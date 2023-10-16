Rishi Sunak latest news: At least six Britons killed in Hamas 'pogrom', says PM - watch live

Rishi Sunak said at least six British citizens were killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Delivering a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon, the Prime Minister said that “we should call it by its name, it was a pogrom”.

Mr Sunak called for the “immediate release of all hostages” and said: “We stand with Israel.”

The Prime Minister told the Commons that “at least six British citizens were killed, a further 10 are missing, some of whom are feared to be among the dead”.

05:04 PM BST

Sunak: This is a difficult situation for police

Henry Smith, a senior Conservative MP, said a constituent who visited London on Saturday was “deeply disturbed” by pro-Hamas chants at a pro-Palestinian protest.

Rishi Sunak said the Government had ensured police had the “tools, powers and guidance that they need” to appropriate police protests.

“Obviously this is a difficult situation, I’m thankful for what they did over the weekend, they’ve made, I think, over 20 arrests... We are clear people may be free to express their views, but where they are inciting racial or religious hatred, that is against the law and they will meet the full force of the law as a result.”

04:57 PM BST

Sunak: We shouldn't prescribe best Israeli response

Tony Lloyd, the MP for Rochdale, became the latest Labour backbencher to criticise the Israeli response to the Hamas attack, arguing it has a duty to defend itself but also to protect innocent Palestinians.

Mr Lloyd said: “I must ask the Prime Minister, with Israel cutting off food, cutting off water, how does this seriously bring the hostages home? How does it seriously help to defeat Hamas?”

Rishi Sunak responded: “It’s not right for us to prescribe for another country how best they can exercise their lawful right and indeed duty to self-defence, but as a friend we will continue to call on Israel to take every precaution to avoid harming civilians.”

04:51 PM BST

Tobias Ellwood warns Israel against full-scale ground invasion

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory MP for Bournemouth East, noted the events of October 7 had “rightly been called Israel’s 9/11” but said there were “grave operational and strategic errors” in the name of combating terrorism.

Mr Ellwood said: “If we are a true friend of Israel, we should counsel against a full-scale ground invasion at this time, as it will see this conflict spill into the West Bank, East Jerusalem...”

After Sir Lindsay Hoyle called on MPs to keep their contributions concise, Mr Sunak said: “Of course every country had the right to defend itself and it wouldn’t be appropriate for the UK to define that approach, but we will continue to stand with Israel.

“As I said, as a friend, [we] urge them to take every possible precaution to minimise the impact on civilians.”

04:46 PM BST

Labour MPs press Sunak on risks of escalation and asks of Israel

Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan condemned Hamas’s “horrifying” acts of terror but insisted “innocent Palestinians must not pay the collective price”.

Dr Allin-Khan, a former shadow minister, asked Rishi Sunak to seek guarantees from Israel that incendiary weapons would not be used in civilian areas, that hospitals and medics would not be targeted, that food, water and electricity supplies must be immediately restored, and for no “military occupation and annexation of Gazan land”.

Mr Sunak told her: “I’m confident that the prime minister of Israel does not want to see any regional escalation beyond dealing with Hamas, and as a friend we will continue to call on Israel to take every precaution to avoid harming civilians.”

Rushanara Ali, another Labour MP, added: “Over a million Palestinians in Gaza have been told to flee, highlighting the scale of the impending humanitarian disaster which will only inflame tensions in the region... Can the Prime Minister tell the House what particular steps our government is taking to help de-escalate the conflict, which runs the risk of turning this into a wider regional conflict, drawing in Lebanon and Iran?”

The Prime Minister said both he and James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, were speaking to partners in the region and surveillance aircraft had been deployed.

04:42 PM BST

Prime Minister: Further arrests will be made 'where possible'

In response to Sir Iain Duncan Smith (see 16:41), Rishi Sunak insisted: “There is no place for demonstrations, convoys or flag-waving on British streets that glorifies terrorism or harasses the Jewish community.

“That’s why I met last week with police chiefs and the Community Security Trust in Downing Street to discuss how better we can protect the Jewish community at this time and police these protests appropriately, and I’m pleased that that work is ongoing but of course we will remain engaged with all partners to, as he said, anyone who breaks the law should be met with the full force of the law and be swiftly arrested.

“And I’ll also reassure him that many people will have seen incidents online and footage of scenes that are simply unacceptable. The police are currently reviewing that footage and where possible, and where they can, they will further arrest those responsible.”

04:41 PM BST

Sir Iain Duncan Smith: My Jewish sister-in-law has never felt more threatened

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, told the Commons:

Some people forget that the reason we defend Israel’s right to exist and its security is that six million Jews were murdered by a perverted ideology, and we must never return to that again. That’s why we stand with Israel in its time of absolute need.



Over the weekend, I have a Jewish sister-in-law, and she was quite clear that she has never felt more threatened than over the weekend when people took to the streets bearing Hamas’s crest on them, calling out to sweep Israel ‘from the river to the sea’, it’s all about getting rid of Jews in Palestine. There is no other question. So we really have to be very clear that we have to protect these Jewish people here who are British citizens and we must stamp out anti-Semitism.



I therefore ask my right honourable friend whether now we will redouble our efforts to make sure that if ever that happens again, those people bearing those flags, hurling that abuse, will be arrested and prosecuted with the full strength of the law.

04:35 PM BST

Labour MP asks Sunak about reports of white phosphorus use

Naz Shah, the Labour MP for Bradford, noted Amnesty International and Human Rights had reported the use of white phosphorus against civilians in Gaza.

Ms Shah asked whether the Foreign Office had received any confirmation of such reports, and what his repsonse would be.

Rishi Sunak replied: “I’m not going to comment on or speculate on reports where we do not have full access to information, or are unable to verify facts.”

04:33 PM BST

Sunak: We will recognise Palestine 'when it best suits the objective of peace'

Tahir Ali, the Labour MP, asked why the Government “has failed to recognise the state of Palestine”.

“Israel has absolutely every right to defend itself, Palestinians need to have that right as well. In doing so by recognising Palestine as a state, Palestine will be able to root out terrorism and defend its terrority.

“Does the unjustifiable actions of Hamas, a group that does not represent Palestinians, justify the collective punishment of innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza by the Israeli Defence Force?”

Rishi Sunak said the Government’s longstanding position “has been that the United Kingdom will recognise a Palestinian state at a time when it best suits the objective of peace”.

“We are committed to the objective of a sovereign, prosperous and peaceful Palestinian state living side-by-side with a safe and secure. As last week’s attack demonstrates, right now we must make sure Israel has that security.”

04:29 PM BST

Sunak asked about safe opening of Egypt border crossing

Dame Priti Patel, the former home secretary, said MPs had been “absolutely horrified” by the actions of Hamas terrorists.

She asked Rishi Sunak: “Could the Prime Minister explain through his conversations with President Sisi [of Egypt] how the opening of the border crossings between Gaza and Egypt on humanitarian grounds will be undertaken in a way that prevents the Hamas terrorists from leaving and potentially creating further atrocities in the region?”

Mr Sunak praised her “excellent point”, adding: “That is why there is complexity to opening the border crossing, she should be ensured we are engaged in those conversations, both with the Egyptians and other partners including the Americans, to find a safe way to open that crossing.

“Both ideally for the evacuation of British nationals that may be in Gaza, but also to provide international support into Gaza, which I know we would all like to see happen.”

04:25 PM BST

Sunak urged to meet family of woman taken hostage by Hamas

Dawn Butler said the Sagi family were watching the debate from the public gallery.

Ms Butler said the matriarch of the family had been taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, and is currently being held in Gaza.

“Ada booked a ticket to the UK to celebrate her 75th birthday,” the Labour MP added. “I’m asking if you will please, and remember the family are watching you Prime Minister, spare five minutes, just five minutes, to have a quick conversation.”

Mr Sunak added: “I’m more than happy to have a quick conversation, but I’m also engaged actively with our partners in the region to try and ensure the safe release of our hostages, something I’m sure the House will support me in doing in any which way we can.”

04:22 PM BST

Labour MP accuses Israel of 'clear violation of international law'

Imran Hussain, a Labour MP for Bradford East, joined MPs “in the condemnation of the bloodshed in Israel and Palestine”.

He said two million Palestinians “faced a dire humanitarian emergency long before today, yet indiscriminate air strikes and siege tactics have turned what was a critical emergency into a devastating catastrophe”.

“Will the Prime Minister make it clear to the Israeli government that laying siege to civilians in Gaza by blocking food, water, power and medical supplies, and indiscriminate air strikes killing civilians, is in clear violation of international law? And just what is the international community doing to stop the horrific and inhumane treatment of Palestinians?”

Rishi Sunak responded: “I again just gently point out to the honourable gentleman that the entity responsible for the suffering we’re seeing is Hamas and Hamas alone. Now of course we in the international community will do our best to alleviate the impact on innocent people, which is why today we’ve announced further aid to the region.”

04:16 PM BST

Labour MP suggests Rishi Sunak should 'review his statements' about Israel-Palestine war

Afzal Khan, the Labour MP for Gorton and a shadow justice minister, said a six-year-old Palestinian child had been murdered in Chicago because of his Muslim faith “and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas”.

Mr Khan added: “In the last week, we have seen a sharp rise in Islamophobia rhetoric and the dehumanisation of Palestinians and tragically yesterday we saw the consequences of this in the murder of this little boy.

“Will the Prime Minister review his statements about the conflict and ensure he does not add to the further vilification of Palestinians and Muslims when condemning the actions of Hamas?”

Rishi Sunak replied: “I just gently urge the honourable gentleman to examine what I said from this despatch box earlier, particularly about standing with the British Muslim community at this difficult time. We will not tolerate anti-Muslim hatred in any form, and will seek to stamp it out.”

He added: “Please see what I did say earlier from this dispatch box. We stand with all communities at this difficult time.”

04:13 PM BST

Crispin Blunt: Ensure Israel adheres to 'distinction and proportionality'

Crispin Blunt, the MP for Reigate, asked Rishi Sunak “to press upon our Israeli friends the principles of distinction and proportionality in their action, and to avoid any sense at which it looks like a collective punishment is being metered out to the Palestinians in Gaza”.

Mr Sunak replied: “We support Israel’s right to defend itself, but as a friend we will continue to call on Israel to take every precaution to avoid harming civilians.

“This is something I specifically discussed with prime minister Netanyahu, and we will continue to do so.”

Earlier today, Downing Street rebuked Mr Blunt after he claimed the UK could be complicit in war crimes being committed in Gaza.

04:11 PM BST

'It's important that the West Bank remains calm'

The chairman of the foreign affairs committee echoed Sir Ed Davey’s calls to proscribe the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Alicia Kearns, a Tory backbencher, accused Hamas of descending to the “depths of human depravity”, before calling for a special envoy for the Middle East peace process to be appointed and for loss of life to be minimised.

“How a counterterrorism operation is conducted matters,” Ms Kearns said.

Mr Sunak replied: “This is something that I spoke to the president of the Palestinian Authority this morning about

“It’s important that the West Bank remains calm and that is something we help to bring about.”

04:05 PM BST

Liberal Democrats urge proscription of Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said atrocities committed by Hamas had been “truly sickening”.

Sir Ed said his party “stand with the people of Israel, and with the Jewish community, who are grieving and are afraid”.

Urging the unconditional release of all hostages, he added: “We urge the Government to finally proscribe as a terrorist organisation the funders of Hamas, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.”

When asked by Sir Ed about the World Health Organisation’s fears that Israel may be in breach of international humanitarian law following the evacuation of hospitals, Rishi Sunak replied: “Well, unlike Hamas the Israeli president has said the Israeli armed forces will operate in accordance with international law.”

He added that Hamas was using local populations as “human shields”, and said Israel must take “every possible precaution” while exercising its absolute right to defend itself.

04:00 PM BST

Theresa May: 'Leave no stone unturned' to stop regional escalation

Theresa May urged Rishi Sunak to “leave no stone unturned” in preventing the Israel-Palestine war from escalating across the region.

She told MPs: “The attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists was barbaric. Terrorists must be defeated, whoever they are, wherever they are.”

Commending Mr Sunak’s response, Mrs May continued: “Will he commit today that the Government will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to prevent regional escalation of conflict, and in doing so will he reflect of the role of Iran?”

The Prime Minister replied: “I can give her that reassurance, it’s something that we’ve discussed extensively with partners in the region but also why last week I deployed a surveillance aircraft and assets to the region.”

04:00 PM BST

Rishi Sunak: This House stands united

The Prime Minister said in response to Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader:

The honourable gentleman opposite is absolutely right - this House stands united. It stands united in saying that we condemn unequivocally this terrorist attack by Hamas, stand united in saying that we will be steadfast in our support for Israel, steadfast in our support for the Jewish people, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always.

03:56 PM BST

Sir Keir Starmer: Labour stands with Israel, Britain stands with Israel

Israel was “the victim of terrorism on an unimaginable scale” last Saturday, Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons.

The Labour leader said: “The senseless murder of men, women, children, even babies, the horrors of hostage-taking, music festivals turned into killing fields, innocent Jews slaughtered within their own kibbutz, an attack with no cause other than bloodshed.

“I am sure that over the last few days, every member of this House has seen images from this crisis that will never be unseen, tiny bodies wrapped in bundles in Israel and now in Gaza, mothers and fathers grieving, Israeli, Palestinian, Muslim, Jew. The innocent, dead.

“As in any time of grave crisis it is crucial that this House speaks with one voice in condemnation of terror, in support for Israel in its time of agony and for the dignity of all human life, because Hamas do not wish to see peace in the Middle East. They just want to see Israel wiped off the map. But Hamas are not the Palestinian people, and the Palestinian people are not Hamas.

“So Labour stands with Israel, Britain stands with Israel. The attack is ongoing, terrorists are at large, hostages are still being held, some of them still British citizens. Israel has the right to bring her people home, to defend itself, to keep her people safe, and while Hamas has the capability to carry out attacks on Israeli territory, there can be no safety.”

Sir Keir added that Israel’s defence “must be conducted in accordance with international law”, insisting humanitarian corridors must be accessible and civilians must not be targeted.

03:49 PM BST

PM: Palestinian people are 'victims of Hamas too'

Rishi Sunak said that he was “proud that we are a longstanding and significant provider of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people”.

The Prime Minister told MPs: “And I can announce today that we are increasing our aid by a third with an additional £10million of support.

“An acute humanitarian crisis is unfolding to which we must respond. We must support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas too.”

03:46 PM BST

UK will 'support absolutely Israel’s right to defend itself', says Sunak

Rishi Sunak said that the Hamas attacks on Israel represented a “fundamental challenge to any idea of co-existence which is an essential precursor to peace and stability in the region”.

The Prime Minister said that we “must support absolutely Israel’s right to defend itself”.

He also said that there needed to be a recognition that in Hamas, Israel faces a “vicious enemy that embeds itself behind civilians”.

03:39 PM BST

Hamas attack was 'existential strike at the very idea of Israel as a safe homeland for the Jewish people'

In a message to the Jewish community, Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons: “This atrocity was an existential strike at the very idea of Israel as a safe homeland for the Jewish people.

“I understand why it has shaken you to your core and I am sickened that anti-Semitic incidents have increased since the attack.

“We are doing everything that we can to protect you.”

03:36 PM BST

Sunak: At least six British citizens killed in Hamas attacks

Rishi Sunak is now on his feet in the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister said of the Hamas attacks on Israel that “we should call it by its name, it was a pogrom.”

Mr Sunak called for the “immediate release of all hostages” as he told MPs: “We stand with Israel.”

The Prime Minister told the Commons that “at least six British citizens were killed, a further 10 are missing, some of whom are feared to be among the dead”.

03:31 PM BST

PM takes his seat ahead of Israel statement

Rishi Sunak has just taken his seat on the government frontbench in the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister was given a warm welcome by Tory MPs as he entered the chamber.

03:22 PM BST

Rishi Sunak set to deliver statement to MPs

The House of Commons is now steadily filling up ahead of Rishi Sunak’s statement to MPs on the situation in Israel and Gaza.

The Prime Minister is due to speak just after 3.30pm.

03:05 PM BST

Liz Truss task force to challenge Treasury orthodoxy

A pro-economic growth task force launched by Liz Truss is to unveil new modelling aimed at challenging the way the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) produces forecasts.

The Growth Commission, founded by the former prime minister over the summer, has carried out “dynamic modelling” that tries to assess how changes like tax cuts affect decision-making by people and businesses.

You can read the full story here.

02:42 PM BST

Labour VAT raid on private schools will cost jobs, unions warn

Education unions have privately warned Labour that the party’s plan to impose VAT on private schools could cost teachers jobs, The Telegraph can reveal.

The unions have also conveyed concerns that the policy could have the unintended consequence of schools downgrading their pension offer to staff.

You can read the full story here.

02:14 PM BST

Nicola Sturgeon denies being 'Liz Truss of the SNP'

Nicola Sturgeon has denied being the “Liz Truss of the SNP” after making a surprise appearance at the party’s conference that overshadowed her successor.

The former first minister snapped “don’t be ridiculous” when challenged whether her appearance could be compared to that of Ms Truss at the Tory conference, which attracted a huge crowd.

Ms Sturgeon also said the SNP’s new position on Scottish independence (see the post below at 10.36) has her “full unequivocal support”.

01:56 PM BST

Pictured: Nicola Sturgeon arrives at SNP conference in Aberdeen

Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the SNP's annual conference in Aberdeen this afternoon - Andrew Milligan/PA

01:55 PM BST

Sunak to deliver statement in Commons from 3.30pm

Rishi Sunak will deliver his statement on the situation in Israel and Gaza from 3.30pm, the House of Commons has confirmed.

The Prime Minister’s statement will be followed by statements from his Cabinet colleagues on prison capacity, HS2 and net zero in what is shaping up to be a busy first afternoon back in Westminster for MPs following the party conference recess.

01:45 PM BST

Keir Starmer to place Lords reform on hold

Sir Keir Starmer is poised to perform another about-turn by watering down his pledge to abolish the House of Lords within five years.

The Labour leader has promised to axe the upper chamber – which he has branded “indefensible” and establish a new elected body.

He had committed to do so within his first five years in office, but is now set to delay any reforms until after he has seen out his first term.

You can read the full story here.

01:06 PM BST

Sturgeon to make surprise appearance at SNP conference

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to make a surprise appearance at the SNP conference in Aberdeen shortly, the first such gathering since she stepped down as party leader, writes Simon Johnson.

It is also the first conference since she and her husband were arrested by police investigating the party’s finances. Both were released without charge pending further investigation and she has denied any wrongdoing.

Humza Yousaf, her successor, denied he feared being overshadowed by her as he toured the conference’s exhibition hall.

He said: “I’m delighted. She’s a member and she has every right to be here and I’m certain conference will really look forward to seeing her as well.”

Asked if she would upstage him, he laughed: “Any decent questions?”

12:47 PM BST

Sunak to provide update on UK nationals in Gaza

Rishi Sunak will provide the latest update about British nationals in Gaza this afternoon, Downing Street said, but warned the situation was “fast-moving and complicated”.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “We know that several British nationals sadly have been killed. Others are missing. You can expect the Prime Minister to provide the latest possible updates on this in his statement later today.

“In the meantime we are assisting families and our thoughts are with those who are facing unimaginable uncertainty and fear because of these despicable attacks.”

Mr Sunak is due to deliver a statement to MPs later this afternoon, likely just after 3.30pm.

12:26 PM BST

Scrap EU red tape blocking 100,000 new homes, Sunak told

Rishi Sunak must bring back plans to scrap European Union rules that are blocking the construction of 100,000 new homes, senior Tory MPs have demanded.

Leading backbenchers are urging the Prime Minister to include legislation to abolish obstructive Brussels red tape in next month’s King’s Speech.

Their call comes after Labour blocked the Government’s proposals to scrap “nutrient neutrality” requirements and turbocharge housebuilding.

You can read the full story here.

12:00 PM BST

How could a by-election be triggered in Wellingborough?

Peter Bone is facing a suspension from the House of Commons of six weeks.

If agreed by MPs that would be above the threshold of at least 10 days which is needed to trigger a recall petition.

The petition would be set up in Wellingborough, with voters then given a six week window in which to sign it.

For a petition to succeed, 10 per cent of eligible registered voters would need to sign it.

If the 10 per cent threshold was reached the seat would become vacant and a by-election would then be required.

11:45 AM BST

Investigation was ‘flawed’ and ‘procedurally unfair’, says Peter Bone

Peter Bone said he believed the investigation into the claims made against him was “flawed” and “procedurally unfair”.

The Tory MP said in a statement: “I am also firmly of the opinion that on this occasion the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme investigation was flawed, procedurally unfair and didn’t comply with its own rules and regulations.

“It is my belief that they have operated outside of the powers given to them by Parliament and I am currently discussing with lawyers what action could and should be taken.”

Mr Bone said it had been a “great honour and privilege to represent the people of Wellingborough and Rushden for more than 18 years as their Member of Parliament” and he will “continue to represent them to the best of my ability”.

11:25 AM BST

Tory MP Peter Bone faces six-week suspension for 'sexual misconduct and bullying'

Tory MP Peter Bone is facing a six week suspension from the House of Commons after an Independent Expert Panel found he had “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a member of his staff in 2012 and 2013.

The IEP has recommended that Mr Bone is suspended from the Commons for six weeks.

If the sanction is agreed by MPs it would trigger the Recall of MPs Act 2015 which could then result in a by-election in his Wellingborough constituency.

Mr Bone said in a statement that “none of the misconduct allegations against me ever took place” and the claims are “false and untrue”.

10:58 AM BST

PM: ‘Support and glorification of Hamas is illegal’

Rishi Sunak warned that “support and glorification of Hamas is illegal”.

The Prime Minister also told broadcasters that it had been made “crystal clear” to police what is acceptable and what is not when it comes to expressing support for Palestinians.

Asked where the line was between protesting for Palestinians and supporting Hamas, Mr Sunak said: “Well, Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organisation. It is very clear under the law that support and glorification of Hamas is illegal and those offences are punishable with up to almost 14 years in jail.

“The police have that guidance. They know that. That is why I met with them specifically last week in advance of this weekend’s protests to make sure they were crystal clear about what was okay and what is not okay.

“But it is not just about Hamas. More broadly, actions that incite violence or stir up religious hatred and racial violence are also not acceptable.”

10:53 AM BST

Sunak: Government will do ‘everything we can’ to ‘stamp out’ anti-Semitism

Rishi Sunak said there is “no place in our society for anti-Semitism and we will do everything we can to stamp it out” as he talked to broadcasters during a visit to a Jewish school in north London this morning.

He said: “I have come to this Jewish school this morning specifically to demonstrate my solidarity with the Jewish community here in the UK and let them know that we are going to do everything in our power to keep them safe.

“Last week I met with the Community Security Trust and police chiefs, we have provided more funding for the CST, that is the organisation that helps keep schools, synagogues and other Jewish community institutions safe.

“We spent time with the police to make sure they have all the tools, powers and guidance they need to police protests over the weekend appropriately and strike that right balance. Iyt is a difficult job but I am grateful to them for everything that they have done.”

He added: “I am determined to ensure that our Jewish community is able to feel safe on our streets. There is no place in our society for anti-Semitism and we will do everything we can to stamp it out and where it happens it will be met with the full force of the law.”

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, visits a Jewish school in north London this morning - Jonathan Buckmaster /Reuters

10:36 AM BST

SNP will have mandate for independence even if it loses seats, claims deputy leader

The SNP will have a mandate for independence negotiations even if it goes backwards and loses seats at the next general election, the party’s depute leader has claimed.

Keith Brown said it was the “democratic norm” that the winner of an election is the party which wins a majority of seats.

The SNP yesterday agreed a new plan for securing Scottish independence. It would see Holyrood seek independence negotiations with Westminster if the SNP wins a majority of seats north of the border.

A majority of seats would be at least 29 - significantly lower than the 48 won by the SNP in 2019.

Mr Brown was asked during an interview on BBC Good Morning Scotland how losing seats could be viewed as a mandate for another referendum.

He said: “These are the democratic norms that if you win an election, by which I mean if you win the majority of seats, you have won by popular consent…”

He added: “If in the UK, a party of government, as has happened many times in the past, won the election again with fewer votes – you’re saying they didn’t have a mandate? Of course, that’s not the case.

“We would have that mandate because we would have won the election and I think people understand that.”

10:00 AM BST

Poll: Just one third of voters believe Tories know what they stand for

Just under one third of voters believe the Conservative Party currently knows what it stands for, according to a new Opinium poll.

Some 30 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement that the Tories know what they stand for while 46 per cent disagreed, giving a net score of minus 16.

Meanwhile, 42 per cent agreed with the statement that the Labour Party knows what it stands for and 31 per cent disagreed, giving a net score of plus 11.

The fieldwork for the company’s poll was conducted between October 11-13.

09:45 AM BST

Quarter of voters believe Tories can be trusted to take big decisions

Just one quarter of voters believe the Conservative Party can be trusted to take big decisions, according to a new Opinium poll conducted between October 11-13.

Some 24 per cent of voters agreed with the statement that the Tories can be trusted to take big decisions.

But 56 per cent disagreed with the statement, given the Tories a net score of minus 32.

Some 35 per cent of people agreed that Labour can be trusted to take the big decisions compared to 37 per cent who disagreed with the statement.

09:28 AM BST

Net migration to remain above pre-Brexit levels without policy change

Net migration is set to remain above pre-Brexit levels for the rest of the decade unless the Government changes its policies, modelling by Oxford University experts shows.

The number of people entering the UK minus those leaving will not drop below the levels experienced before Brexit – between 250,000 and 350,000 annually – by the end of the decade even though it will fall from its record peak of 606,000 last year, according to analysis by the university’s Migration Observatory.

The researchers warned the increase could be even greater if demand for foreign workers continues to rise at its current pace and more overseas students decide to stay in the UK after their studies.

Work visas alone account for 48 per cent of net migration and students 22 per cent, according to the research.

You can read the full story here.

09:00 AM BST

Sunak to deliver statement in Commons on Israel crisis

Rishi Sunak will deliver a statement to MPs in the House of Commons this afternoon on the situation in Israel.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister will reiterate “the UK’s total condemnation of Hamas’ attack and setting out the Government’s approach to the developing crisis”.

The Commons returns from its party conference recess today, starting with levelling up questions at 2.30pm.

The earliest we will then hear from Mr Sunak will be just after 3.30pm. The exact timing of the PM’s statement will depend on whether any urgent questions are granted by the Commons Speaker (urgent questions are always held before statements).

08:35 AM BST

Minister: Prisons overcrowding crisis a 'reality brought about by pandemic'

The nation’s prisons overcrowding crisis is the result of Covid disruption to the justice system, a minister said this morning.

James Heappey, the armed forces minister, said the high number of people in prison is a “reality brought about by the Covid pandemic”.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, is expected to deliver a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon setting out the Government’s plan to tackle the crisis.

James Heappey, the armed forces minister, is pictured during an interview on Sky News this morning

The centrepiece will be a new legal presumption that criminals facing prison terms of at least six months and possibly up to a year should not be jailed, but instead carry out “robust” community sentences enforced by electronic tags and curfews.

Asked what would happen to rapists and burglars who are sentenced in the short-term, Mr Heappey told Sky News: “You heard in Alex’s opinion piece yesterday that he believes that there are too many people in prison at the moment. That is a reality brought about by the Covid pandemic and the fact that there has been a rush of court cases to catch up on a lack of court cases during Covid.

“That has temporarily increased the number of people in prison. Alex is looking at mechanisms for getting those who are on shorter sentences for more minor crimes out of prison and a different way of serving their punishment. Those who are guilty of more major crimes such as the ones you described will absolutely find themselves in prison.”

08:11 AM BST

Tories need to win one of two by-elections this week to 'keep flame of hope alive'

Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party need to win at least one of the two by-elections this week to keep their general election hopes alive, a leading polling expert has suggested.

Professor Sir John Curtice said it would be “rather useful” for the Tories to hang onto either Tamworth or Mid Bedfordshire “in terms of keeping the flame of hope alive” that they can defeat Labour at the next national contest.

Sir John told the Daily Mail: “I think we expect a fairly substantial fall in the Conservative vote in both constituencies. But whether that will result in the Conservatives losing either or both seats is uncertain. The best that the Tories can hope for in Tamworth is to hang on narrowly and the best they can hope for in Mid Bedfordshire is that the opposition vote is split.”

He added: “If the Tories hang on to one of the two seats, certainly in terms of keeping the flame of hope alive among the parliamentary party [for the next election], that would be rather useful. But losing them both, given the difficulties for the opposition of winning these two seats, would be a bad night.”

The Tories are defending a majority of more than 24,000 in Mid Bedfordshire and more than 19,000 in Tamworth.

But Labour, riding high in national opinion polls with a steady double digit lead over the Tories, are hoping to deliver an upset when voters go to the ballot box in the two constituencies on Thursday.

