving at 10 Downing Street as they attend the final meeting of Liz Truss's Cabinet.

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, and James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, were among those pictured entering No 10.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, arrives in Downing Street this morning&nbsp; - Peter Nicholls/Reuters
Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, arrives in Downing Street this morning - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, followed shortly after and then came Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, and Wendy Morton, the Chief Whip.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, was also spotted.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, arrives at 10 Downing Street this morning - Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, arrives at 10 Downing Street this morning - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

08:29 AM

IDS expects Sunak to keep Hunt as Chancellor

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the Tory former Cabinet minister, said he believes it is "unlikely" that Rishi Sunak will get rid of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor.

Sir Iain also said he believes the two men will have been speaking in recent days.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I am not very good at speculation but I do think that on this particular  occasion I think it is unlikely that he will move him because he is already heading in six days' time for a budget so it would be very difficult and I suspect that they are probably not far off each other in a general sense of which direction.

"I would expect that Jeremy Hunt has been consulting and talking to Rishi Sunak over the last few days if not the last week or so."

08:15 AM

Pictured: Famous black doors gets a polish as Larry the cat stands guard

A person polishes the door of 10 Downing Street as Larry the cat stands guard - Henry Nicholls/Reuters&nbsp;
A person polishes the door of 10 Downing Street as Larry the cat stands guard - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

08:13 AM

IDS: 'Great desire to stop now having an argument in an empty room'

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader of the Conservative Party, said he believes there is now a "great desire" among Tory MPs to  stop "having an argument in an empty room".

He told BBC Breakfast: "I think the truth is there is a great desire to stop now having an argument in an empty room and I think this happens to all political parties, Labour, Conservative... we have been buffeted as a government by, I don't recall a time, Covid, huge pandemic, lockdowns, the war in Ukraine, then all the cost of living problems... these aren't just the UK."

He added: "Everybody else is in the same boat here and that is why he [Rishi Sunak] needs now to make it clear to his party, my party, that we can no longer indulge in debates about policy, we have just got to get on with governing."

08:07 AM

Former minister: Tories have 'turned a corner'

Former minister Victoria Atkins said she believes the Tories have “turned a corner” and will now “settle down” under Rishi Sunak’s stewardship.

She also said she believes the former chancellor will bring “stability and confidence” to the markets with “all his expertise and experience”.

“We all understand that we’ve now really got to get behind Rishi – and, in fairness, that’s exactly what the party has done,” she told LBC Radio.

“The range of endorsements and support he’s had from all corners of the party and the enormous reaction he got yesterday when the result was announced, I genuinely think that we have turned a corner, we’re going to settle down, and this period of pretty difficult politics, I hope, will now come to an end and we will be able to focus on the job that, frankly, we all came into politics for."

07:58 AM

Pictured: Journalists await departure of Truss and arrival of Sunak in Downing Street

Journalists wait in the rain in Downing Street this morning - Victoria Jones/PA
Journalists wait in the rain in Downing Street this morning - Victoria Jones/PA

07:55 AM

Tory MP says party may get 'one last chance' from voters

Senior Tory MP Robert Halfon said the Tories might get “one last chance” from the public, if they are “lucky”.

He said he backed Rishi Sunak in the race for No 10 because he “understood economics”, adding that he genuinely believes he is the right person to unite the party.

“If we’re lucky, we’re going to be given one last chance by the public,” he told Times Radio.

“Most people in the party want to come together and recognise that we have to be unified, not for just the sake of the party, but for the sake of the country – to provide a cohesive Government that is working in the interests of the public.”

07:54 AM

Lord Pickles: 'Every politician has a shelf life'

Lord Pickles, the Tory former Cabinet minister, was asked if Rishi Sunak will have a "shelf life" as prime minister if he fails to adequately address the challenges facing the UK in the coming months.

He told Sky News: "Every politician has a shelf life. I think people need to understand no matter how important you are you are essentially in politics you have got a summer lease, you are there for a while and then you've gone.

"But I think there is more at stake here than the fate of Rishi Sunak. It is the fate of the nation and in a really difficult time... we have got to offer, the Conservative Party and Mr Sunak, has got to offer leadership right across this and to try and bring us through these difficult problems."

07:47 AM

'I think he does have empathy'

Lord Pickles was asked a question about Rishi Sunak's wealth and it was suggested to him that the new Tory leader may struggle to connect with ordinary working people.

The former Cabinet minister told Sky News: "I don't think we should look down our noses at somebody just because they have got a bob or two. A large bob or two. I think he is capable of walking other people's shoes. I think he does have empathy and time will tell.

"But I think he is a very competent guy and I wish him well."

07:39 AM

Lord Pickles: Cabinet must be appointed on merit

Lord Pickles, the Tory former Cabinet minister, said that Rishi Sunak faces a number of major tasks in his first few days and weeks as prime minister.

He said that Mr Sunak must appoint a "balanced Cabinet and that people are appointed on merit rather than just rewarding mates".

He also said: "He has got to put across a very clear set of policies. I have not been entirely sure what the Conservative Party stood for for a number of months and I think that needs to be got across very clearly to the public.

"I think above all he has got to ensure that Downing Street works."

07:34 AM

'We don't have a presidential system'

Victoria Atkins, a supporter of Rishi Sunak and a former minister, was asked why now is not the right time for a general election.

She told Sky News: "I think there are actually two primary reasons, First of all it is completely practical which is my goodness me we have got a lot to deal with at the moment, we have to stabilise the markets, we have to stabilise the economy."

Told that the failure to call an election now is actually because of the existential crisis facing the Conservative Party, Ms Atkins continued: "The second reason, if I may... forgive me this is a bit of constitutional law in the beginning of the morning for people who have just woken up, we elect a party, it is a Conservative manifesto in 2019, we don't have a presidential system and I am responsible and I am representative of my constituents but I am also accountable to them."

07:28 AM

'I am not going to name names'

Rishi Sunak has pledged to appoint a Cabinet filled with talent from across the Conservative Party after his predecessors in No 10 were accused of only promoting their allies.

Asked what that actually means, Victoria Atkins, the Tory former minister, told Sky News: "I think we have an enormous range of talents across the party.

"I am not going to name names, if you'll forgive me, because I don't want to make enemies at 7 o'clock in the morning."

07:26 AM

Lib Dems: 'We need a general election now'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has claimed the Conservatives “don’t trust the British people”.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, he said people were “furious” about not being given a chance to have their say on who leads the country and that his party would work with “any MP” to push for an election.

The Liberal Democrat leader said he anticipates spending cuts and measures that would fail to look after the poorest in society from Rishi Sunak’s government.

He said: “We think we need a general election now, we believe that, but it’s increasingly clear the Conservatives don’t trust the British people. They’re not going to give people a say and, let me tell you, people are furious about that.

“We’re happy to work with any MP who’s willing to give the people a chance to have their say.”

07:24 AM

New PM 'wants fiscal plan to be published as scheduled on October 31'

Rishi Sunak does want the medium term fiscal plan to be unveiled as planned on October 31, one of his supporters has said.

Victoria Atkins, a Tory former minister, told Sky News: "We have got to give Rishi and the chancellor a bit of time and space to work out the plans. Rishi very much wants a statement to go ahead on the 31st of October but decisions will be made on that."

07:20 AM

Labour admits early election now looking 'less likely'

Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, has acknowledged the prospect of a general election now “looks less likely”.

The party has been calling for the question to be put back to the country as the Tories have changed their leader twice since they won a mandate to lead in 2019.

But Mr McFadden said Rishi Sunak appears to have “ruled it out”. He told BBC Breakfast: “Given the parliamentary arithmetic – the Conservative Party has got a big majority – the only way a general election can happen, really, is if they agree to hold one. So, that looks less likely today.”

He said such a vote would be preferable to “a game of musical chairs at the top of the Conservative Party”.

07:19 AM

Rishi Sunak will 'stick to' 2019 Tory manifesto

Victoria Atkins was asked how Rishi Sunak intends to fill the multi-billion pound hole at the heart of the public finances.

She refused to be drawn on specifics but said that "he will be getting to work immediately" and as a former chancellor he "doesn't need lessons in how the Treasury works".

Ms Atkins, a former minister and a supporter of Mr Sunak, said the new Tory leader will be delivering on the pledges the party made in its 2019 manifesto, telling Sky News he will "stick to that manifesto".

Asked if Mr Sunak will stick to a promise made by Liz Truss to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP by 2030, she said the new government will "continue to do everything we need to do not just to defend our country but also to help Ukraine in particular".

07:14 AM

Sunak supporter admits some MPs have 'bruised feelings'

Victoria Atkins, a supporter of Rishi Sunak and a former minister, said there will be some MPs who have "bruised feelings" following the coronation of the new Tory leader.

But she told Sky News that she believes that yesterday saw the "overwhelming majority of people coming together".

07:13 AM

Tory MP guarantees Sunak will be in No 10 for more than a few months

Victoria Atkins, a Tory former minister and a supporter of Rishi Sunak, has guaranteed that the new Tory leader will be in No 10 for longer than a couple of months.

Asked if she could guarantee that Tory MPs would not be picking a new leader in a matter of weeks, she told Sky News: "Yes because having seen the reception that Rishi got yesterday in the 1922 Committee meeting... the reception Rishi got from across the party was so inspiring to see and also so comforting."

Ms Atkins said she believes there is a "real chance here of uniting".

07:09 AM

Timings for today

This is how today is due to play out:

  • Liz Truss will chair a meeting of her Cabinet at 9am.

  • Ms Truss will then deliver a statement outside No 10 at about 10.15am before travelling to Buckingham Palace for an audience with His Majesty The King. She will then formally step down.

  • New Tory leader Rishi Sunak will then travel to Buckingham Palace for his own audience with the King when he will be invited to form the next government.

  • The new prime minister will then travel to Downing Street and will address the nation at approximately 11.35am.

07:04 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It is new prime minister day in Westminster, with Rishi Sunak due to formally take over from Liz Truss later this morning after he was crowned the new Tory leader yesterday.

Ms Truss will hold a final meeting of her Cabinet in No 10 before heading to Buckingham Palace for an audience with King Charles when she will formally step down.

Mr Sunak will then be invited to form the next government and is expected to deliver a statement in Downing Street late morning.

Latest Stories

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it