Rishi Sunak latest news: PM to confront Biden over green subsidies

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, arrives at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland ahead of his visit to Washington DC - Niall Carson/PA

Rishi Sunak will raise concerns about Joe Biden’s flagship package of green technology subsidies when the pair meet in Washington DC.

The Prime Minister arrived in the US late last night for two days of meetings with business leaders and senior figures in Congress, culminating in discussions with the US President at the White House.

He will push for action on artificial intelligence regulation and seek greater economic cooperation between the UK and the US.

Senior members of the Government have criticised Mr Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act – a massive package of tax breaks and subsidies aimed at boosting green industries in the US – as protectionist and distorting.

Despite promises from Energy Secretary Grant Shapps that the Government was working with the US to smooth over “rough edges” which could hit British firms seeking to trade across the Atlantic, difficulties still remain.

Mr Sunak told reporters travelling with him to the US: “It’s something that he (Mr Biden) and I have discussed in the past and you’d expect us to continue discussing it.”

08:13 AM

UK economic forecast upgraded but nation still lagging behind others in G7

The UK economy will continue to lag behind other countries in the G7 despite improved growth projections, new analysis published this morning by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has shown.

Only Germany, which fell into a recession over the start of the year and is set to stagnate throughout 2023, will perform worse than the UK.

Analysis from the OECD forecast that the UK’s economy will just about eke out growth this year. It expects GDP to edge up by 0.3 per cent before improving to one per cent growth in 2024.

It compares to the OECD’s previous forecast in March of a 0.2 per cent decline in GDP this year followed by a rise of 0.9 per cent next year.

08:09 AM

Rishi Sunak turns down offer to throw first pitch at US baseball game

Rishi Sunak has passed up on the chance to throw the first pitch at a baseball game during his visit to the US.

The Prime Minister will be the guest of honour as the Washington Nationals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a special game tonight.

The event celebrating “UK-US friendship” will involve a military flyover and performances by the Royal Marine Corps of Drums and the Washington Tattoo, as well as the singing of God Save the King and the Star Spangled Banner.

It had been reported that Downing Street officials had been in talks with their Washington counterparts for Mr Sunak to throw the ceremonial first pitch, an honour usually granted to VIPs such as US presidents and celebrities. But instead, he will simply shake hands with the players.

You can read the full story here.

07:57 AM

Health Secretary wants NHS to be at the 'front of the pack' on use of weight loss drugs

Tens of thousands of extra people will get access to a new wonder obesity drug after Rishi Sunak called for it to be made available outside hospitals.

The Prime Minister has launched a pilot study to see whether the drug Wegovy could be prescribed by GPs – allowing far more people to take advantage (you can read the story here).

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, said this morning that he wanted the NHS to be at the “front of the pack” when it came to being able to dispense weight-loss drugs.

Mr Barclay, asked by GB News when new weight-loss drugs might become available, said: “It is part of our discussions, we will bring this in later this year. But it is part of a signal to suppliers that this is something the NHS is going to lead on. The funding is in place, we’ve been having those discussions with manufacturers.

“It is at the cutting edge and we want to make sure the NHS is at the front of the pack. It is a very exciting development but it is one alongside a range of other measures that we’re taking.”

07:54 AM

