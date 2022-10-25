Rishi Sunak latest news: New Tory leader to become next PM after Liz Truss holds final Cabinet meeting

Jack Maidment
·8 min read
Rishi Sunak, the new Tory leader, is pictured in central London yesterday - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe
Rishi Sunak, the new Tory leader, is pictured in central London yesterday - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

Rishi Sunak will formally become prime minister today after Liz Truss has held her final Cabinet meeting and departs No 10 for the last time.

Ms Truss will convene the final meeting of her top team at 9am before then making a statement in Downing Street just after 10am.

The outgoing premier will then head to Buckingham Palace for an audience with His Majesty the King as she formally steps down.

Mr Sunak will then travel to the palace when the King will invite him to form the next government.

The new Tory leader will then head to Downing Street where he will make a statement in front of the famous black door of No 10 at about 11.35am.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:47 AM

'I think he does have empathy'

Lord Pickles was asked a question about Rishi Sunak's wealth and it was suggested to him that the new Tory leader may struggle to connect with ordinary working people.

The former Cabinet minister told Sky News: "I don't think we should look down our noses at somebody just because they have got a bob or two. A large bob or two. I think he is capable of walking other people's shoes. I think he does have empathy and time will tell.

"But I think he is a very competent guy and I wish him well."

07:39 AM

Lord Pickles: Cabinet must be appointed on merit

Lord Pickles, the Tory former Cabinet minister, said that Rishi Sunak faces a number of major tasks in his first few days and weeks as prime minister.

He said that Mr Sunak must appoint a "balanced Cabinet and that people are appointed on merit rather than just rewarding mates".

He also said: "He has got to put across a very clear set of policies. I have not been entirely sure what the Conservative Party stood for for a number of months and I think that needs to be got across very clearly to the public.

"I think above all he has got to ensure that Downing Street works."

07:34 AM

'We don't have a presidential system'

Victoria Atkins, a supporter of Rishi Sunak and a former minister, was asked why now is not the right time for a general election.

She told Sky News: "I think there are actually two primary reasons, First of all it is completely practical which is my goodness me we have got a lot to deal with at the moment, we have to stabilise the markets, we have to stabilise the economy."

Told that the failure to call an election now is actually because of the existential crisis facing the Conservative Party, Ms Atkins continued: "The second reason, if I may... forgive me this is a bit of constitutional law in the beginning of the morning for people who have just woken up, we elect a party, it is a Conservative manifesto in 2019, we don't have a presidential system and I am responsible and I am representative of my constituents but I am also accountable to them."

07:28 AM

'I am not going to name names'

Rishi Sunak has pledged to appoint a Cabinet filled with talent from across the Conservative Party after his predecessors in No 10 were accused of only promoting their allies.

Asked what that actually means, Victoria Atkins, the Tory former minister, told Sky News: "I think we have an enormous range of talents across the party.

"I am not going to name names, if you'll forgive me, because I don't want to make enemies at 7 o'clock in the morning."

07:26 AM

Lib Dems: 'We need a general election now'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has claimed the Conservatives “don’t trust the British people”.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, he said people were “furious” about not being given a chance to have their say on who leads the country and that his party would work with “any MP” to push for an election.

The Liberal Democrat leader said he anticipates spending cuts and measures that would fail to look after the poorest in society from Rishi Sunak’s government.

He said: “We think we need a general election now, we believe that, but it’s increasingly clear the Conservatives don’t trust the British people. They’re not going to give people a say and, let me tell you, people are furious about that.

“We’re happy to work with any MP who’s willing to give the people a chance to have their say.”

07:24 AM

New PM 'wants fiscal plan to be published as scheduled on October 31'

Rishi Sunak does want the medium term fiscal plan to be unveiled as planned on October 31, one of his supporters has said.

Victoria Atkins, a Tory former minister, told Sky News: "We have got to give Rishi and the chancellor a bit of time and space to work out the plans. Rishi very much wants a statement to go ahead on the 31st of October but decisions will be made on that."

07:20 AM

Labour admits early election now looking 'less likely'

Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, has acknowledged the prospect of a general election now “looks less likely”.

The party has been calling for the question to be put back to the country as the Tories have changed their leader twice since they won a mandate to lead in 2019.

But Mr McFadden said Rishi Sunak appears to have “ruled it out”. He told BBC Breakfast: “Given the parliamentary arithmetic – the Conservative Party has got a big majority – the only way a general election can happen, really, is if they agree to hold one. So, that looks less likely today.”

He said such a vote would be preferable to “a game of musical chairs at the top of the Conservative Party”.

07:19 AM

Rishi Sunak will 'stick to' 2019 Tory manifesto

Victoria Atkins was asked how Rishi Sunak intends to fill the multi-billion pound hole at the heart of the public finances.

She refused to be drawn on specifics but said that "he will be getting to work immediately" and as a former chancellor he "doesn't need lessons in how the Treasury works".

Ms Atkins, a former minister and a supporter of Mr Sunak, said the new Tory leader will be delivering on the pledges the party made in its 2019 manifesto, telling Sky News he will "stick to that manifesto".

Asked if Mr Sunak will stick to a promise made by Liz Truss to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP by 2030, she said the new government will "continue to do everything we need to do not just to defend our country but also to help Ukraine in particular".

07:14 AM

Sunak supporter admits some MPs have 'bruised feelings'

Victoria Atkins, a supporter of Rishi Sunak and a former minister, said there will be some MPs who have "bruised feelings" following the coronation of the new Tory leader.

But she told Sky News that she believes that yesterday saw the "overwhelming majority of people coming together".

07:13 AM

Tory MP guarantees Sunak will be in No 10 for more than a few months

Victoria Atkins, a Tory former minister and a supporter of Rishi Sunak, has guaranteed that the new Tory leader will be in No 10 for longer than a couple of months.

Asked if she could guarantee that Tory MPs would not be picking a new leader in a matter of weeks, she told Sky News: "Yes because having seen the reception that Rishi got yesterday in the 1922 Committee meeting... the reception Rishi got from across the party was so inspiring to see and also so comforting."

Ms Atkins said she believes there is a "real chance here of uniting".

07:09 AM

Timings for today

This is how today is due to play out:

  • Liz Truss will chair a meeting of her Cabinet at 9am.

  • Ms Truss will then deliver a statement outside No 10 at about 10.15am before travelling to Buckingham Palace for an audience with His Majesty The King. She will then formally step down.

  • New Tory leader Rishi Sunak will then travel to Buckingham Palace for his own audience with the King when he will be invited to form the next government.

  • The new prime minister will then travel to Downing Street and will address the nation at approximately 11.35am.

07:04 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It is new prime minister day in Westminster, with Rishi Sunak due to formally take over from Liz Truss later this morning after he was crowned the new Tory leader yesterday.

Ms Truss will hold a final meeting of her Cabinet in No 10 before heading to Buckingham Palace for an audience with King Charles when she will formally step down.

Mr Sunak will then be invited to form the next government and is expected to deliver a statement in Downing Street late morning.

