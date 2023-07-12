Rishi Sunak latest news: PM dismisses Ben Wallace's 'we are not Amazon' jibe at Ukraine

Rishi Sunak insisted Ukraine had already proven itself grateful for military and other aid - Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine is already grateful for support it receives from the West, Rishi Sunak insists after Ben Wallace’s “Amazon” jibe.

Mr Wallace, the Defence Secretary, revealed he said “we’re not Amazon” after being presented with a list of weapons when he travelled to Kyiv last year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Asked at the Nato summit in Vilnius if he agreed with his frontbencher that people would want to see “gratitude” from Ukraine for the military help the country is getting from the West, he replied: “President Zelensky has expressed his gratitude for what we’ve done on a number on occasions.

“Not least in his incredibly moving address that he made to Parliament earlier this year and he’s done so again to me as he has done countless times when I met him.”

He added that Mr Zelensky and his countrymen were “incredibly grateful” for the leadership the UK has shown and it “often being the first to move support forward”.

“People across Ukraine are also fighting for their lives and freedom every single day, and they’re paying a terrible price for it. So I completely understand Volodymyr’s desire to do everything he can to protect his people and to stop this war and we will continue to give him the support that he needs.”

04:04 PM BST

That's all for today...

Thank you for joining me on another busy day across Westminster and beyond as Rishi Sunak closed out the Nato summit in Lithuania while his deputy Oliver Dowden took questions in the Commons.

I will be back early tomorrow to guide you through the latest.

03:41 PM BST

More teacher strikes to come in autumn as union backs industrial action

Teachers in England represented by the NASUWT union have voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Nearly nine out of 10 teacher members of the union who voted backed strike action. NASUWT – which passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law – has said it plans to stage continuous action short of strike action starting in September.

Dates for strikes in the autumn term will also be considered and the action will be coordinated with other unions where possible, the union said.

Overall, 88.5 per cent of NASUWT teacher members who voted in the ballot backed strikes, and 94.3 per cent backed action short of strikes, with a turnout of 51.9 per cent.

Michael Murphy has the full story

03:12 PM BST

I'm laser-focused on my five pledges, insists Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak insisted he was “laser-focused on delivering for the British people”, adding “their priorities are my priorities” before running through three of his five pledges.

“Most recently you could see us delivering on [stopping the boats] yesterday, passing some of the toughest legislation that any Government has ever passed when it comes to tackling that priority, opposed at every turn I’d say by the Labour Party.

“But that is a demonstration of my commitment and my Government’s commitment to just relentlessly focus on the things that matter to the British people. And when I set those priorities I didn’t do it because it was easy... I did it because they were the right things to focus on. I am ambitious for the country... so it’s right that I set ambitious promises and targets.”

03:10 PM BST

Other countries will also back Ukraine pledge, says Rishi Sunak

Pressed on how quickly he saw Ukraine’s accession to Nato happening, Rishi Sunak described the summit as a “very important moment” in light of the alliance’s affirmation that Ukraine will eventually become a member.

Story continues

“You’ve seen the removal of the membership action plan, as the secretary general described it, that’s turned the process from a two-step process into a one-step process.”

He added: “Also what you’ve seen is Ukraine sitting alongside me and other allies in the first meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council. These are very significant moments along Ukraine’s journey to membership, and all of that was complemented from the declaration by the G7 allies to provide long-term multilateral guarantees.

“I’m highly confident that very quickly what you will see is other countries signing up to that same pledge... If you take all of that together, I think what you’ve got is... President Zelensky’s words are actually better than mine to describe it.

“He’s actually described it by saying that the outcome of the Vilinus summit is a meaningful success for Ukraine, and that he is bringing home significant security victory for Ukraine, for his country and for its people. Those are President Zelensky’s words about what this summit has achieved for him and for his people. And I’m very proud and everyone should be very proud that the UK has had a leading role to play in that outcome.”

03:06 PM BST

Rishi Sunak: Public pay decisions will be guided by fairness and responsibility

On the Treasury’s warning public sector pay increases will need to be funded by spending cuts elsewhere in government departments, Rishi Sunak said the Government would be guided by “fairness”.

“Fairness for our public sector workers, because we want to make sure they’re rewarded fairly for their workers, but also fairness for taxpayers who ultimately have to foot the bill for pay rises.

“And the other things we’ll be guided by is responsibility. I think everyone knows the economic context that we’re in and we need to make sure that Government decisions, particularly when it comes to not borrowing more, are made responsibly so that we don’t fuel inflation, make it worse or last for longer.

“So those are the things that we’ll be guided by, fairness and responsibility.”

03:04 PM BST

Rishi Sunak: Zelensky and Ukraine are grateful

Rishi Sunak was asked he agreed with Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, that people would want to see “gratitude” from Ukraine for the military help the country is getting from the West.

“President Zelensky has expressed his gratitude for what we’ve done on a number on occasions, not least in his incredibly moving address that he made to Parliament earlier this year and he’s done so again to me as he has done countless times when I met him,” Mr Sunak replied.

He added that Mr Zelensky and his countrymen were “incredibly grateful” for the leadership the UK has shown and it “often being the first to move support forward”.

“People across Ukraine are also fighting for their lives and freedom every single day, and they’re paying a terrible price for it. So I completely understand Volodymyr’s desire to do everything he can to protect his people and to stop this war and we will continue to give him the support that he needs.”

03:02 PM BST

Rishi Sunak: The UK is at the heart of Nato

Rishi Sunak said Britain had “led the way on Ukraine, moving first on tanks and long-range missiles [and] training their troops for the counter-offensive”.

Mr Sunak referenced today’s announcement that the UK will provide more ammunition, 70 more combat vehicles and a new rehabilitation centre for injured Ukrainian veterans.

“We’re moving forward with the combat air coalition, and the UK starts training Ukrainian pilots next month. And we’re using our leadership in technology to keep Nato at the cutting edge, hosting the European headquarters of the defence innovation accelerator in the UK and holding the first global summit on AI safety later this year.

“The United Kingdom has been here since the start of this alliance. In 1948, in the hope of avoiding another devastating war, we joined together with a handful of allies to pledge that we would come to one another’s defence. That pact was the seed of the North Atlantic Treaty. Seventy-five years later, faced with new threats in Europe, Nato is more important than ever. It has proved itself to be the most successful alliance in history. And this week, we’ve shown once again that the UK is at its heart.”

02:59 PM BST

Rishi Sunak: The British people should be proud of our role in Nato

Rishi Sunak said it had been 500 days of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, praising Ukrainians for “standing strong and defiant”.

“In the last few weeks, they’ve taken back more ground than Russia has taken in the last year, and we’re standing with them and allies are doubling down in their support.

“Today with our G7 partners we have agreed to provide the long-term, bilateral security agreements that Ukraine needs. These commitments mark a new high point in international support for Ukraine. And I want to be clear, they are not a substitute for Nato membership... We’ve taken a big step this week towards bringing Ukraine into the alliance.”

Mr Sunak noted the first meeting of the Ukraine-Nato Council had been held “with President Zelensky sitting by our side, as an equal”.

He added: “I was struck once again by how valued our contribution is. The British people should know that, and they should be proud.”

02:57 PM BST

Rishi Sunak: Nato 'more confident and united than ever'

Rishi Sunak said the Nato summit “stands out as a summit in Nato’s long history” against the backdrop of a “volatile and dangerous world”.

Mr Sunak called out “increasing aggression from authoritarian states, challenging our security in Europe and beyond”, before insisting Nato is “more confident and united than ever”.

“First we’ve acted decisively to strengthen this alliance, agreeing the most fundamental transformation to Nato’s readiness since the Cold War. Comprehensive war-fighting plans to defend the UK and its allies, scaled-up defence production to boost our stockpiles which will benefit British industry and increase defence spending, with all our allies now committed to hitting the two per cent defence target.

“And we did something here in Vilinus that not long ago seemed impossible. We welcomed Finland to the table as a Nato member, and very soon we’ll be doing the same with Sweden. We are stronger with them by our side, and in time we will be stronger with Ukraine as a Nato ally too.”

02:52 PM BST

One million homeowners facing £500-a-month mortgage shock

Nearly a million homeowners are facing a mortgage shock of at least £500-a-month, the Bank of England has warned.

Homeowners on cheap fixed deals who remortgage by the end of 2026 will see a sharp jump in costs of at least £6,000 a year, economists at the Bank said.

Of the near-million facing an increase of at least £500-a-month, around 200,000 will see their bills rise by £1,000 or more.

The Bank of England warned that the sharp increase in housing costs meant hundreds of thousands of families may struggle to pay their mortgages, and its forecasts will put more pressure on the Chancellor to help struggling homeowners.

Melissa Lawford has the full story

02:50 PM BST

'Insulting' and 'dehumanising' to call civil servants 'the Blob', says Simon Case

Politicians should not refer to civil servants as ‘the Blob’ as it is “insulting” and “dehumanising”, Simon Case has said.

Mr Case, Britain’s most senior civil servant, told the public administration committee: “Obviously I don’t agree with a characterisation which is insulting, dehumanising, totally unacceptable.

“It would surprise me if current ministers were using this language, not least because if they were it would indicate something akin to self-defeating cowardice.”

A former Cabinet minister retorted: “People who want to know what Simon Case really thinks about the public should look in the Lockdown Files, where he was mocking holidaymakers stuck in hotel rooms during Covid quarantines...

“If ever you needed a demonstration that there was a born to rule attitude in the civil service that holds the public in disdain, Simon Case is it. Now that they’ve been found out, the Blob is fighting back.”

02:47 PM BST

Shake on it

Volodymyr Zelensky reaches past Joe Biden to shake hands with Gitanas Nauseda, the Lithuanian president, as they stand alongside over Nato leaders including Rishi Sunak at the summit in Vilinus - Doug Mills

02:34 PM BST

'Sunak has made himself look ridiculous over the small boats'

To an extent seldom appreciated by prime ministers when they enter office, their standing in the eyes of the public is likely to depend largely on how they perform on one talismanic issue.

Being seen to succeed on the key priority of their own electoral base tends to give them a lift in authority sufficient to make mincemeat of any leader of the opposition.

Margaret Thatcher, beset by difficulties in her early years in power, became the Iron Lady after reclaiming the Falkland Islands. It was suddenly inevitable that she would be a three-term premier.

By contrast, John Major picked a fight with the EU in 1994 on a proposed extension to qualified majority voting. But in the heat of a summit in Greece he backed down and from then on was an object of derision.

Though the matter is not quite settled yet, do not doubt that Rishi Sunak is currently heading down the Major route rather than the Thatcher one on his key pledge to “stop the boats”.

Patrick O’Flynn: The public won’t be fooled over migration

02:22 PM BST

Get ready for five more pledges

Jeremy Hunt has suggested a further five pledges will follow Rishi Sunak’s current promises ahead of the next general election.

“I have enormous confidence not just that we will meet his five pledges, but in meeting them we will restore the trust of the British people that we lost last year,” Mr Hunt told Onward, the centre-right think tank, last night.

“And then we will be able to make another set of pledges going into the election. And we’ll be able to say to them ‘you can listen to us, because we delivered the last five, and here are the next five, and we’re a party that delivers’.”

02:13 PM BST

Rishi Sunak press conference coming up

We are expecting a press conference with remarks from Rishi Sunak in a few minutes’ time to close out the Nato summit at Lithuania.

Watch live at the top of this blog, and follow all the latest in these posts.

01:48 PM BST

Ukraine-Russia war: 'We're not Amazon', Wallace tells Ukraine

Ben Wallace said “we’re not Amazon” after being presented with a list of weapons when he travelled to Ukraine last year.

The Defence Secretary warned that repeated demands could alienate key allies, noting influential figures in Washington had complained about the level of support given to Kyiv.

He continued: “You know, we’re not Amazon... I told them that last year, when I drove 11 hours to be given a list.”

Speaking at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for Western support but said he would press US President Joe Biden for long-range missiles.

Members of the US delegation were reportedly furious yesterday when Mr Zelensky hit out at Nato’s “absurd” refusal to let Ukraine join.

Benedict Smith has all the latest

01:45 PM BST

'Public sector pay delusions will impoverish us all'

Public sector workers deserve above-inflation pay rises and it is only a mean-minded Tory Government which is standing in their way, writes Ross Clark.

We know this because Mick Lynch and his fellow trade unionists keep telling us so. All the wealth in Britain is being hoovered up by dark, capitalist forces who are somehow depriving public sector workers of what is rightfully theirs.



Or maybe it isn’t quite like that. If you really want to know why public sector wages are not quite keeping up with inflation an alternative perspective to Mick Lynch’s is provided by the Office for National Statistics’ latest figures for public service productivity. They suggest that productivity increased by 0.9 per cent in the year to the first quarter of 2023 – which sounds healthy enough until you realise that it is still substantially down on before the pandemic. Worse, it is lower than it was when Tony Blair and Gordon Brown came to office. The ONS index sets public service productivity at 100 for 1997. It now stands at 96.8.



In other words, we have had a quarter of a century in which to improve working practices. We have had numerous technological developments such as the internet and artificial intelligence which should have provided more efficient ways of doing things. And yet in spite of this, the average public service worker is producing less now than in 1997.

Ross Clark has more here

01:04 PM BST

Why mud could stick over the economy

Another week, another mention from Labour of “the Tory mortgage bombshell”, which has fast become one of its most-used slogans.

Of course, Britain’s economic turmoil didn’t start and end with Liz Truss’s short-lived mini-Budget last year. Indeed, mortgage rates are now at a 15-year high despite Rishi Sunak undoing virtually all of her tax-cutting plan.

But Starmer and Rayner will be acutely aware they can turn last year’s crisis into an opportunity. Polling in recent months has clearly shown many voters squarely blame the Tories for their woes - and Sunak must soon set out a strong, clear rebuttal.

01:02 PM BST

Analysis: The spirit of 1996 - and 2024 - was in the air at PMQs

The spirit of 1996 was in the air in the Commons as Rayner noted Sunak was the first leader to miss two Prime Minister’s Questions sessions in a row with other engagements since Sir John Major.

With Labour on course for a landslide in line with current polls, Rayner’s metaphors wrote themselves. Aside from a back-and-forth over child poverty, which saw both parties squarely blaming the other, the substance of her exchange with Dowden felt fairly familiar.

Angela Rayner

Labour’s lines? Painting the Tories as “out-of-touch”, blaming them for mortgage woes and claiming they are content with low wages. The Tory response? Pointing out Labour’s links to the unions, their past economic woes, and their recent lack of clarity on the disruption caused by strikes and Just Stop Oil.

All in all, nothing new. But these are the lines of attack that will be plastered across posters - and could well change voters’ minds - when the next election rolls around next year.

12:34 PM BST

BBC latest: Scandal-hit presenter 'extremely angry' about claims

Jon Sopel claims the unnamed BBC presenter accused of paying thousands for explicit photographs of a teenager is “extremely angry” over the allegations.

Speaking to The News Agents podcast he said the Sun - who first published the claims - has to “show us or shut up”.

Sopel continued: “A number of people have been in touch with the presenter to say they feel righteous fury over the way The Sun has covered this and it is fair to say that the presenter at the heart of this is also extremely angry over a lot of The Sun coverage and is convinced they’re trying to dig and find new dirt to harm this particular person’s reputation.”

Last weekend, the Sun newspaper published allegations that a household name broadcaster had paid thousands of pounds for explicit images of a youth over a three-year period, according to their parents.

They claimed the young person was 17 at the time the relationship. But on Monday a lawyer for the person refuted this and insisted nothing illegal had happened - branding the parents’ claims “rubbish”.

In the days since, three more young people have come forward claiming they have been involved with the presenter, who still has not been named.

12:19 PM BST

Dowden hits back over Ulez, Just Stop Oil and unions

Angela Rayner said Oliver Dowden “doesn’t even acknowledge” child poverty, asking how many children did not have a permanent address today compared to 2010, when Labour left office.

Mr Dowden said “we can exchange all these numbers across the Despatch Box... These are the numbers that matters. There are 1.7 million fewer people in absolute poverty under this Government. 400,000 fewer children, 200,000 fewer pensioners, and one million fewer working people of working age.

“Because the single best route out of poverty is a job and record numbers of people, four million people under this Government, have got a job. That is the difference between this party and the party opposite who always leave office with unemployment higher.”

Ms Rayner said “what matters is what people feel every single day”, blaming the Conservatives for Britons who are working but “can’t afford their mortgage, can’t afford their bills and can’t afford their rent”.

Ms Rayner said Tory ministers “won’t even admit the problem” of child poverty, concluding: “Just like the Question Time in March 1996, they can only offer excuses and not answers. Lord John Prescott said to Lord Michael Heseltine that day how can the Rt Hon gentleman be so complacent in the face of sheer misery created by his Government’s policies? 27 years on, why are we asking the exact same thing?”

Mr Dowden said there was a “reshuffle coming up on the other side, but this audition for John Prescott’s old job is just getting a little bit hackneyed... It is this Government that has lifted 400,000 children out of poverty. The party opposite, claiming to be the party of working people, but under their policies people can’t even get to work. They support Just Stop Oil protesters blocking our roads, they support their union paymasters stopping our trains and of course they support the hated Ulez - stopping cars across our capital. While Conservatives get Britain moving, Labour are standing in everyone’s way.”

12:14 PM BST

'I will take absolutely no lectures from the party opposite'

Angela Rayner had little time for Oliver Dowden’s last answer, adding: “Once again he talks about balancing the books, his party crashed the economy. He seems to be completely oblivious to what it’s like for working people at the moment.”

Ms Rayner quoted new research published today which found 400,000 more primary school children are growing up in poverty.

Oliver Dowden

Mr Dowden insisted: “I will take absolutely no lectures from the party opposite about how we help children in the most need. It is record investment from this Government in education, two billion pounds more this year, two billion more next year, which is giving those very children the best possible start in life, ensuring that we have the highest reading standards in the Western world.

“I have to say to the Hon lady, her leader says he hates tree-huggers. They seem very keen on hugging that magic money tree.”

12:12 PM BST

Angela Rayner and Oliver Dowden move on to the economy

Angela Rayner told the Commons: “Rising bills and soaring mortgages and plummeting real wages are pushing more and more families to the brink. Those already struggling are being hit hardest by the Tory mortgage bombshell and rising food costs. So can he tell us how many primary school children have been pushed into poverty since this Government took power?”

Oliver Dowden responded: “It is this party not the party opposite which extended free school meals to all five, six and seven year olds... It sits alongside many measures we are taking to help people with the cost of living. We are paying half of families’ energy bills last winter, funded by our 75 per cent windfall tax, freezing fuel duty, helping families with childcare and delivering on our pledge to reduce the debt.

“It may come as a surprise to the Rt Hon lady but balancing the books means more than working out how many more millions to take from her union paymasters.”

12:10 PM BST

Dowden and Rayner clash over child poverty

Angela Rayner said the last Labour government had “dramatically reduced” the number of children in homeless accommodation, “but under the Tories the number of homeless children has risen by 75 per cent”.

“I’m proud of our record on tackling child poverty. Does the Rt Hon gentleman feel ashamed of this?”

Mr Dowden responded: “We’ve lifted 400,000 children out of child poverty, we have introduced the national living wage, something the party opposite totally failed to do, and increased the national living wage by the largest amount ever, meaning 1,800 pounds for working people and cutting their taxes by doubling the personal allowance. That is the surest way to ensure we lift people out of poverty, and never would have happened with the party opposite.”

Ms Rayner said it was “like the ghost of prime minister past is still here”, and pointed to the Children’s Commissioner warning Boris Johnson over the figures he quoted.

12:08 PM BST

Angela Rayner takes us back to 1996

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, noted the last time a Prime Minister missed two consecutive Prime Minitser’s Questions sessions in a row with other engagements was March 1996.

“I’m very proud to be filling the boots of Sir John Prescott, but I think it’s safe to say he’s no Heseltine. Why is it, John Prescott asked, that in Tory Britain tens of thousands of families are facing repossession, negative equity and homelessness? And can he tell us 27 years later why I’m having to ask the same question?”

Oliver Dowden said Ms Rayner “did not listen to my previous comments” about Rishi Sunak being at Nato, adding: “Of course, that wouldn’t be a problem if she’d had her way. Her old boss wanted to abandon Ukraine, abolish the Army and withdraw from Nato and he certainly wouldn’t be going to any summit, Mr Speaker.

“And when it comes to housebuilding, I will take no lectures from the party opposite on homeownership. My parents would not have been able to buy their own home if it was not for Margaret Thatcher and the reforms introduced by her government and the Government is building on those with record housebuilding.”

12:05 PM BST

Tory 'disgust' over private school tax plans

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay expressed his “disgust” at Labour’s plans to tax private schools, adding English-language schools in his constituency were concerned the plans could also adversely affect them.

Oliver Dowden replied: “Once again, we have seen from the Labour Party them putting the politics of envy above the interests of children in this country. And as my honourable friend rightly highlights, recent analysis suggests this could lead to 40,000 pupils leaving the schools they’re in, placing greater burdens on existing schools and costing 300 million pounds.”

12:03 PM BST

'We should also invest in our energy independence'

Challenged on renewable investment in the EU and the US, Oliver Dowden insisted: “We of course will continue to invest in renewables but I would say to the party opposite we should also invest in our energy independence, and that means investing in the North Sea.

“If we fail to invest in the North Sea we’ll be more reliant on foreign producers, and we’ll have higher emissions as we import from elsewhere.”

12:02 PM BST

Oliver Dowden: Russia and Saudi cuts will be mitigated

Oliver Dowden kick-starts Deputy Prime Minister’s Questions by insisting global oil prices “have remained largely stable this year”, adding that production cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia will be “mitigated by the increase in supply from other producers and a decrease in global oil demand”.

11:59 AM BST

In a moment...

... Oliver Dowden will face Angela Rayner at Deputy Prime Minister’s Questions.

You can watch live at the top of this blog, and follow all the latest in posts.

11:56 AM BST

Nadine Dorries's book in her own words

I began to write about how one of our most electorally successful prime ministers had been taken down.

What I discovered was a fault line in the Tory party stretching back decades involving the most Machiavellian political dark arts. Pre order here: https://t.co/C5T0SEducP pic.twitter.com/J7HbmSbYRv — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 12, 2023

11:45 AM BST

Biden skips Nato leaders’ dinner to ‘prepare for a big speech’

Joe Biden skipped a dinner with Nato leaders last night to head back to his hotel in Vilnius to prepare for a “big speech” the next day.

A US official blamed the 80-year-old president’s busy schedule for his absence at the gathering of the military alliance’s leaders.

Mr Biden, who spent the weekend at the beach before arriving in Europe on Sunday night, had Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, attend in his place.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s president and first lady, travelled to Lithuania in time to join the leaders of Nato’s member states at the dinner.

Rozina Sabur, our Washington Editor, has the story

11:30 AM BST

Breaking: Downing Street's readout as Sunak meets Zelensky

The Prime Minister met President Zelenskyy at Nato this morning.



The Prime Minister paid tribute to the courage and bravery of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the front lines. They discussed the increasing progress of the counteroffensive, and the Prime Minister outlined a new package of UK support for Ukraine.



The Prime Minister welcomed the fact that the MAP requirement for Ukraine had now been removed, smoothing the path to full Nato membership in the future.

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Nato summit in Lithuania - Paul Ellis/PA Wire

The Prime Minister and the President agreed on the importance of the security arrangements to be announced by the G7 this afternoon.



They marked a new high point in support from the international community and would give Ukraine an even greater level of endurance against Russian aggression, the Prime Minister said.



Both agreed the arrangements will not be a substitute for Nato membership and looked forward to building on the new security framework as soon as possible.

11:25 AM BST

'Prima facie' breach could be a Gray area for Sue's Whitehall comeback

Simon Case has suggested Sue Gray’s ‘prima facie’ breach of civil service rules in the run up to could be taken into account if she ever tried to return to the Civil Service, writes Amy Gibbons, our Political Correspondent.

Speaking at the public administration committee, Mr Case said: “Perhaps in the theoretical instance that perhaps one day Sue wanted to return to an official Civil Service career as a full time civil servant, as opposed to a temporary civil servant, which she’d be a special advisor, that might be taken into account.

“But it’s difficult to judge, as I say, at the moment... as the minister said, only a prima facie breach.”

11:02 AM BST

Parliament investigating how 'Chinese spy' got through security

The House of Commons is investigating an event held last week which is claimed to have been attended by a Chinese “spy”.

A man reportedly insisted he was a tourist as he tried to enter an invitation-only talk on July 5 addressed by Hong Kong campaigners.

The alleged spy gave a name that was not on the approved list and did not say who he was representing on his arrival at a talk that took place deep within the Houses of Parliament, the Daily Mail reported.

The Telegraph understands parliamentary authorities are now investigating the event but have not commented publicly.

Bob Seely, a Tory MP who sits on the foreign affairs committee and organised the discussion, told the Mail it would be “completely inappropriate” for Beijing “to send an operative to intimidate or record people at a private parliamentary event”.

10:41 AM BST

Coming up in the Commons

With Rishi Sunak in Lithuania for the Nato summit, Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, will fill in for a second consecutive week during the usual Prime Minister’s Questions slot today.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader and shadow future of work secretary, is asking the questions from across the aisle in place of Sir Keir Starmer.

Last week’s session brought this entertaining exchange between Mr Dowden and outgoing SNP MP Mhairi Black:

10:26 AM BST

Ben Wilkinson: Jeremy Hunt’s pension tampering can only make you poorer

The Chancellor says his bold new pension reforms will make you £1,000 a year better off in retirement – and what’s more they’ll bolster Britain’s businesses at the same time.

It sounds like an obvious win-win – a no-brainer. What is not to like? Truly, it’s astounding that no-one had thought of it until now.

Jeremy Hunt raised a glass during his Mansion House speech on Monday - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

But what Jeremy Hunt did not explain (over red wine at his Mansion House speech) was that this is a big gamble, and only you can lose.

In fact, it’s a gamble that you may have already lost. The Government’s own analysis shows that once high fund management fees are taken into account, the average pension saver could actually be £1,300 worse off.

Ben Wilkinson, our Head of Personal Finance, sets out more here

10:15 AM BST

Liz Truss launches new pro-growth group

As first revealed by our own Will Hazell, Liz Truss has launched a new international task force to revive flagging economic growth in the West.

She has convened the non-partisan group, which is called The Growth Commission, to investigate the causes of sluggish growth.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiator Lord Frost, Dame Priti Patel, the former home secretary, and Ranil Jayawardena, who was Ms Truss’s environment secretary, are speaking at the official launch of the body this morning.

The former prime minister wrote on Twitter:

How to increase GDP per capita is a core challenge for the UK and others.



Advanced economies have seen declining growth over decades.



I've convened @TheGrowthComm to analyse policy proposals and indicate what’s required to deliver growth. https://t.co/OyzYUqGfC4 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) July 12, 2023

10:02 AM BST

May leads small boats Bill revolt saying it will 'consign more people to slavery'

Theresa May led a revolt against Rishi Sunak’s small boats Bill last night as she accused the Government of consigning more people to slavery if it went ahead with its plans without any changes.

The former prime minister told ministers she would “persist in disagreeing” with them as long as they refused to protect people who fall victim to modern slavery within the UK from deportation under its Illegal Migration Bill.

Theresa May argued the amendment exempting UK slavery victims from removal must be added to the Bill - House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

She was backed by former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who warned the Government it was “cutting off its nose to spite its face” because its modern slavery crackdown would mean fewer prosecutions of people traffickers.

Ministers also faced two rebellions by more than a dozen Tory MPs who voted against the Government as they demanded greater safeguards on detaining unaccompanied child migrants and called for new safe and legal routes for refugees to be fast-tracked.

Charles Hymas, our Home Affairs Editor, has the story

09:45 AM BST

Nadine Dorries pledges to expose 'the darkest political arts' in Boris Johnson book

A book by Nadine Dorries about the “political assassination” of Boris Johnson will be published later this year.

Ms Dorries, who has announced her intention to quit as the Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire with “immediate effect” but is yet to finally resign, was one of Mr Johnson’s staunchest political supporters and remained loyal to the former prime minister throughout the partygate and Chris Pincher scandals which ultimately saw him ousted from No 10.

The Plot: The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson will be published by HarperCollins on September 28.

Nadine Dorries seen enjoying a cup of tea with Boris Johnson on September 6 last year, his final day as prime minister - Nadine Dorries/Twitter

Ms Dorries said: “When I started this book, I had no idea of the journey I was embarking upon. But the more people I talked to in the heart of Westminster, the deeper the story unfolded. I had wanted to discover the forces behind the downfall of the Prime Minister.

“Instead, I found a fault line within the Conservative Party stretching back decades and a history of deception fuelled by the darkest political arts. If you thought that power flowed from the people into Parliament, be prepared to think again.’

09:31 AM BST

Vine: 'Look at damage to BBC'

Speaking on his Channel 5 show, Jeremy Vine said: “It’s his decision but he needs to come forward now. I know his survival instinct has kicked in and I know he saw what happened to Phillip Schofield but, my God, look at the damage to the BBC, look at the damage to his friends, to those falsely accused.

“And the longer he leaves it, the worse it will be for him.”

Addressing whether staff felt let down, he added: “I tweeted that last night, I thought about this very carefully before I sent it. I know the individual concerned. I am very worried about his state of mind and what this is doing to him. I haven’t spoken to him but I gather from somebody who has that he is described as angry and keen to play it long. Now to me that means that he wants to be anonymous for as long as possible hoping that he can one day walk back in the building.”

08:55 AM BST

Politicians shouldn't 'out' BBC presenter, says Lisa Nandy

Labour’s Lisa Nandy has said politicians should not try to “out” the BBC presenter at the centre of the scandal.

The shadow levelling up minister acknowledged there would be less risk of people speculating about other personalities if the individual identified himself, but said that is “a matter for the individual concerned”.

She told Sky News: “I don’t think it’s right for politicians to start trying to out an individual. I don’t think it’s helpful for the public to be speculating about, either.

“It’s a question for the individual concerned, it’s not a matter for me... It is hurting others but what’s hurting others most of all is the constant speculation about the identity. There’s a number of people who have ended up in the firing line over the weekend. I just urge people to stop doing that.”

Addressing Ms Nandy’s concerns over people speculating on the identity of the BBC presenter, Sky’s Kay Burley suggested that person could come forward.

She said “an easy way to fix that” is for the individual to come forward, to which Ms Nandy responded: “That’s true, but it is a question for the individual concerned.”

My colleague Lottie Tiplady-Bishop has all the latest on the BBC scandal

08:48 AM BST

No 10 plans to allow soldiers to 'zigzag' between civil service and military

Soldiers will be able to move into the civil service more easily under “zigzagging” plans to retain top talent.

Rishi Sunak said he wanted army medics, military nuclear engineers and other service personnel to be able to take other jobs in the public sector to avoid losing them to private companies.

The idea, known as “zigzagging”, will be announced in the Ministry of Defence’s new Command Paper, which is expected to be published next week before MPs’ summer recess.

Speaking on the way to the annual Nato summit in Lithuania, Mr Sunak said he was concerned the armed forces were not “hanging onto” talented troops.

Tony Diver, our Whitehall Correspondent, has the story

08:44 AM BST

Comment: 'Time to end the "Special Relationship" delusion'

We all go through a phase of our life when we believe in fairy stories, writes Madeline Grant. But eventually there comes a time when the realities of the world force us to acknowledge the truth. This is no new idea; as St Paul put it, “When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”

In British foreign policy, however, there is one fairy tale which we persist in believing in. This week, it was reiterated again as President Biden dropped in for tea with the King and a brief chin-wag with Rishi Sunak (not “Rasheed Sanook” this time) en route to the Nato summit in Vilnius. Biden hailed the “rock-solid” ties between the two nations.

Madeline Grant: 'Only on rare, if important, occasions has the United States been a close and true friend to the UK' - Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It’s time to stop deluding ourselves. The Special Relationship is not “rock solid”. It doesn’t even exist. Its dynamic, such as it is, is closer to that of owner and pet than ally and friend. Biden’s last UK visit – a few hours in Belfast versus three days on the Republic homecoming tour – laid bare the imbalance at the heart of Anglo-American relations.

Coming so soon after that disastrous trip, this one almost reads as if some State Department adviser has belatedly urged Biden to patch things up. Still, it’s depressing to see the UK again kow-towing to a US president who has shown us such disdain.

Madeline Grant: Anti-British sentiment is a feature, not a bug

08:38 AM BST

Bank of England forecasts mortgage misery for a million

Around a million households with fixed-rate mortgages will see their monthly payments rise by around £500 by the end of 2026, the Bank of England has said.

Around 4.5 million people with a fixed-rate mortgage have seen an increase in their monthly repayments since interest rates started to rise in late 2021, according to the Bank, which published the findings this morning.

Another four million or so households on a typical two-year or five-year fixed deal will likely see their payments go up by the end of 2026.

08:37 AM BST

Paul Mason 'wants to run against Jeremy Corbyn' for Labour

Left-wing journalist Paul Mason is reportedly wanting to become Labour’s candidate to run against Jeremy Corbyn in Islington North.

Mr Mason, a former economics editor at the BBC’s Newsnight and Channel 4 News, has already tried three times to stand for Labour at the next election, but did not receive enough nominations to become a candidate in Pembrokeshire or Sheffield Central.

Paul Mason was an ardent campaigner against Brexit - Julian Simmonds

Mr Mason was an ardent campaigner against Brexit between the 2016 referendum result and the 2019 general election, speaking at a number of pro-Remain rallies - including an event with Labour backbenchers Stella Creasy and Clive Lewis to “kickstart Labour’s final push to stop Brexit”.

Mr Corbyn has sat as an independent MP since 2020, when he was stripped of the whip by Sir Keir Starmer, his former Brexit secretary and successor as party leader, amid a row over the scale of antisemitism in the party.

08:22 AM BST

Ashes to Ashes

The Australian prime minister gave Rishi Sunak a photograph of Jonny Bairstow’s controversial Ashes stumping in the margins of the Nato summit, Tony Diver reports from Vilnius, Lithuania.

The two men had “good cricket banter” at a “brush by” meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, where they joked about their countries’ sporting rivalry.

Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese were able to laugh off what has already been a controversial Ashes tournament - Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

Anthony Albanese gave Mr Sunak a photograph of the moment Bairstow was stumped after walking out of his crease during the second Ashes test at Lord’s, believing the over had ended.

The incident sparked abuse of the Australian team from members of the Marylebone Cricket Club – leading to three suspensions from the “home of cricket”.

08:19 AM BST

'Lessons to be learned' for BBC over scandal-hit presenter, says minister

Government minister Victoria Atkins has said there are “lessons to be learned” by the BBC in the handling of complaints against the unnamed presenter at the centre of a row over alleged payments for sexually explicit photos.

But Ms Atkins, the shadow financial secretary to the Treasury, said the police scoping exercise and the BBC investigations must be allowed to run their course before the “post-mortem” can begin.

“Because the allegations are so serious, and we have always acknowledged this, we have to let these processes now go through,” she told Sky News.

“There will certainly be lessons to be learned for the BBC and I can understand why people may be asking questions at this point and I’m sure those questions will continue to be asked.”

08:15 AM BST

Labour makes ‘no apologies’ for plans to build on green belt land, says Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy has said Labour makes “no apologies” for proposals that would see councils ordered to find green-belt land for development.

The shadow housing secretary said voters were paying a “very heavy price” for the “failure” of politicians to build more homes.

Asked “why tarmac over our green and pleasant land?” during an interview with GB News, Ms Nandy replied: “Because this isn’t the green and pleasant land. Large parts of the green belt aren’t green, they don’t protect the character of communities which is what the green belt is supposed to do.

“And what we’ve seen instead over the last decade is that steadily the Government has been declassifying the genuinely green parts of the green belt because they’re the area developers want to build on.

“There is no substitute for building houses in this country. And perhaps that is a politically brave decision but we make no apology for that because there is a crisis in this country.”

08:12 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through another day in Westminster.

The House of Commons is investigating an event held last week which is claimed to have been attended by a Chinese “spy”.

A man reportedly insisted he was a tourist as he tried to enter an invitation-only talk on July 5 addressed by Hong Kong campaigners.

The alleged spy gave a name that was not on the approved list and did not say who he was representing on his arrival at a talk that took place deep within the Houses of Parliament, the Daily Mail reported.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.